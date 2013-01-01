Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Reuters' position on covering Trump (reuters.com)
187 points by anjalik 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 66 comments | favorite





Reuters is consistently my favorite news source. What I love about them is how they sell news to everyone, so they've got to make it as factual and unbiased as possible. Of course, like any news organization, they have a few biases, but I think that purely because of the position that they're in they are the least biased news source today.

They might sell the same article to Russia Today, the New York Times, Fox, Al Jazeera, and the Times of India, so they can't cater to one crowd's political biases. I'm serious; all these news sources pay for Reuters articles.

And even if you don't like Reuters, you've got to respect the speed at which they get out correct news. Before the Twittersphere erupts, before CNN loses its mind, before the alerts on the radio, Reuters has it. And if they don't know something, they say that they don't know it. It can make for frustratingly light articles, but any time I'm annoyed how empty the article is I realize that if it was bigger it'd be fluff or unverified claims.

reply


As a supplement to that, it's also good to get news from diverse perspectives (not just left/right). For example, Techdirt and Reason might have ideas that neither NBC nor WSJ are going to give you, and talk about niche topics that don't otherwise hit the radar. R/neutralnews is also a great community for people who want to discuss news with documented facts as a requirement.

reply


NeutralNews is all right, but there are some substantial biases in the comments that people get away with.

reply


I almost exclusively read Reuters and have turned all my friends onto Reuters. If I could read the AP feeds I would read those too.

I'm not looking for what to think, I'm looking for what happened, and Reuters tends to give me that, even if I miss out on some stories.

reply


So Reuter's position is that the media environment in the US is rapidly becoming like illiberal democracies in Egypt, Russia and Iran, and so its time to use skills applicable when operating within typically third world authoritarian regimes. What heart warming times we live in.

reply


Another way to look at it is their reporters on US press have been caught flat-footed on daily news gathering. They don't have the same skills as their non-US counterparts and are rattled.

This is a call to arms. We are facing darkness now, and I believe this will have a lasting impact in what reporters are capable of and willing to do to offer free press.

reply


Look at it this way... they just called Steve Bannon a rank, timid amateur when it comes to intimidating the press. They said, very loudly, we are not afraid of you. Good for them.

reply


That's a very sensationalist way of putting it, especially when they say "Don’t take too dark a view of the reporting environment..."

reply


I don't find the parent comment sensationalist. The letter compares the current situation in the US to what Reuters has dealt with in Iran and other oppressive countries. It's hardly sensational to point that out explicitly.

Also, "very sensationalist" is not only redundant but itself sensationalist.

reply


But it's true. Reuters is going to treat media reporting in the US like they treat reporting in countries heavy on censorship and hostile to the media. Let's see if that improves the reporting of facts.

reply


America is a country where you can read Hillary's emails (via wikileaks, that you won't get in trouble for visiting) but she can't read yours. (Nor can Trump.)

reply


We can really only read those emails due to leaks.

Public officials' communications should be in the domain of the public by default unless there is a real urgent need to keep something secret.

reply


I should note that if you lean to the Right and/or don't worship the Clintons and the Democratic party, then most of the US media has seemed like a third-world Party Line news for a long time.

reply


It's a damn shame that our country is so split into two parties (or worse -- "moderates") that we assume you're either Left or your Right. I know many people who would feel more involved in the political system if there were viable parties that represented beliefs that cross (or often are completely unrepresented in) party lines.

The two party system coerces us into false dichotomies far too often.

reply


I've seen several people suggest that covering Trump is an unprecedented challenge which news orgs have no understanding of how to handle. This is a good reminder that this isn't true; even a presidency which is exceptional by American standards is well within the familiar scope of international news organizations.

reply


I realize that it may be a lot more fun and topical to blame Trump, but the HN gestalt has been discussing the increasingly hollowed-out nature of American news reporting for years now. Public trust of the press has been dropping for decades.

If this manifests as "hey, we've all got to get back to real reporting", then it will be positive. (Not a mere rhetorical sop; that is genuinely my preferred, best-case outcome.) If this is a socially-acceptable way of saying "we've really got to double-down on the things that have been making HN discuss how crap most of the press' output is and has been causing our public trust to notch down another couple of percent every year for the past couple of decades", then it's just so many words on a screen. Given that people have been commenting that Reuters seems pretty good, which I tend to agree with, if this is a declaration that they're going to join the rest of the media, that's not going to be a positive.

