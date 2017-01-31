Hacker News
Open thread for mathematicians on the immigration executive order
20 points
by
pizza
53 minutes ago
orsenthil
12 minutes ago
For the folks who didn't know, Terry Tao, is the one of the accomplished living mathematicians. And he is seriously concerned by the actions taken by current United States Administration.
