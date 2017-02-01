Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The .NET Language Strategy (microsoft.com)
44 points by benaadams 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite





Good on Microsoft for writing about their strategy in such a clear, concise way. More of this style of writing, please, Microsoft! C# is, indeed, a real treat. I've been in love with it since 2001 and that shows no signs of changing any time soon.

reply


Honestly I wish decent transpilers existed in life so I need never use another language.

reply


It's nice to see their strong continuing support for F#. I'm no longer in the .NET ecosystem but when I was learning F# and using it day to day was some of the most enjoyable paid programming I've done

reply


More love for F# please.

reply


Cool to read.. though still somewhat disappointed that DLR languages were pretty much left to die, and the JavaScript DLR implementation stagnated.

reply 


  > We will enable and encourage strong community participation in F# by continuing
  > to build the necessary infrastructure and tooling to complement community
  > contributions. We will make F# the best-tooled functional language on the
  > market, by improving the language and tooling experience, removing road blocks
  > for contributions, and addressing pain points to narrow the experience gap with
  > C# and VB. As new language features appear in C#, we will ensure that they also
  > interoperate well with F#. F# will continue to target platforms that are
  > important to its community.
Reading between the lines this says that further development of F# will be dropped. They're handing it over to the community for plausible deniability. Correct me if I'm wrong but it seems like a very sad day for functional programmers.

reply


That's the exact opposite of what it means. Additionally F# already is the best-tooled functional language on the market as far as I can tell, so I look forward to whatever is coming to make it even better.

reply


F# has always been a research/community project, that's why the tooling isn't up to scratch with c# and VB.

This signals F# is becoming more of a core language with better tool integration, but is keeping its community driven roots.

reply


I really hope you are right. The tooling around F# is the only reason it doesn't explode in popularity.

If Microsoft starts to treat it as a first class citizen with respect to their .NET Core direction, then the future is very bright.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: