Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Introducing Lottie: Airbnb's tool for adding animations to native apps (medium.com)
18 points by dikaiosune 18 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





How does this compare to Keyframes, which Facebook released back in November? https://code.facebook.com/posts/354469174916519/keyframes-de...

reply


> There are libraries similar to Lottie, such as Marcus Eckert’s Squall and Facebook’s Keyframes, but our goals are slightly different. Facebook picked a small set of After Effects features to support, since they were focusing mainly on reactions, but we want to support as many as possible.

reply


Author of the iOS side of things here. Feel Free to ask any questions!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: