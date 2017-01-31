Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Open thread for mathematicians on the immigration executive order (terrytao.wordpress.com)
20 points by pizza 53 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





For the folks who didn't know, Terry Tao, is the one of the accomplished living mathematicians. And he is seriously concerned by the actions taken by current United States Administration.

