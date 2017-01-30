Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Peter Thiel bought his NZ citizenship, documents show (theintercept.com)
42 points by kafkaesq 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 28 comments | favorite





This just feels nasty. It feels like left-leaning media outlets (note: I'm left leaning) are scraping the bottom of the barrel trying to discredit anyone who has the gall to disagree with their narrative that Trump is a disaster (note: I think Trump is a disaster, so far).

I don't much care for Peter Thiel. I didn't exactly mind that he funded legal action against Gawker in itself, what bothers me there is the same thing that bothers me about this:

Money should not affect the outcomes of legal actions, directly or indirectly. Similarly, money should not allow you to become a citizen of a country you've never lived in, on a whim.

Sadly we're not close to removing money from the equation in either of those areas (and many more), and we probably never will be.

All of that aside, Thiel's use of his money to get a leg up is a symptom of the problem, not the cause. It's one example among a sea of examples. And the only reason it's getting this level of scrutiny is because Thiel has taken "unpopular" stances.

And the only reason it's getting this level of scrutiny is because Thiel has taken "unpopular" stances.

It's not because of his "stances", or because they're "unpopular." It's because he's very close to the new administration, and was instrumental in allowing it to come into power (in fact, crucially so).

> money should not allow you to become a citizen of a country you've never lived in

This is the purview of a country's citizens. New Zealand's laws allow the Internal Affairs Department to legally approve citizenship under "exceptional circumstances"; around "one to two dozen [applicants] a year" are granted this exception each year [1].

[1] https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/01/business/peter-thiel-new-...

Just to explore this idea that it's unfair to let money play a factor in citizenship--

What do you think of the Green Card Through Investment program? https://www.uscis.gov/green-card/green-card-through-job/gree... It is a "money for green card" program. The idea is that it encourages investors to get access to the US if they're going to be putting money into our economy. It makes sense if they want to be closer to their investment and be able to monitor and guide it.

I find this kind of journalism pretty offensive. What's the public interest here?

Should we expect a report on the brands of deodorant he prefers?

It's fundamentally hypocritical of Thiel to stick America with a maniac from whom the vast majority of citizens can't escape, while he has a perfect backup plan. One of his many hypocrisies.

Peter Thiel has demonstrated a willingness to use his money to influence politics in the US. If he now does the same in NZ, is that now not a "foreign influence" on their country? Just because he did some paperwork and bought himself citizenship?

"In the first seven days after Donald Trump’s election, 13,401 Americans registered with New Zealand’s immigration authorities, the first official step toward seeking residency—more than seventeen times the usual rate. "

http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/01/30/doomsday-prep-f...

As a born NZ citizen I welcome people like Thiel. He may have bought his citizenship, but we could do with more like him.

As a born NZ citizen as well, are you serious? More rich people that are - generally speaking - racist, sexist, anti-democracy and have tendencies to sue news organizations into the ground while calling it "charity"? He can ultimately do what he wants, but I don't think we need more of these types of people.

What makes you believe Thiel is racist or sexist?

Also, the idea of rich people/foundations/etc supporting lawsuits for ideological reasons is hardly new. Do you similarly oppose the Southern Poverty Law Center, who successfully filed (valid) lawsuits against the Aryan Nations with the goal of shutting them down? Or the Conservation Law Foundation, and all their donors?

https://www.splcenter.org/seeking-justice/case-docket/keenan...

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/exxonmobil-lawsuit-conse...

It's good to see HN's "whataboutism" is alive and well https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whataboutism

As a born US citizen, I welcome people like Thiel leaving. I'm glad he was able to buy his citizenship, and we could do with less like him.

I think you're crazy. We are in dire need of more people willing to give money to tech ventures that will help North America's GDP growth. Let's not try and interpret the political stuff - Losing a venture capitalist like Thiel is a direct hit to our ability to innovate. Hell, the guy is giving hundreds of thousands of dollars to ambitious, smart High School students. That's not something to overlook.

lol, that oath though! Doesn't matter, still rich. Everyone aspires to have that flexibility when they find out about it and see it within their grasp. And its great - for the individual - how the rules disappear.

Just wonder how much to buy the NZ citizenship? So I could start saving!

Who cares?

I agree. If NZ let him buy his way to citizenship, then what's the problem? He didn't break any laws, he followed the rules, and he got his citizenship legally. What's the story here?

It isn't legal - he was granted an exception to the rules after being denied because he had a change of heart and donated $700m - for the first time ever - to the disaster fund, then applied again immediately. In NZ you must actually live there to gain citizenship, even if you pay.

> It isn't legal

It appears the Internal Affairs Department may legally approve citizenship under "exceptional circumstances". And he is not alone: "one to two dozen [applicants] a year...are approved for citizenship by the minister of internal affairs under 'exceptional' circumstances" [1].

[1] https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/01/business/peter-thiel-new-...

Yes! James Cameron got one of those - but they forced him and his family to live in the country for five years first! Odd.

Even if technically legal, that's still really quite dodgy.

We like to think we live in a world with one set of rules. But of course we live in a world with multiple sets of rules, one for if you're a billionaire, one for if you're a racial minority, one for...

> We like to think we live in a world with one set of rules

Different people, and hence different societies, have different values. These values, which vary over time, give rise to systems of laws. I wouldn't want to be bound by a different culture's system of values.

On the topic at hand, most countries have an "investor visa" [1] or "extraordinary person" exception [2]. Even some EU countries grant citizenship in exchange for investment [3]. Economic prerogatives matter.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/EB-5_visa

[2] https://www.uscis.gov/working-united-states/temporary-worker...

[3] https://www.ccmalta.com/publications/malta-citizenship-inves...

Sorry if I wasn't clear. I guess I wasn't talking about different laws or mores in different countries. I was talking about the same country with different rules depending on who you are.

"Different rules for very, very rich" is the basic theme.

If that's the world you want to live in, then yeah, I guess there's no story here.

People who don't want American politics leaking into NZ any more than it already does...

Here's one thing he can do now: http://www.elections.org.nz/parties-candidates/registered-po...

Insightful comment. Why don't you start with telling us why you don't care?

