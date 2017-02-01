reply
> We will enable and encourage strong community participation in F# by continuing
> to build the necessary infrastructure and tooling to complement community
> contributions. We will make F# the best-tooled functional language on the
> market, by improving the language and tooling experience, removing road blocks
> for contributions, and addressing pain points to narrow the experience gap with
> C# and VB. As new language features appear in C#, we will ensure that they also
> interoperate well with F#. F# will continue to target platforms that are
> important to its community.
This signals F# is becoming more of a core language with better tool integration, but is keeping its community driven roots.
If Microsoft starts to treat it as a first class citizen with respect to their .NET Core direction, then the future is very bright.
