Is there a good central resource or listserv or something for developers who would like to volunteer their time on political projects?
I'm thinking of a jobs board that says "This organization is looking for a few hours of help on their website," or a combined Git Issues board, or something.
Reasoning: I am a developer who would like to volunteer my skill set for 3-4 hours a week to causes I support, but I have no idea which organizations could use 3-4 hours a week.
I imagine that there are many others like me, who may vary in the number of hours they are willing to donate.
It'll be interesting to see how this pans out...
I'm currently in a 9-month long Civic-based leadership class in my city, run by the local Chamber of Commerce. It's been a great experience with exposure to everyone that make the local government (and related organizaions) run, as well as growing community trusteeship.
As technology/business people, I'd encourage everyone to find something similar, that is local, and do it.
I wonder if they could avoid trouble by proving that two or more employees were campaigning on exact opposite sides of an issue - e.g. employee A participates in a rally for more gun control and employee B participates in a counter rally calling for legal Open Carry in San Francisco.
So long as they aren't asking for proof that you really did do political work, I see this as more of a trust-based statement that you did something "civic" during your paid vacation.
The policy is for everyone; regardless of viewpoint or affiliation. Civic engagement benefits us all.
People believe things for reasons. Eventually everybody understands everybody else's reasons. They may not agree, but by understanding the nature of disagreement, you can usually find a way.
