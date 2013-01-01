They might sell the same article to Russia Today, the New York Times, Fox, Al Jazeera, and the Times of India, so they can't cater to one crowd's political biases. I'm serious; all these news sources pay for Reuters articles.
And even if you don't like Reuters, you've got to respect the speed at which they get out correct news. Before the Twittersphere erupts, before CNN loses its mind, before the alerts on the radio, Reuters has it. And if they don't know something, they say that they don't know it. It can make for frustratingly light articles, but any time I'm annoyed how empty the article is I realize that if it was bigger it'd be fluff or unverified claims.
I'm not looking for what to think, I'm looking for what happened, and Reuters tends to give me that, even if I miss out on some stories.
This is a call to arms. We are facing darkness now, and I believe this will have a lasting impact in what reporters are capable of and willing to do to offer free press.
Also, "very sensationalist" is not only redundant but itself sensationalist.
Public officials' communications should be in the domain of the public by default unless there is a real urgent need to keep something secret.
The two party system coerces us into false dichotomies far too often.
If this manifests as "hey, we've all got to get back to real reporting", then it will be positive. (Not a mere rhetorical sop; that is genuinely my preferred, best-case outcome.) If this is a socially-acceptable way of saying "we've really got to double-down on the things that have been making HN discuss how crap most of the press' output is and has been causing our public trust to notch down another couple of percent every year for the past couple of decades", then it's just so many words on a screen. Given that people have been commenting that Reuters seems pretty good, which I tend to agree with, if this is a declaration that they're going to join the rest of the media, that's not going to be a positive.
Just because you suddenly like the political orientation of the press in the last couple weeks doesn't mean anything has changed. It is still the same shallow, click-bait-driven, hype machine it was last year, it's just that now it's hitting you in a direction that many of you are less prepared to apply skepticism about. That doesn't mean anything's gotten better in the past couple of weeks... in fact as a whole, that is a sign the situation has gotten even worse.
I'm excited to read what they print using this policy.
(I wrote a whole thing on this subject, a couple of years back: https://jasonlefkowitz.net/2013/01/rick-reillys-lance-armstr...)
Of course we'll see how this plays out in the coverage Reuters provides going forward. And we'll even have an interesting example to contrast it with: Axios (https://www.axios.com/), the just-launched operation from some of the big wheels behind the success of Politico, which has positioned itself explicitly as an insider, access-oriented outlet.
It looked like Reuters' polling towards the 8th showed Trump taking the lead, but they deleted the data and replaced it with Nov 1 data. Plenty of people caught it and called them out - several people took videos as well so the chance of them being a coordinated effort to doctor screenshots seems low. I don't know if they ever responded to this issue, but it forever changed my opinion of Reuters. If we're to assume the worst about this then it's pretty disgusting if this is the kind of shady stuff the media is pulling. I sympathize in principle, but in reality the question is whether this breed of media deserves anything but contempt.
Tweets with screenshots / photos (more in the same thread):
https://twitter.com/Blazingcatfur/status/796071971700244480
https://twitter.com/ProtectthePope/status/796068457137733637
Also of note (posted elsewhere in the comments here, but downvoted): They posted this article on the 8th, saying there was a 90% chance of a Clinton win. Their data didn't support this claim.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-poll-idUSKBN1...
"[covering Trump] is an opportunity for us to practice the skills we’ve learned in much tougher places around the world"
Hint: they already recognize that Trump is an authoritarian in all but name. Long live the King, I guess.
>We try to avoid “permanent exclusives” – first but wrong.
Funny way to phrase it!
But is the feud really because those media outlets aren't advancing his agenda? The tone from the press started with mockery during the primaries and advanced to hostility once Trump became the forerunner. Look at the election night coverage from most of the networks: it looked like a funeral, which is rather surprising given the supposed objectivity of these organizations.
IMO the feud is about a lack of objectivity rather than a lack of full-throated support. Nobody should want a complicit, docile press: that's what we largely had for the last 8 years.
CNN may be kinda dumb, but at least they have a bedrock of journalistic integrity. Heck, I've started crediting FOX as a "legitimate" news source, if only to counter arguments that the "liberal media" isn't covering whatever crazy fantasy is floating through the "alt-right" at the time. If even FOX isn't covering it, it's fake news, people! (And honestly, FOX has gotten a lot better over the past year or so.)
This isn't about objectivity. It's about turning any journalistic outfit with a shred of integrity into an Enemy of the People. This sort of nonsense is exactly what makes Trump/Bannon different, and dangerous.
You seem to have missed the email leaks. They cooperate exclusively behind the scenes with the Democratic party to ensure the defeat of Republicans. They have the journalistic integrity of cold war era "Pravda".
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/01/trump-cnn-press-234455
I don't recall seeing many (any?) Reuters names in the DNC email hack. I don't recall an unusual amount of fake news coming from Reuters. I don't recall an unusual amount of friction between Trump and Reuters in general. AFAIK they are journalists operating as journalists doing the job of journalists and unless there are secret emails so far unreleased implying otherwise they should expect to continue acting as journalists.
I don't see the point in the news release. AFAIK at this time Reuters is in the real news business whereas the friction is entirely happening with fake news businesses some of which formerly were journalists but are now purely focused on propaganda. It would be as pointless as Ford issuing a press release commenting on the latest FireFox build, they're not even in the same industry....
Politics is just how people manage decision making so every science story can be affected by government grants, every tech story by IP laws...
There's a very good short video made by the UK Electoral Commission, that I think makes this point well:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ame0j8jbMY4
Is a discussion of whether RustConf should be held in the US a political story?
Are the Snowden leaks political stories?
Is YC funding ACLU a political story?
Off-Topic: Most stories about politics, or crime, or sports, unless they're evidence of some interesting new phenomenon.
There's a case to be made that much of today's politics are interesting new phenomenons.
The anti-Trump crowd, including major news networks who specifically set their editorial line to bash Trump whenever they can, are throwing a hissy fit. That's all.
Reuter's statement says nothing more than "Hey, we do journalism that doesn't just echo press releases and we handle much harsher environments than this. We good."
The fact that the radical anti-Trump crowd in general and some elements of the US press are throwing this national tantrum, and has been doing so even before Trump even took office is a telltale sign of how this problem is unravelling.
And enough with the Trump posts on HackerNews. Post tech stuff, not political rants and ravings.
http://www.politico.com/blogs/media/2015/05/clinton-foundati...
Given that the donations to the Clinton Foundation also came from conservative media outlets such as Newsmax and Fox, I'm confident that donating to the Clinton Foundation does not prove bias towards Hillary Clinton.
Not only is the NAACP a charity that received funding that had a huge impact but also many many more. To name one I'd pick the National Parks fund.
There is also the Red Cross who has received writing 600mill but again has done so much more right it to the point where its name is ubiquitous in the field of aid.
Your question puts forth a sense of "genuine" curiosity, but then later you compare the work the of the Clinton Foundation to that NAACP and Red Cross, and make judgements around that. So you presume to not know any charity work that's been done by the foundation, yet you're able to compare it to other charities. Why be so disingenuous?
The Clinton Foundation website has a litany of literature on its efforts around the world. Charity Navigator gives the Clinton Foundation on overall 94.74/100 score [0].
In short, kindly fuck off out of here with what is either out right lies or willful ignorance.
[0]: https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm?bay=search.summar...
How else do you explain this:
http://observer.com/2017/01/the-clinton-foundation-shuts-dow...
As soon as Clinton was out of the race, all those donations suddenly stopped coming in. It's pretty obvious that the whole thing was pretty much just legal bribery und the disguise of altruism.
Since the Global Initiative has already shut down, it's probably only a matter of time until the Foundation shuts down, too.
If it seems like it is, remember that giving money directly to the politician's campaign for the opportunity to have lunch with them is both legal and commonplace.
If there was a 90% chance of winning, it is the 10% which happened. That's pretty clear by how crazy close it wound up being to. Just 80,000 specific votes in specific states are outweighing more than 3,000,000 across the rest of the United States. That really feels like something that had about a 10% chance of happening (or less really).
538 said it was 66/33 or 75/25 or something similar (i forget, but it wasn't 90/10 in favor of Clinton) and they got roasted over it when they don't even control any of the polls.
If there was any doubt about the lack of impartiality and fairness, we're way beyond it now. No matter what they "report" now, their reputation is gone and only completely gullible idiots trust any of it.
This reminds me very much of Soviet Pravda newspaper, where you'd first read the article, and then try to read between the lines and guess what really happened.
