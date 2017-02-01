Hacker News
Stop Filing Bugs, File a Container
(
runkit.com
)
21 points
by
tolmasky
38 minutes ago
Animats
2 minutes ago
So now someone can reproduce the bug, but can't test a fix to it. They can take apart the container and attempt to reproduce in their own environment, but that's a lot of work.
eridius
20 minutes ago
This looks really cool. I wish I could do this with other languages.
Myztiq
12 minutes ago
You could do something similar with
http://code.runnable.com/
[Disclaimer - I work at Runnable]
tolmasky
23 minutes ago
Hi I'm part of the RunKit team and am happy to answer any questions!
