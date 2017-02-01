Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Stop Filing Bugs, File a Container (runkit.com)
So now someone can reproduce the bug, but can't test a fix to it. They can take apart the container and attempt to reproduce in their own environment, but that's a lot of work.

This looks really cool. I wish I could do this with other languages.

You could do something similar with http://code.runnable.com/

[Disclaimer - I work at Runnable]

Hi I'm part of the RunKit team and am happy to answer any questions!