Just because you suddenly like the political orientation of the press in the last couple weeks doesn't mean anything has changed. It is still the same shallow, click-bait-driven, hype machine it was last year, it's just that now it's hitting you in a direction that many of you are less prepared to apply skepticism about. That doesn't mean anything's gotten better in the past couple of weeks... in fact as a whole, that is a sign the situation has gotten even worse.

reply


Yes, apparently the new administration isn't especially different in approach from covering warlords, post-Soviet dictators and Middle-Eastern autocrats.

reply


International news organizations are used to covering tin-pot autocracies around the world. Before it just always seemed bemusedly distant.

reply


One item on the Do list tickled me pink: > Give up on hand-outs and worry less about official access. They were never all that valuable anyway. Our coverage of Iran has been outstanding, and we have virtually no official access. What we have are sources.

I'm excited to read what they print using this policy.

reply


Here's a longer take on the concept of rejecting access journalism and getting the real story using other sources, including leaks: http://pressthink.org/2017/01/send-the-interns/

reply


Yes, me too. "Access journalism" has always seemed like a dead-end to me anyway, as it gives the subject a powerful veto on stories they don't like simply by threatening to limit or remove the access. Access feels like privilege, but in reality it's just a gilded cage.

(I wrote a whole thing on this subject, a couple of years back: https://jasonlefkowitz.net/2013/01/rick-reillys-lance-armstr...)

Of course we'll see how this plays out in the coverage Reuters provides going forward. And we'll even have an interesting example to contrast it with: Axios (https://www.axios.com/), the just-launched operation from some of the big wheels behind the success of Politico, which has positioned itself explicitly as an insider, access-oriented outlet.

reply


I remember being on Twitter on most of election day and seeing evidence of all sorts of manufactured rhetoric from Reuters, and was really disturbed (proof below). There are a lot of other explanations for why this happened, but I'm not inclined to believe them given the reality of what happened on election day.

It looked like Reuters' polling towards the 8th showed Trump taking the lead, but they deleted the data and replaced it with Nov 1 data. Plenty of people caught it and called them out - several people took videos as well so the chance of them being a coordinated effort to doctor screenshots seems low. I don't know if they ever responded to this issue, but it forever changed my opinion of Reuters. If we're to assume the worst about this then it's pretty disgusting if this is the kind of shady stuff the media is pulling. I sympathize in principle, but in reality the question is whether this breed of media deserves anything but contempt.

Tweets with screenshots / photos (more in the same thread): https://twitter.com/Blazingcatfur/status/796071971700244480 https://twitter.com/ProtectthePope/status/796068457137733637

Also of note (posted elsewhere in the comments here, but downvoted): They posted this article on the 8th, saying there was a 90% chance of a Clinton win. Their data didn't support this claim.

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-poll-idUSKBN1...

reply


I think what's been said is admirable. What is being unsaid?

"[covering Trump] is an opportunity for us to practice the skills we’ve learned in much tougher places around the world"

Hint: they already recognize that Trump is an authoritarian in all but name. Long live the King, I guess.

reply


"We put out the official western establishment party line for those places, and we'll do the same for Trump".

reply


Honestly I feel way overwhelmed by the administration related news and it has barely been over a week. It's also a constant reminder that oh yeah this really did happen and it continues to get worse.

reply


This is entirely intentional. The God Emperor is overwhelming you with shock and awe to make opposition seem pointless, which it is of course.

reply


I think the evolution of how the media operates over the next 4ish years will be very interesting to watch.

reply


If the media generally practiced the principles outlined in this post, the criticisms levied against the industry wouldn't be credible. Not that Trump has any moral authority to complain about anyone's integrity, but many have been complaining about the increasing partisanship among the U.S. media for a long time, and their complaints are largely valid.

reply


I was amused by this line-

>We try to avoid “permanent exclusives” – first but wrong.

Funny way to phrase it!

reply


Isn't everybody in media and business making "position statements" and being angry at you, the best way to show that you are "against the establishment"?

reply


I think these are excellent guidelines. If Reuters adheres to them, they'll continue to rise above the other mainstream media outlets. I suspect they'll be unlikely to come under fire from the current Administration, whose feud with the media seems to be concentrated on "info-tainment" organizations like CNN that for years now have eschewed factual reporting for titillation and talking heads.

reply


We can probably dial that in a little more: Fox News is certainly no better than CNN as far as talking heads goes, but the Trump Administration isn't feuding with them. Trump is feuding with talking heads who don't advance his agenda.

reply


No disagreement about Fox.

But is the feud really because those media outlets aren't advancing his agenda? The tone from the press started with mockery during the primaries and advanced to hostility once Trump became the forerunner. Look at the election night coverage from most of the networks: it looked like a funeral, which is rather surprising given the supposed objectivity of these organizations.

IMO the feud is about a lack of objectivity rather than a lack of full-throated support. Nobody should want a complicit, docile press: that's what we largely had for the last 8 years.

reply


I disagree. It's not about whether CNN and other outlets are "objective". It's about scapegoating an enemy. Beating on the "liberal media" has been a cartoon villain from the GOP ever since the rise of FOX News and right-wing talk radio two decades ago, but this is a new level. They can discourage even believing in facts, and focus supporters on "alt" media that isn't impeded by inconveniences like having to report the actual truth.

