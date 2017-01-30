I don't much care for Peter Thiel. I didn't exactly mind that he funded legal action against Gawker in itself, what bothers me there is the same thing that bothers me about this:
Money should not affect the outcomes of legal actions, directly or indirectly. Similarly, money should not allow you to become a citizen of a country you've never lived in, on a whim.
Sadly we're not close to removing money from the equation in either of those areas (and many more), and we probably never will be.
All of that aside, Thiel's use of his money to get a leg up is a symptom of the problem, not the cause. It's one example among a sea of examples. And the only reason it's getting this level of scrutiny is because Thiel has taken "unpopular" stances.
It's not because of his "stances", or because they're "unpopular." It's because he's very close to the new administration, and was instrumental in allowing it to come into power (in fact, crucially so).
This is the purview of a country's citizens. New Zealand's laws allow the Internal Affairs Department to legally approve citizenship under "exceptional circumstances"; around "one to two dozen [applicants] a year" are granted this exception each year [1].
[1] https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/01/business/peter-thiel-new-...
What do you think of the Green Card Through Investment program? https://www.uscis.gov/green-card/green-card-through-job/gree... It is a "money for green card" program. The idea is that it encourages investors to get access to the US if they're going to be putting money into our economy. It makes sense if they want to be closer to their investment and be able to monitor and guide it.
Should we expect a report on the brands of deodorant he prefers?
http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/01/30/doomsday-prep-f...
Also, the idea of rich people/foundations/etc supporting lawsuits for ideological reasons is hardly new. Do you similarly oppose the Southern Poverty Law Center, who successfully filed (valid) lawsuits against the Aryan Nations with the goal of shutting them down? Or the Conservation Law Foundation, and all their donors?
https://www.splcenter.org/seeking-justice/case-docket/keenan...
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/exxonmobil-lawsuit-conse...
It appears the Internal Affairs Department may legally approve citizenship under "exceptional circumstances". And he is not alone: "one to two dozen [applicants] a year...are approved for citizenship by the minister of internal affairs under 'exceptional' circumstances" [1].
Different people, and hence different societies, have different values. These values, which vary over time, give rise to systems of laws. I wouldn't want to be bound by a different culture's system of values.
On the topic at hand, most countries have an "investor visa" [1] or "extraordinary person" exception [2]. Even some EU countries grant citizenship in exchange for investment [3]. Economic prerogatives matter.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/EB-5_visa
[2] https://www.uscis.gov/working-united-states/temporary-worker...
[3] https://www.ccmalta.com/publications/malta-citizenship-inves...
If that's the world you want to live in, then yeah, I guess there's no story here.
Here's one thing he can do now: http://www.elections.org.nz/parties-candidates/registered-po...
