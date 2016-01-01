Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Facebook Has Been Intentionally Crashing Its Android App on Users (2016) (popularmechanics.com)
28 points by Alupis 45 minutes ago





I suspect people will keep coming back because people are pretty used to internet services being flaky in general? The internet is not a shining pedestal of uptime.

I always view Facebook in Chrome on Android. No need for an app. Another good reason to keep on keepin' on.

I guess they forgot about me. I use iOS but since the app takes so long to load I just stopped using it. I consider it to be a bit heavy.

Dance, monkey, dance.

Facebook lost me almost a decade ago because of their inane bullshit.

Note this article is over a year old.

Label 2016, please...

After a couple of crashes, I uninstalled mine.