CNN may be kinda dumb, but at least they have a bedrock of journalistic integrity. Heck, I've started crediting FOX as a "legitimate" news source, if only to counter arguments that the "liberal media" isn't covering whatever crazy fantasy is floating through the "alt-right" at the time. If even FOX isn't covering it, it's fake news, people! (And honestly, FOX has gotten a lot better over the past year or so.)

This isn't about objectivity. It's about turning any journalistic outfit with a shred of integrity into an Enemy of the People. This sort of nonsense is exactly what makes Trump/Bannon different, and dangerous.

reply


"CNN may be kinda dumb, but at least they have a bedrock of journalistic integrity."

You seem to have missed the email leaks. They cooperate exclusively behind the scenes with the Democratic party to ensure the defeat of Republicans. They have the journalistic integrity of cold war era "Pravda".

reply


Well, we'll have to agree to disagree (especially about CNN's journalistic integrity). But I appreciate you taking the time to respond, as opposed to those users who simply abuse the downvote button.


"Last week, New York magazine reported that Trump’s feud with CNN has roots in his relationship with CNN President Jeff Zucker, a former NBC president who brought Trump's television show “The Apprentice” to the network. Trump, the magazine reported, has told White House staffers that he feels personally betrayed by Zucker and that Zucker should tilt CNN programming more favorably toward him because of their long relationship."

http://www.politico.com/story/2017/01/trump-cnn-press-234455

reply


Their words, not mine: "We’re sending surrogates to places where we think it makes sense to promote our agenda."

reply


As indicated in the DNC email hack, CNN and the washington post and some other former journalist organizations are no longer operating as journalist organizations and are simply self funded partisan propaganda "fake news" sites focused solely on obeying the DNC to elect the most Democrats as possible. Naturally relations are abrasive between the leader of a party in power and the propaganda arm of a political party out of power, how could it be otherwise? Those orgs are no longer journalists by their own choice; I'm not seeing a problem.

I don't recall seeing many (any?) Reuters names in the DNC email hack. I don't recall an unusual amount of fake news coming from Reuters. I don't recall an unusual amount of friction between Trump and Reuters in general. AFAIK they are journalists operating as journalists doing the job of journalists and unless there are secret emails so far unreleased implying otherwise they should expect to continue acting as journalists.

I don't see the point in the news release. AFAIK at this time Reuters is in the real news business whereas the friction is entirely happening with fake news businesses some of which formerly were journalists but are now purely focused on propaganda. It would be as pointless as Ford issuing a press release commenting on the latest FireFox build, they're not even in the same industry....

reply


Please reinstate the ban on political stories.

reply


Every story is political because politics is everywhere.

Politics is just how people manage decision making so every science story can be affected by government grants, every tech story by IP laws...

reply


Every story is political because politics is everywhere.

There's a very good short video made by the UK Electoral Commission, that I think makes this point well:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ame0j8jbMY4

reply


Is a political blog post from Jupyter a political story?

Is a discussion of whether RustConf should be held in the US a political story?

Are the Snowden leaks political stories?

Is YC funding ACLU a political story?

reply


To quote the HN Guidelines:

Off-Topic: Most stories about politics, or crime, or sports, unless they're evidence of some interesting new phenomenon.

reply


>some interesting new phenomenon

There's a case to be made that much of today's politics are interesting new phenomenons.

reply


HN being an unobjective far left echo chamber is not new, making the stories kind of tiresome propaganda.

reply


This one is all about "interesting new phenomenon". Reuters didn't feel a need to talk up their journalism-under-duress skills and compare the Obama/Bush/Clinton/Bush/Reagan administration's hostility to Iran and Zimbabwe.

reply


> Reuters didn't feel a need to talk up their journalism-under-duress skills

The anti-Trump crowd, including major news networks who specifically set their editorial line to bash Trump whenever they can, are throwing a hissy fit. That's all.

Reuter's statement says nothing more than "Hey, we do journalism that doesn't just echo press releases and we handle much harsher environments than this. We good."

The fact that the radical anti-Trump crowd in general and some elements of the US press are throwing this national tantrum, and has been doing so even before Trump even took office is a telltale sign of how this problem is unravelling.

And enough with the Trump posts on HackerNews. Post tech stuff, not political rants and ravings.

reply


But haven't you heard? Trump did something people don't like so he's a fascist now. Grass roots organisations that are in touch with the common man like Apple, Google, the New York Times and the Washington post are really opposed to this. If we keep this up it's bound to make those dumb working class white people vote correctly next time.

reply


No mention that Thomson Reuters, owner of the Reuters news service, donated between $1m-$5m to Clinton.

http://www.politico.com/blogs/media/2015/05/clinton-foundati...

reply


There's a slight inaccuracy here; by simply saying "donated to Clinton" you imply that the donation was to Hillary Clinton's campaign. The donation was, however, to the Clinton Foundation.

Given that the donations to the Clinton Foundation also came from conservative media outlets such as Newsmax and Fox, I'm confident that donating to the Clinton Foundation does not prove bias towards Hillary Clinton.

reply


It think it's pretty obvious that Hillary's foundation is basically her back pocket. Can you point to any charity work that was done by it? Any charity work of the magnitude of the millions it's received? With far less money many more organization have done much more charitable work. One such example is the NAACP. They've received ~16mill which is a stark contrast between the Clinton Foundation who has received in the ballpark of 500mill from 09 to 12.

Not only is the NAACP a charity that received funding that had a huge impact but also many many more. To name one I'd pick the National Parks fund.

There is also the Red Cross who has received writing 600mill but again has done so much more right it to the point where its name is ubiquitous in the field of aid.

reply


You're concern trolling. The information is readily out there.

Your question puts forth a sense of "genuine" curiosity, but then later you compare the work the of the Clinton Foundation to that NAACP and Red Cross, and make judgements around that. So you presume to not know any charity work that's been done by the foundation, yet you're able to compare it to other charities. Why be so disingenuous?

The Clinton Foundation website has a litany of literature on its efforts around the world. Charity Navigator gives the Clinton Foundation on overall 94.74/100 score [0].

In short, kindly fuck off out of here with what is either out right lies or willful ignorance.

[0]: https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm?bay=search.summar...

reply


Um, sure. The 2015 annual report is here: http://2015.clintonfoundation.org/

reply


The Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Global Initiative are just two fronts the Clintons used over the years to receive bribes.

How else do you explain this:

http://observer.com/2017/01/the-clinton-foundation-shuts-dow...

As soon as Clinton was out of the race, all those donations suddenly stopped coming in. It's pretty obvious that the whole thing was pretty much just legal bribery und the disguise of altruism.

Since the Global Initiative has already shut down, it's probably only a matter of time until the Foundation shuts down, too.

reply


The diametrically opposed interpretation that donors were afraid of retaliation by the Trump administration is frequently offered; and there are a lot of subtle shadings in between that one might also reasonably believe -- e.g., donors perceived the power of the Clinton brand as a key advantage of that organization over others, but the election defeat tarnished the brand and eliminated the advantage.

reply


By all means, let's keep focusing on the Clintons. That's obviously the important thing here.

reply


Giving money to a politician's pet charity for the opportunity to have lunch with (and presumably lobby) that politician is not bribery. It's not even dishonest.

If it seems like it is, remember that giving money directly to the politician's campaign for the opportunity to have lunch with them is both legal and commonplace.

reply


"Clinton has 90 percent chance of winning: Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation" - Nov 8 - http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-poll-idUSKBN1...

reply


Trump winning doesn't prove they were wrong. That's not how p-values work.

reply


OK, and your point? They said 90 percent. Not 100.

reply


Exactly - I've played enough Dungeons & Dragons to know that it is possible to roll 1 or 2 on a D20.

If there was a 90% chance of winning, it is the 10% which happened. That's pretty clear by how crazy close it wound up being to. Just 80,000 specific votes in specific states are outweighing more than 3,000,000 across the rest of the United States. That really feels like something that had about a 10% chance of happening (or less really).

reply


Which news outlet didn't say that?

reply


The most well-regarded poll-based predictor, 538, gave Clinton a much lower than 90% chance and pointed out the key error of those predictors giving that high of a chance -- they used models which assumed, contrary to evidence, that deviations from polling results in different states in the same Presidential election are independent, when in fact they are strongly correlated.

reply


seriously. fox news. cnn. msnbc. EVERYONE said it.

538 said it was 66/33 or 75/25 or something similar (i forget, but it wasn't 90/10 in favor of Clinton) and they got roasted over it when they don't even control any of the polls.

reply


Press will never be the same again. Over the past year and a half, most mainstream press outlets have shown themselves to be nothing more than a propaganda wing of the party their owners affiliate themselves with. This was particularly obvious on the democratic side, where they worked really hard to shove a pre-selected, cheating psychopath into the White House, and failed, much to the chagrin of their owners.

If there was any doubt about the lack of impartiality and fairness, we're way beyond it now. No matter what they "report" now, their reputation is gone and only completely gullible idiots trust any of it.

This reminds me very much of Soviet Pravda newspaper, where you'd first read the article, and then try to read between the lines and guess what really happened.

reply




