Introducing Lottie: Airbnb's tool for adding animations to native apps
18 points by
by
dikaiosune
18 minutes ago
kunalslab
4 minutes ago
How does this compare to Keyframes, which Facebook released back in November?
https://code.facebook.com/posts/354469174916519/keyframes-de...
dikaiosune
3 minutes ago
> There are libraries similar to Lottie, such as Marcus Eckert's Squall and Facebook's Keyframes, but our goals are slightly different. Facebook picked a small set of After Effects features to support, since they were focusing mainly on reactions, but we want to support as many as possible.
buba447
3 minutes ago
Author of the iOS side of things here. Feel Free to ask any questions!
