Ask HN: Working on code in a browser?
1 point by tmaly 21 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
I am going be overseas in a few weeks in a province of the Philippines. I have decided not to take a laptop with me.

If the need should arise to access the internet, I would go to a local internet cafe.

Is there a good solution to working on some code using a web browser where the code will not necessarily need to be deployed right away?






You could also try https://repl.it It is light weight and supports a large number of languages.

Take a look at Cloud9. I've used it a couple of times when I was bored at school. (https://c9.io)

