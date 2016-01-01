Hacker News
Facebook Has Been Intentionally Crashing Its Android App on Users (2016)
popularmechanics.com
28 points
by
Alupis
45 minutes ago
hide
past
web
7 comments
favorite
bpicolo
25 minutes ago
I suspect people will keep coming back because people are pretty used to internet services being flaky in general? The internet is not a shining pedestal of uptime.
jeremy7600
4 minutes ago
I always view Facebook in Chrome on Android. No need for an app. Another good reason to keep on keepin' on.
mbilker
31 minutes ago
I guess they forgot about me. I use iOS but since the app takes so long to load I just stopped using it. I consider it to be a bit heavy.
astrodust
9 minutes ago
Dance, monkey, dance.
Facebook lost me almost a decade ago because of their inane bullshit.
longwave
25 minutes ago
Note this article is over a year old.
matheweis
26 minutes ago
Label 2016, please...
Papirola
18 minutes ago
After a couple of crashes, I uninstalled mine.
