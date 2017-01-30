Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Martian Immigration Nightmare (itch.io)
44 points by tomjakubowski 1 hour ago





It only took 5 minutes to get through this game, but it was an infuriating 5 minutes nonetheless — a perfect analog of what it sounds like is happening at airports right now.

This is some great art. Bravo!

When the EO hit the news and people were detained one of the things lawyers were trying to tell people is not to sign anything.

Hard to do when you have no access to them and when you have dozens of immigration agents threatening Armageddon unless you sign.

Are people really being asked to sign forms forfeiting their greencards or is that just hyperbole?

Yes. http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/jurisprudenc...

> Reports abound of lawful immigrants who have been turned away, denied access to medication, and prevented from speaking to counsel. The Aziz brothers’ story is particularly stunning because, says Sandoval-Moshenberg, not only were they handcuffed while they were detained by CBP at Dulles, and not only were they turned away and sent to Ethiopia, but they were also made to sign a form, known as the I-407. In doing so, they surrendered their green cards, under the threat of being barred from the U.S. for the next five years if they did not. Sandoval-Moshenberg tells me he couldn’t quite believe the two young men “were straight-up bullied into having their green cards taken away.” They were at no point given copies of any of the documents they had signed.

By the way, the "oh boy, this looks like a lot of trouble, but it'll be much easier if you sign this form", and there goes your greencard, has been going on for a long time.

A friend of a friend traveled to the US with her newly born baby to see the grandparents, and was told at immigration that she hadn't been in the country for a while, and the greencard might have to be revoked, and she could either fly back or get a lawyer and fight it (while in no-man's-land) or sign a form, forfeit the greencard, but enter for now (as a tourist). This was last decade, and I might have the details wrong, but basically she signed, as the alternatives (with baby and all) were even less appealing, and the greencard was gone.

(Note that if she had been rich, at that point the exit tax would have kicked in, too.... fun fun fun)

This has been reported, yeah: http://www.scpr.org/news/2017/01/30/68577/lax-immigration-ag...

(Also, hi, developer here. Noticed this thread via itch.io's visitor analytics.)

Great job, and thanks for creating it.

There are definitely claims that people were coerced to sign I-407 forms (forfeiting their green cards): http://www.scpr.org/news/2017/01/30/68577/lax-immigration-ag...

Screw Mars. It's getting stale and unfriendly pretty quick these days. Titan is not as rich yet but best opportunities started to pop up there.

A new life awaits you in the offworld colonies.

Did anyone get the good ending if that's even possible?

nope... I couldn't bring myself to click on "Oh, the president's great" yet though

Nope -- did you?

