Ask HN: Working on code in a browser?

1 point by tmaly 21 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
|I am going be overseas in a few weeks in a province of the Philippines. I have decided not to take a laptop with me.
If the need should arise to access the internet, I would go to a local internet cafe.
Is there a good solution to working on some code using a web browser where the code will not necessarily need to be deployed right away?
