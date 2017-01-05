A couple of years ago I wrote a simple tool (https://github.com/aerofs/openjdk-trim) that allows you to filter out what you don't need. We were able to get the size of OpenJDK from 100MB down to around 10MB.
Note that the work of determining which classes you need is entirely manual. In our case I used strace to check what classes where being loaded.
Already today you can build a custom JDK in the early access release.
[0] http://openjdk.java.net/jeps/200
1. The startup times, not so much of the JVM itself, that just takes 1,5 secs, but the startup time of your application gets higher if you have a lot of classes on the classpath. I guess it's the classpath scanning that takes a lot of time (?).
2. Memory usage of Java objects is quite heavy. See this article: http://www.ibm.com/developerworks/library/j-codetoheap/index...
3. The heavyness of the ecosystem in terms of the magnitude of concepts and tools being used and the enterprisy-ness of libraries.
Apparently, Square was first built out on Ruby with the mindset that the JVM is an old clunker.
Fast-forward a few years they switched to the JVM because it was faster and the language (I know, not related) provided compile-time safety.
On the desktop, laptop, phone, or embedded environment, the JVM is heavy. It starts up slow, jars carry around ridiculous amounts of dead dependencies, garbage collectors require immense amounts of tuning, etc. And we shouldn't really expect otherwise. If you can't even keep your VM in cache, how are you supposed to have fast application code?
Specialty closed source JVM vendors have done wonders in terms of improving this problem...but it's still an uphill battle. AOT native compilation down to machine code is becoming more popular because of the proliferation of resource-constrained environments, and it will take time for new languages/compilers to take over, but take over they will.
It is a fork of cassandra written in the Seastar c++ framework and is drop-in compatible with cassandra. Claims 10x increase in performance.
I always thought there was a few percentage points difference - never a 10x performance difference between java and c++. And that too for a project with as many man hours and facebook-scale tuning as cassandra.
I don't love Cassandra, but it's not because it's written on the JVM (full disclosure, we roll our own JVM key-value datastore https://github.com/liveramp/hank).
If your random-access keystore is limited by anything except network and disk latency, you have bigger problems.
Naive translations from Java to C++ will normally result in only a small % difference.
But clever rewrites where control of memory locality is leveraged, and SIMD intrinsics are leveraged (either via pragmas to induce it automatically, or by hand), good understanding of compiler settings for given architectures, etc, the differences can get quite large, depending on the problem domain.
Then again, there are ways around some of the performance limitations in the JVM, but it often involves writing very painful coding styles. But you could narrow the gap a bit with that effort. (but if you are going to add effort, maybe just do it is in C++?)
Given how often Android evicts apps that's something I'm not comfortable with shipping. Would love to use Clojure but it was definitely a show-stopper for us.
Frankly, for server-side loads, no-one cares how much your runtime weights, be it disk space, download size and even memory (heck, my last project required developer workstations with at least 96GB).
There are all sorts of environments where that matters. And that's one of the reasons why Clojure didn't catch on on Android.
Load wasn't exactly high, but it worked absolutely fine.
