Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Supporting civic engagement with paid time off (fauna.com)
36 points by jchrisa 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





I was going to make this its own "Ask HN:" post earlier, but thought I'd post it here instead:

Is there a good central resource or listserv or something for developers who would like to volunteer their time on political projects?

I'm thinking of a jobs board that says "This organization is looking for a few hours of help on their website," or a combined Git Issues board, or something.

Reasoning: I am a developer who would like to volunteer my skill set for 3-4 hours a week to causes I support, but I have no idea which organizations could use 3-4 hours a week.

I imagine that there are many others like me, who may vary in the number of hours they are willing to donate.

reply


Will this policy cover those who want to support Trump, oppose immigration, or support right-wing religious positions that most people find unpalatable?

It'll be interesting to see how this pans out...

reply


It doesn't matter - there won't be many people advocating for those in the Bay Area. Remember Brendan Eich? The political orientation of any "civic engagement" under this policy is not hard to guess.

reply


While I'm not one of the people you mention, I certainly hope it does! Difference in opinion, that encourages involvement and conversation, is one good way to find the best path(s) forward in just about anything.

I'm currently in a 9-month long Civic-based leadership class in my city, run by the local Chamber of Commerce. It's been a great experience with exposure to everyone that make the local government (and related organizaions) run, as well as growing community trusteeship.

As technology/business people, I'd encourage everyone to find something similar, that is local, and do it.

reply


This was exactly the point I was going to being up.

reply


Be aware that there may be legal ramifications for paying your employees to work on political campaigns.

reply


That's an interesting legal point.

I wonder if they could avoid trouble by proving that two or more employees were campaigning on exact opposite sides of an issue - e.g. employee A participates in a rally for more gun control and employee B participates in a counter rally calling for legal Open Carry in San Francisco.

reply


If it's a form of paid vacation, I don't see why it would matter. There aren't any legal ramifications (afaik) for companies whose employees volunteer to do political work during their paid vacations.

So long as they aren't asking for proof that you really did do political work, I see this as more of a trust-based statement that you did something "civic" during your paid vacation.

reply


We're small but we're talking to some very big companies about getting on board as well. Please encourage your leadership to join us!

The policy is for everyone; regardless of viewpoint or affiliation. Civic engagement benefits us all.

reply


In what sense? Politics usually brings out the worst in people, contrary to what the early proponents of democracy believed. Most people believe that their opponents are mean, greedy, and stupid, or at least fools who have been taken by clever propaganda.[1]

[1] http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/11324722-the-righteous-mi...

reply


In a random facebook post, yes absolutely. Still possible but not as bad in person, over coffee or beer. Even less likely when it's a person you have to work with for weeks or months to come to an agreement.

People believe things for reasons. Eventually everybody understands everybody else's reasons. They may not agree, but by understanding the nature of disagreement, you can usually find a way.

reply


Without disagreeing with you that politics brings out the worst in people; how do you propose our government should operate without civic engagement? Which feedback mechanisms would government have to determine what its people are looking for?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: