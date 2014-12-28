Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Tactics That Certain GBA Cartridges Use to Defeat Emulation Software (mgba.io)
7 points by kibwen 46 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I find it very interesting to read about these sort of tactics, given that not only does their design require a high degree of expertise with console hardware (which Nintendo's developers obviously have), but also a high degree of familiarity with emulators themselves in order to understand the techniques that are likely to defeat the common optimizations and shortcuts that emulators make in order to make up for the discrepancy in speed.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: