Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The JVM is not that heavy (opensourcery.co.za)
45 points by khy 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 28 comments | favorite





Also worth noting that the JVM itself only weighs a couple of megabytes. The bulk of the size comes from the Java runtime (ie: the "standard libraries"), and there are lots of things that your app may not need there (XML parsing, serialization, etc...)

A couple of years ago I wrote a simple tool (https://github.com/aerofs/openjdk-trim) that allows you to filter out what you don't need. We were able to get the size of OpenJDK from 100MB down to around 10MB.

Note that the work of determining which classes you need is entirely manual. In our case I used strace to check what classes where being loaded.

reply


This is officially supported in JDK 9. It's part of an ongoing project called "jigsaw" which is introducing modules to the JVM. The first step, shipping in 9, is to modularize the JDK [0].

Already today you can build a custom JDK in the early access release.

[0] http://openjdk.java.net/jeps/200

reply


Would it not be possible to scan an app to determine exactly what libraries it could load? I think you can avoid halting problem issues by simply doing a dumb search for the library load routines in the code, at the possible (but not very likely) problem of picking up spurious data in a binary blob section.

reply


I agree with many points in this article. That being said, there are dimensions of heaviness not captured in the article as far as I can see:

1. The startup times, not so much of the JVM itself, that just takes 1,5 secs, but the startup time of your application gets higher if you have a lot of classes on the classpath. I guess it's the classpath scanning that takes a lot of time (?).

2. Memory usage of Java objects is quite heavy. See this article: http://www.ibm.com/developerworks/library/j-codetoheap/index...

3. The heavyness of the ecosystem in terms of the magnitude of concepts and tools being used and the enterprisy-ness of libraries.

reply


In my mind, 1.5 seconds is huge; that essentially rules out any interactive usage. It's even annoying for rapid development cycles. Only low expectations or heavy orchestration can overcome such a starting disadvantage.

reply


There's that word again "enterprisey".

reply


This interview with Bob Lee is really interesting on this topic: https://www.infoq.com/interviews/lee-java-di.

Apparently, Square was first built out on Ruby with the mindset that the JVM is an old clunker.

Fast-forward a few years they switched to the JVM because it was faster and the language (I know, not related) provided compile-time safety.

reply


Interesting that all the comparisons were with server frameworks. As if anybody ever cared about a few hundred megabytes of overhead on a server. Hell, even a bloated JVM implementation fits in most server L3 caches.

On the desktop, laptop, phone, or embedded environment, the JVM is heavy. It starts up slow, jars carry around ridiculous amounts of dead dependencies, garbage collectors require immense amounts of tuning, etc. And we shouldn't really expect otherwise. If you can't even keep your VM in cache, how are you supposed to have fast application code?

Specialty closed source JVM vendors have done wonders in terms of improving this problem...but it's still an uphill battle. AOT native compilation down to machine code is becoming more popular because of the proliferation of resource-constrained environments, and it will take time for new languages/compilers to take over, but take over they will.

reply


I've been using these arguments at my company for years. There's definitely FUD surrounding the JVM, and it's pretty ridiculous. Sure, it's not a perfect system, but it's usually disregarded for being "old and bloated".

reply


It's not the JVM, it's the tooling.

reply


I used to think this too, until I came across http://www.scylladb.com/

It is a fork of cassandra written in the Seastar c++ framework and is drop-in compatible with cassandra. Claims 10x increase in performance.

I always thought there was a few percentage points difference - never a 10x performance difference between java and c++. And that too for a project with as many man hours and facebook-scale tuning as cassandra.

reply


If you investigate what they actually do to achieve those numbers, it's much less simple than just rewriting Cassandra in C++. For example, they use their own TCP stack and make use of vector intrinsics.

reply


If something sounds too-good-to-be-true, it probably is.

I don't love Cassandra, but it's not because it's written on the JVM (full disclosure, we roll our own JVM key-value datastore https://github.com/liveramp/hank).

If your random-access keystore is limited by anything except network and disk latency, you have bigger problems.

reply


characterizing what the performance difference between C++ and Java is or will normally be is really hard.

Naive translations from Java to C++ will normally result in only a small % difference.

But clever rewrites where control of memory locality is leveraged, and SIMD intrinsics are leveraged (either via pragmas to induce it automatically, or by hand), good understanding of compiler settings for given architectures, etc, the differences can get quite large, depending on the problem domain.

Then again, there are ways around some of the performance limitations in the JVM, but it often involves writing very painful coding styles. But you could narrow the gap a bit with that effort. (but if you are going to add effort, maybe just do it is in C++?)

reply


The choice of C++ is responsible for only a very small part of the performance difference. ScyllaDB uses different low-level algorithms, many of which could have been done in Java as well. That the Cassandra data model works well with the sequential processing approach of Seastar makes the effort of implementing in C++ manageable. In general, concurrent data structures in C++ require significantly more effort than in Java, and rarely yield performance improvements that are worth it, unless you're memory-bound. In sequential code it's easier to surpass Java's performance, but even that difference is diminishing (and expected to be dramatically reduced when value types are added to the JVM). Usually, the only significant overhead you must be prepared to pay is in RAM, and in exchange you get better performance-per-effort.

reply


Start-up times are still an issue with Clojure on the JVM. For instance with Android I've found the initialization times to be pretty much a show-stopper for any application development.

reply


Clojure on the JVM is way worse than java...but the JVM only contributes to a tiny portion of that. The real problem is that every clojure process has to bootstrap the entire language and compile every library before it can begin executing.

reply


I don't know anything about Clojure, but in modern Android development, Instant Run patch files mean installation isn't even done each change any more. Even then, you can avoid a lot of installation time by using an emulator on a fast development machine instead of a real device. For most of Android's life the emulator has been disgustingly slow, but for installation times, it has benefits. Meanwhile restoring from a snapshot instead of booting fresh each time, x86 emulator images, and Intel's virtualization engine mean the speed isn't so bad any more.

reply


It has nothing to do with that and more to do with that last time I tried it the start-up times for an app was multiple seconds on top of base start times.

Given how often Android evicts apps that's something I'm not comfortable with shipping. Would love to use Clojure but it was definitely a show-stopper for us.

reply


That's mostly on clojure.core being so large and rebuilt each time by default isn't it ?

reply


Android doesn't run the JVM.

reply


That's a lot different a context than web-application deployment, though.

reply


Interestingly, the author does not touch startup times.

Frankly, for server-side loads, no-one cares how much your runtime weights, be it disk space, download size and even memory (heck, my last project required developer workstations with at least 96GB).

There are all sorts of environments where that matters. And that's one of the reasons why Clojure didn't catch on on Android.

reply


Not just heavy but I really don't like all our processes named "java" with stupid -D cmd line parameters. A Nice native binary app will let you can name it what you want with config as you like it.

reply


You can name the process anything you like with exec -a

reply


there are ahead of time compilers for java! not free though.

reply


Way back when I ran a comment engine that was a custom Java servlet running on an embedded (i.e. mostly interpreted) JVM on a NSLU2: a 266MHz ARM with 32MB RAM. The servlet container was Winstone. Can't remember what the JVM was, sorry.

Load wasn't exactly high, but it worked absolutely fine.

reply


Note that you can also use IKVM and then Mono AOT if you don't want a JIT at all.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: