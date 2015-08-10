Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Who is hiring? (February 2017)
73 points by whoishiring 40 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 109 comments | favorite
Please lead with the location of the position and include the keywords REMOTE, INTERNS and/or VISA when the corresponding sort of candidate is welcome. When remote work is not an option, please include ONSITE. A one-sentence summary of your interview process would also be helpful.

Submitters: please only post if you personally are part of the hiring company—no recruiting firms or job boards.

Readers: please only email submitters if you personally are interested in the job—no recruiters or sales calls.

You can also use kristopolous' console script to search the thread: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10313519.






Phaxio | Chicago | Full-time | REMOTE OK (U.S. only)

A bit about us: Phaxio is a simple, yet powerful, faxing API (you heard that right, faxing). We power small companies from places like YC and Techstars to major banks and Fortune 100 companies. Who we're looking for: As a full stack developer at Phaxio, you will be working with a variety of technologies on the front and back end. We recently rewrote our API in Rails and just rolled out a whole new look and feel.

On an average day you might find yourself: - Updating chef recipes to deploy a new service - Working to add a new feature to our Rails web dashboard or the flagship API - Tweaking our packer or vagrant development setup to optimize dev time for other engineers - Using Wireshark to diagnose issues with one of our carriers - Improving fabric scripts we use to automate our infrastructure on AWS - Answering a technical support ticket that involves a feature you created - Work on an open source library that helps developers or even non-technical end-users integrate with Phaxio

For interviews: After a brief conversation to make sure that we're all on the same page, we'll send over an interesting issue for you to diagnose and solve. Nobody looking over your shoulder or breathing down your neck :)

If you're interested, send an email to howard at Phaxio.com

MM.LaFleur |Senior Software Engineer| Full Time (Onsite) NYC

MM.LaFleur is a fast-growing professional womenswear company based in New York City. We aim to be the go-to wardrobe solution for modern women of purpose. How? By delivering luxury-quality clothing via a seamless, direct-to-consumer stylist experience. We're a varied group of go-getters who are all passionate about reimagining the way women shop and dress for work. We have a validated market and die-hard fans, a quickly growing revenue stream, and a whip-smart and energetic team. We take our work (but never ourselves) very seriously. We’re data obsessors who like nice clothes. We truly believe we can do it better and faster and smarter and have more fun. They are one of the faster growing e-commerce companies!

What will you do? Herein lies your opportunity: * Build an integrated CRM, marketing, and sales system with a combination of custom and third-party tools. Take our proven customer data-centric sales model and make it more efficient and scalable. * Define product and choose technologies as we grow, starting with a “free the data” architecture overhaul. * Help hire a team of engineers, both in-house and contract.

What skills do you have? * Know PHP backwards, forwards, and upside down. MySQL, HTML, CSS, and Javascript, too. Magento? Great! * Be good at (or ready to learn) commerce platform management and development. * Love the entire stack, from devops to cross-browser styling to A/B testing marketing campaigns to internal tooling. * Desire to set the foundation for an awesome engineering culture and help build the team. * Be excited about analytics and data-driven decisions. * Appreciate UX and the designers and engineers that make it possible. * Heart startups—you like flexibility and ownership; you move quickly and (sometimes) break things; you appreciate process, but don’t mind if it doesn’t exist sometimes.

Please feel free to reach out directly at john.ball@mmlafleur.com

https://boards.greenhouse.io/mmlafleur/jobs/134873#.WJIPNrYr...

SpotHero | Chicago, IL | http://spothero.com SpotHero is changing parking, and our tools will redefine the transportation industry. With over a million cars parked, fast growth, and solid funding (https://angel.co/spothero), SpotHero offers countless ways to make an impact on the company and your career.

Senior Engineer - Platform - https://spothero.com/careers/570628 SpotHero is seeking a Senior Engineer for our Platform Team. You will be responsible for building all things related to our Platform Services and Infrastructure that power our website, our API, and our native apps.

To apply, please email your resume to jobs@spothero.com. Include any github account, linkedin profile, and any project that you’re particularly proud of. We love seeing work that others loved working on.

deepstreamHub, Berlin - https://deepstream.io/

We are looking for a skilled and motivated Junior Fullstack Developer to work on both the deepstream.io open source server and our upcoming realtime data platform deepstreamHub.com (on-site/fulltime in Berlin).

The role: - Contribute to key architectural decisions - Developing stunning realtime frontends and user interfaces - Creating the backend components that power our architecture - Contribute to deepstream.io open source and engage with our growing community - Extend the deepstream ecosystem with new integrations and frameworks - Develop a platform that scales efficiently - Use a wide array of realtime technologies and cloud infrastructures

Find out more - https://deepstreamhub.com/careers/junior-developer/

Cheers!

Cognii | Boston, MA or remote

2016 Innovation of the Year EdTech Winner

2015 Best Learning Assessment Innovation of the Year

2016-2020 Leading vendor for exponentially growing AI market in education - Technavio

Cognii brings the power of Artificial Intelligence technology to Education & Training market. Join us to participate in our growth, advance your career and get rewarded with generous stock options. We are looking for entrepreneurial candidates in the following areas:

1. AI and NLP Research Engineers (Senior, Junior)

  - natural language processing
  - statistical machine learning
  - syntactic and semantic analysis
  - linguistically process text corpora
  - information extraction
2. App Developer

  - Mobile App development
  - Front End design
3. System Architect

  - Back-end development
  - Experience with Ruby on Rails based scalable architecture
  - DevOps and manage the scalable web platform
Please send your application and resume to jobs@cognii.com

Geckoboard | Back-end/Front-End Developers | London, UK | VISA, ON SITE (but some WFH is not a problem)

Thousands of businesses use Geckoboard to build TV Dashboards that help drive growth and focus teams, by taking the complexity out of connecting their data and understanding it at a glance. Some of our customers include Airbnb, Slack, Netflix and Skyscanner.

We have a lot of interesting, creative work ahead and are looking for curious problem solvers to reimagine how our customers get their data into Geckoboard. You'll be joining a friendly team with great people in an environment with empowered developers, flexible working conditions, and a focus on skill development.

We are heavy users of Go on the back-end, alongside some Ruby services. On the front-end, we've been using React (and, more recently, Redux) for 2+ years, but a lot of us have learned it on the job so you don't need professional experience with it. If you share our interest in distributed systems, databases, and data visualisation, we have plenty of fun problems for you to work on :)

Here are all our job listings:

* Back-end: https://www.geckoboard.com/careers/#op-155708-backend-develo...

* Front-end: https://www.geckoboard.com/careers/#op-26828-front-end-devel...

* Product Designer: https://www.geckoboard.com/careers/#op-155693-product-design...

Swiftype - San Francisco, CA - ONSITE (relocation assistance)

The product you would help build powers the search experience on thousands of websites and applications. We're a product/engineering focused company and we're fortunate enough to be working at a massive scale. Everything is growing quickly and we need more generalist engineers to join the team.

If that sounds interesting, email us at jobs+hn@swiftype.com or check out https://swiftype.com/jobs for more information.

tray.io | Senior Frontend Engineer (Mostly React) | London (Shoreditch) | Onsite | Full-Time

We are an ambitious and well-funded startup looking for top engineering talent to make connecting software services a breeze. Many software services we use every day are distinctly separate and difficult to use together - we intend to fix that. Your role as Senior Frontend Engineer will be to drive the customer facing design and code across the tray.io platform.

We currently use:

- ES6, React, Redux, Node

- Babel, Webpack, Jest

- Photoshop, SketchTypekit, Google Fonts, FontAwesome, Bulma

Usual benefits apply: Stock, Open holiday policy, Private healthcare, 50% off gym membership, Fitbit, Conference budget.

Apply: https://tray-io.workable.com/jobs/23131

Convoy | https://convoy.com | Software Engineer | Seattle | Full-time, onsite

We're optimizing the trucking and logistics industry; automating what is, today, a $749B industry that still runs on fax machines and phone calls. Currently backed by top tier investors. Read about us: http://fortune.com/2015/10/27/superstar-investors-back-convo....

I'm employee #2, and I've been here since we were borrowing desks at a local startup incubator. We've grown a lot since then, but we still have a tight-knit, high leverage engineering team. I love arriving at the office in the morning - I get to work with the smartest folks I've ever met. No company I've ever been at, including Amazon, has felt like this much potential for impact.

We would love more engineers, up and down the stack, and anywhere on the generalist <-> specialist spectrum. We use pretty cutting-edge tech (React, React-Native for mobile, TypeScript + Node for backend), but we're a lot more interested in engineering chops than any particular tech skills.

If you're in Seattle, reach out and grab coffee with me or one of our other developers. The last 18 months have been a wild ride, but we have years and years ahead of us to build a logistics titan!

Some, but not necessarily all, of our open jobs: http://jobs.convoy.com

Inductive Automation | https://www.inductiveautomation.com | Software Engineer | Folsom, CA

Come help develop the future of software used in industrial automation. In this position, you would join our core product development team. Together, we work to build our primary product, Ignition.

This position is focused on implementing and maintaining network protocols for communicating with industrial controllers (PLCs, RTUs, etc…) as well as the system responsible for bridging data from those implementations into the Ignition platform. Responsibilities include new feature and protocol development as well as the maintenance and enhancement of existing functionality.

We are a tight-knit team of developers working every day to delight customers worldwide with a product they actually need. If this sounds like something you’d like to be part of we look forward to talking to you.

Requirements

- B.S. in Computer Science, or equivalent experience

- Minimum 5 years of programming experience

- Strong Java 8 skills

- Experience writing server and networking code

- Experience writing highly concurrent multithreaded code

- Modern toolchain and source control familiarity, e.g. Maven/Gradle and Git/Hg

Skills Not Required, But a Plus

- Experience with OPC Classic or OPC UA

- Experience with industrial automation fieldbuses or protocols such as Modbus, EtherNet/IP, Omron FINS, Siemens S7, Emerson/Fisher ROC, ABB Totalflow (DB/DB2), etc

- Experience with PLCs and/or PLC programming

- Any other relevant experience in industrial automation

https://inductiveautomation.com/about/careers/senior-softwar...

You can also contact me at my email address in my profile.

Hey, a friendly reminder. I’m parsing the thread, all job offers added here are also available on the map on

https://whoishiring.io

Also I’ve started a small campaign to update thread format and make it more parser friendly for whoishiring.io and others (I know that at least few websites that do similar thing). Also you can read more about whoishiring.io in a recent “Show HN” (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13500701)

Here is the format.

  1) {company} | {job title} | {locations} | {attrs: REMOTE, INTERNS, VISA, company url}
  Google | Software Developer | SF | VISA https://google.com
  DuckDuckGo | Software Developer | Paoli PA | REMOTE, VISA
or

  2) {company} | {job title} | {locations}
  Google | Site Reliability Engineer | London, Zurich, Sydney
  Facebook | Web-developer | London, Zurich
I’m using this regex to test the firstline.

  \s*(?P<company>[^|]+?)\s*\|\s*(?P<title>[^|]+?)\s*\|\s*(?P<locations>[^|]+?)\s*(?:\|\s*(?P<attrs>.+))?$
You can test it in Python or here https://regex101.com/r/relwQD/3 (for the match look right).

As a result off this calling in previous editions of “Who is Hiring” many posters actually complied. Which resulted in more accurate map positions, better tagging (REMOTE, VISA, INTERNSHIP, …) and for some I was even able to get LOGOS!. Thanks!

When multiple {locations} are specified, do they all get mapped?

EDITED | Engineering Positions | London, UK | Onsite | Full-Time

We’re currently hiring for front-end, back-end, and DevOps Engineers. Our stack is primarily Python & JavaScript, with frameworks like Django/Flask and react.js/d3. We aren’t afraid to integrate new tech and like to keep exploring what’s out there.

We're an established startup, focused on doing important things for retail, the fourth biggest industry in the world, helping them reduce waste and be more efficient. We have a beautiful web app, used everyday by hundreds of people at Topshop, Saks Fifth Avenue, GAP and more.

Our engineering team is a group of smart people from really varied backgrounds. We’re solving diverse and interesting problems on a daily basis, like image analysis, big data visualisation and a load of other fun things that come with having a rapidly growing data set. We love good practices like extensive testing and continuous integration, and enjoy giving back to the community, so open source contributions are highly encouraged.

Our office is large and sociable; people eat lunch together every day and we have drinks and snacks in the office every Friday, as well as team days out and all expenses paid trips abroad. There’s a video on our jobs page of our most recent one: http://edited.com/jobs/

Half of the team has actually found and joined us through “Who’s hiring”, so don't hesitate to get in touch, we're always happy to meet new people!

See here for more details about current vacancies and to apply directly online: https://edited.com/jobs/engineering/

GoMeta | Augmented Reality | San Diego, CA | Full-time, Onsite or Remote

Angel backed ($2M), led by Xooglers, GoMeta is building a platform that allows anyone to create interactive AR experiences. What Youtube did for the publishing, distribution, and discovery of video, we are doing for AR.

Our early beta testers have already built all kinds of stuff - https://medium.com/@metaverseapp

Some other links:

http://www.gometa.io/about/

https://www.buzzfeed.com/alexkantrowitz/ex-googler-raises-2-...

http://www.cbs8.com/clip/12772141/mad-dash-for-hidden-cash-d...

We are running quickly, and are looking for exceptional developers. Some of the technologies and languages we currently work with are Swift, React, and Node.

Email sean@gometa.io if interested

UC Berkeley | Software Engineer | Berkeley | Full-time, REMOTE, ONSITE, http://berkeley.edu

UC Berkeley is hiring a full-time software engineer to work on a DARPA-funded project to build next-generation methods for social science research [1]. The software engineer will join a team of scientists and engineers building Dallinger [2], an open-source platform that automates the full pipeline of crowd-sourced experimentation, from recruiting participants to managing the resultant data; think lab-on-a-chip or microfluidics, but with people. The position is a 2-year contract, renewable up to 3.5 years, and includes a comprehensive benefits package. The full job ad and instructions for applying can be found at http://bit.ly/2hCqGrj. Remote work is possible.

Our stack is Python, Flask, PostgreSQL, Redis, WebSockets, the SciPy stack, Jupyter notebooks, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, all on Heroku & AWS.

Note: if you responded to the January "Who is hiring?" post, no need to reapply — we'll be reviewing applications this week.

[1] http://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2016-03-04

[2] https://github.com/Dallinger/Dallinger

Namely | Product Manager | New York, NY | Full time (Onsite)

Namely is the first HR, payroll, and benefits platform employees actually love to use. People are at the center of everything we do—from our platform to our staff. Our team embraces different ways of thinking, working, and succeeding together.

We are looking for a Product Manager with the following background: 3-5+ years of Product Management experience working for a HR, Compensation Management or Talent Management vendor Experience in developing business cases, product requirements, use cases and product roadmaps The ability to elicit customer business needs and spot market trends and opportunities. Experience with customer driven usability and hypothesis driven experimentation An easy time talking with prospects and customers about the product vision, goals and product roadmap A proven track record of developing SaaS products using Agile development methodologies Superior communication skills with the ability to weave strategy, insights, priorities and plan forward into a structured and organized storyline at all levels of management High energy, self-starter with a positive mindset and with a "can do" attitude. Must be persistent, ambitious, curious and creative

It is a great time to join an exciting team! Please feel free to email me directly at john@grayscalable.com

https://jobs.lever.co/namely/37a04a69-83d7-495c-8807-51a6962....

Qlicket | Engineers & Salespeople | Pittsburgh, PA | https://www.qlicket.com REMOTE Engineering and ONSITE Sales

Qlicket currently provides hotels/motels/B&Bs with a superior guest WiFi solution, utilizing a patented gateway controller. We have 100% retention of paying customers in the U.S. market and at present serve clients across 16 states. Now that we've found initial product/market fit, we are looking for someone to lead and scale our sales efforts.

We also are doing some things with WiFi in the Offline to Online space, and will be launching a new product offering this year targeted at a much larger market. We are looking for engineers with the following development backgrounds:

* Linux Kernal

* Device Driver

* Embedded Systems

* Low Level C, C++

Please email kumar@qlicket.com if interested.

Human API | Redwood City, CA | Full-time, Onsite | https://humanapi.co/ | jobs@humanapi.co

Make a difference with technology: specifically, by fixing healthcare. We're building a real-time data network that allows getting health data from anywhere to anywhere in close to realtime. We roll up this data in a clean RESTful API that developers use to build apps that make peoples' lives better.

We have a whole pile of hard problems, and a team of smart, passionate people that love working on them. We like to work iteratively in small teams, and to give people autonomy and ownership to solve those problems.

Some of the things you'd be working on:

  - Mapping and indexing the world's healthcare data: figuring out where it lives and how to retrieve it
  - Scaling and optimizing our APIs
  - Modelling human health
  - Building our ingestion pipeline
  - Data engineering and building tools for data science - NLP and Classification
  - Extracting healthcare data from a wide variety of unstructured, unclean formats
  - Building intuitive UIs to allow users to find and share their health data
Open positions:

  - Full Stack Engineer (node.js, MongoDB, ElasticSearch, RabbitMQ)
        https://jobs.lever.co/humanapi/7c411192-551e-4c6c-8133-99d34f17f207
  - Frontend Engineer (node.js, React, Redis, ElasticSearch)
        https://jobs.lever.co/humanapi/f31262f1-6613-455f-96a5-2135a4d6f0d6
  - Machine Learning Engineer (node.js, Python, Kafka, Cassandra)
        https://jobs.lever.co/humanapi/b698a09d-a5f4-4667-a52a-9e8939659b92
  - DevOps Engineer (Ansible, Packer, Terraform, Docker, Mesos)
        https://jobs.lever.co/humanapi/c74886f1-1e50-4323-a846-7ccac5855164
More information here: https://humanapi.co/company/join

The process: a quick phone screen, a screen-share technical interview, then an onsite to meet with the team and pair with someone on a problem.

We'd love to hear from you even if you don't "fit" one of the job specs -- we hire for people, not roles. Contact us at jobs@humanapi.co -- we're nice!

Rideways | Java Developer | Manchester, UK | ONSITE | https://www.rideways.com/

Rideways is hiring Java Developers, Senior Java Developers and a Technical Lead to work at our office in central Manchester. We're using Java 8, Spring MVC, React, Camel and AWS to make it easier to book a taxi from the airport to your hotel or conference centre.

We are a small team within the larger Rentalcars.com company and we are looking for enthusiastic developers, keen on working in an agile team.

If you are interested, please email me on arthurembleton@rideways.com or apply through our jobs board at http://grnh.se/fvg20p where you can see all of the jobs currently available across Rentalcars.com

Arachnys | senior and junior engineers | London (UK) or NYC (USA) | On-site

Arachnys makes software to help banks manage know-your-customer checks and anti-money laundering (KYC/AML). It's what's perhaps most broken about banks - the FT recently said that they are spending $270B/year on compliance! - and we're helping to fix it. Our customers are tier-1 financial institutions and large multinationals.

At the moment we're looking for generalist engineers of any experience level. We work in Python, Go, Java and JavaScript. We have two projects with over 1k stars on GitHub (one just broke 3k https://github.com/arachnys). We're always looking to open source more.

Our small, tight-knit team has a can-do mentality and isn't scared to use new tools when they are the right ones for the job. We have a relentless focus on quality of delivery, while not being scared of pushing back on customer demands. (A tier-1 bank recently told us that we were the first supplier that had asked them, "Why?", about their requirements.)

Drop me a line (email in profile) if any questions.

Email jobs@arachnys.com to apply, linking to your GitHub or some other code that you think tells a good story about you.

Mapbox | ONSITE in Washington D.C. or Berlin, Germany | Systems Engineer - Directions | Full-Time | http://www.mapbox.com/

The Directions team at Mapbox is looking for someone to help grow our navigation platform infrastructure. We have a core group working on routing algorithms and traffic data analysis, and we need help growing the infrastructure that runs that code (we develop and make heavy use of http://project-osrm.org/).

We use nodejs and AWS services extensively for our infrastructure, so familiarity with those tools is a plus, but by no means a requirement. We like adaptable people who aren't afraid to learn new skills, and bring new perspectives to the table.

A bunch more details at: https://www.mapbox.com/jobs/553439/ or hit me up with any questions.

PlushCare, Inc - plushcare.com | Fullstack | Fulltime San Francisco, California At PlushCare, we believe in helping every individual achieve health and happiness. We believe through the use of technology, we can create the ideal healthcare experience. Simply put, our mission is to challenge the status quo by providing every person convenient and affordable access to the best-trained doctors in the country. We allow patients to skip the waiting room and get diagnosed, treated, and prescribed medication by top U.S. doctors via smartphone. We're looking for people to join our team to help bring healthcare to the next level. Interview Process: 30 min phone chat w CTO, a technical screen (~1hr), and a few hours onsite

Culture: Super fun, collaborative team. Everybody here shares the same ambition to make healthcare more transparent. Feel free to shoot us an email at careers at plushcare.com for more information.

Square, Inc. | Software Engineer, Mobile Security | New York (preferred), San Francisco (for senior or exceptional candidates) | https://squareup.com/careers

Square's Mobile Security team is hiring in our SoHo, NYC office. We're a full-stack engineering team building Square's software tamper detection and remote attestation system.

----

What we do:

research iOS and Android attacks and countermeasures

build backend services to filter and analyze system-level telemetry from the millions of devices running our software

develop heuristics and models to detect malicious activity

collaborate with Square's mobile, hardware, and anti-fraud teams

----

Why it's cool:

We work across many disciplines: security, mobile, backend, data infrastructure, data science.

Our system is critical: without it, some Square products couldn't exist.

Several companies have built systems like this; ours is the most advanced.

We catch real hackers and criminals.

----

Who we're looking for:

reverse engineers familiar with C

mobile engineers familiar with C and with Android or iOS internals

backend engineers

----

Tech we use: C, Java, Objective-C, Python, Ruby MySQL, Vertica, Spark

----

If this matches your background and interests, we'd love to talk to you -- email me at neal@squareup.com.

Huygens ING | Amsterdam, The Netherlands | Software Engineer | Full-time, onsite | $35K – $60

Build open source software that slowly but surely gathers all historical data in Europe

We're a team of engineers at the Royal Academy of Sciences in the Netherlands. We build a Backend as a Service that allows users to deposit their data[1]. We're looking for front-end / back-end engineers (we prefer people who like a little bit of both) to add features for exposing the data (search, visualisation) and for working with the data (distributes storage, reasoning/inferring knowledge).

We provide an environment where people enjoy freedom of work, where our clients understand the uncertainty of experimentation (they're researchers after all) and where all code is published under an open-source license.

We're using java (yes, voluntarily), react/redux (I know, sooo 2016) and we're hosting on kubernetes (sorry, no disparaging remark here). We don't really care if you've used these exact technologies before, but we do care if you have built up greenfield applications as well as to have worked on applications that have been in development for a few years.

Interview process: phone interview -> at a later date a technical challenge (in person or screenshare) -> final interview (finalizing the agreement)

Drop me a line at jauco.noordzij . huygens.knaw.nl!

[1] http://github.com/huygensING/timbuctoo

Ping Identity | Software Engineer in Test | Austin, TX | Onsite, full-time https://pingidentity.com

Ping Identity is creating a new generation Identity-as-a-Service solution. The Austin team (formerly known as UnboundID) is focused on a scalable and high performing backend service that exposes APIs for accessing data, authentication, authorization, data governance services leveraging standards like LDAP, SCIM, OpenID Connect, OAuth2, XACML.

Engineers in the Quality Assurance team get exposed to a wide range of technologies, programming languages and tools. This role requires familiarity primarily with Java for both creating automated tests as well as to be able to participate in code reviews for the entire engineering team.

Apply here (our idiotic career page unfortunately does not have a direct link): https://www.pingidentity.com/content/pic/en/about/careers/li... (look for the Software Engineer in Test position in Austin, TX)

Pathable, Inc | Seattle, USA | Full-time REMOTE | https://www.jsco.re/nukt

Work from anywhere on either Ruby/Rails application or our next generation ES6/Meteor application. We build software for in-person conferences and events. We're profitable, established, small (>25 people), and majority owned by the original founders. We provide stipends for co-working space wherever you may find yourself. Likewise for health insurance if you are not a US citizen.

Oscar Insurance is a startup using technology, data & design to change the way people find and access care. We are disrupting the healthcare industry by putting people first, not business and cost. www.hioscar.com W e're currently hiring for a variety of Full-time/Onsite roles here in our New York City location.

Site Reliability Engineer (NYC) https://www.hioscar.com/about/jobs/13255?gh_jid=13255 Security Engineer: (NYC) https://www.hioscar.com/jobs/?gh_jid=483542 Software Engineer: Web & Mobile (NYC) https://www.hioscar.com/about/jobs/?gh_jid=247940 Software Engineer: Data/Systems (NYC) https://www.hioscar.com/about/jobs/?gh_jid=248056 Software Engineer: New Grad (NYC) https://www.hioscar.com/about/jobs/?gh_jid=261348 Software Engineer: Internship Summer 2017 (NYC) https://www.hioscar.com/about/jobs/?gh_jid=268766 Software Engineer: SWAT (NYC) https://www.hioscar.com/about/jobs/?gh_jid=261602 Software Engineer: Product Infrastructure (NYC) https://www.hioscar.com/about/jobs/?gh_jid=240077

Oscar was valued at $2.7 billion following a $400 million investment by Fidelity. Take a look at how we're simplifying healthcare: http://incredibleinsurancemachine.com

OpenDataSoft (https://www.opendatasoft.com) | Paris, France | Full-time, on site

OpenDataSoft (founded in 2011, 40 employees nowadays) is developing a SaaS platform that aims to make it very easy for anyone to create a data portal (which can be a public open data portal, a private internal data sharing space, or anything in between), and at the same time build a wide catalog of public easy-to-use data. You can see the public half of our work here (https://data.opendatasoft.com/explore/).

We're hiring:

Front-end Engineer (Senior or Junior) : help us build easy-to-use UIs to make data publishing intuitive; also help us re-build entirely our front-end stack this year (from AngularJS 1 to ...?)

Back-end Engineer (Senior or Junior) : we like to add a few 0s every year to our data processing performance metrics; help us make our Python stack faster and more resilient!

Technical Consultant : you like to hack around a platform (and talk to the R&D team about it), and to help customers become autonomous on a product (which sometimes means teaching a bit of HTML)

Being an Engineer at OpenDataSoft means being able to "drive a feature home", from the design and implementation choices to the documentation and advanced support. If you like contributing to a product and making impactful choices, we may be a great fit for you! We may look like a startup, but we have sensible working hours, a sane growth rate, and a very very low turnover. However, we still like beer, weird jokes, and food (a lot).

You can find more information and contact us on our website: https://www.opendatasoft.com/company/jobs/

If you're in Paris and would like to know more about us while drinking a beer, that's possible too!

Second Measure (YC S15) | SF Bay Area (San Mateo, CA) | ONSITE (relo ok) | https://secondmeasure.com

Second Measure analyzes credit card data. We process billions of purchases to help investors (VCs and hedge funds) answer questions like:

  - How quickly is Shake Shack growing?
  - Is Lyft gaining or losing market share in Boston?
  - How does Hilton spending change after a customer's first Airbnb stay?
  - (Check out our research blog [1])
…through an analytics platform we build in-house.

We’re a 13-person team comprising mostly engineers and data scientists. 10 of us are technical, and 4 have PhDs. We love solving hard problems with compelling data. We’re looking for other strong builders, especially those who can grow into leadership roles:

  - Data Scientist / Research Scientist (stats; Python/R/Spark helpful; quantitative PhD preferred)
  - Senior Software Engineer (frontend/backend/full-stack; AWS; Python; Mesos/Spark/Lambda; D3+ReactJS)
  - Product Designer / UI/UX Designer ("full-stack", from research to prototype to mockup to engineer-ready spec)
  - (See: https://boards.greenhouse.io/secondmeasure)
We’re in downtown San Mateo, just minutes from Caltrain and 101.

I'm a founder (mike@). Submit via job board and mention HN, or email jobs@ and CC me.

[1] http://blog.secondmeasure.com/

[2] http://techcrunch.com/2015/08/10/second-measure-launches-off...

[3] http://www.economist.com/news/business/21705369-alternative-...

[4] http://www.businessinsider.com/second-measure-is-secret-weap...

Little Wheel | Front-end Developer | London | ONSITE | £40k-100k

Little Wheel builds in-house software for a gambling syndicate. This software distributes profitable play strategies to players, and keeps track of bets placed, flow of money and earnings.

What we need: We're looking for junior and senior front-end developers.

Essential skills: JavaScript, HTML, CSS.

Hiring process: phone call, in-person interview (chat and coding).

Pay: £40k-100k, depending on experience/skills/role.

Apply: email dan@littlewheel.co.uk with a CV/Github/anything interesting.

Grio - http://grio.com/ | San Francisco, CA | Full-time

Grio is a boutique consulting company located in SOMA (Market & New Montgomery). We are a 40 person org (mostly engineering!). The founders are devs and we have a dev-focused culture. We focus on building top-quality web and mobile applications for a wide variety of clients.

We are currently looking for the following:

* Senior Android Engineer (also mid-level) - https://grio.workable.com/jobs/279782

* Senior Web Developer - https://grio.workable.com/jobs/302187

* Web Developer - https://grio.workable.com/jobs/343435

* Senior iOS Developer - https://grio.workable.com/jobs/304890

* All job postings - https://grio.workable.com/

When applying mention "Ryan's Post on HN"

MightySignal | Full Stack Engineer | San Francisco, CA | https://mightysignal.com, ONSITE

MightySignal | Frontend Engineer | San Francisco, CA | https://mightysignal.com, ONSITE

MightySignal unearths and analyzes hard to find data in the world of mobile, and we're looking for engineers to join our growing team. Backend engineers here are free to explore daily and work on a variety of problems including reverse engineering, data discovery and analysis, and more. Frontend engineers own the whole process of designing and building the interfaces for our customers to absorb and make sense of our data. We're a small team and each person has a major role in guiding the future of our infrastructure and company. We're hoping to find people who share in our adventurous spirit.

For a small taste of what we do, check out our free iOS and Android SDK reports: https://mightysignal.com/top-ios-sdks

If you're interested, please reach out to osman at mightysignal dot com

Hologram | Chicago, IL | Full-time | http://boards.greenhouse.io/hologram

Our mission is to build the platform for creating connected products by tackling some of the hardest challenges at the intersections of hardware, connectivity, and software.

At Hologram, we believe in you and your immediate squad members to know what's best for our platform and enable you to make immediate customer-impacting decisions. You can see this in how we develop products and processes: Hologram pushes decision-making out to the edges of the organization to reduce management overhead and increase speed to market.

We have a number of open positions and would love to hear from you!

+ Embedded Systems Engineer: http://boards.greenhouse.io/hologram/jobs/561434 *Remote Available

+ Full Stack Cloud Engineer: http://boards.greenhouse.io/hologram/jobs/562395

+ Full Stack Engineer: http://boards.greenhouse.io/hologram/jobs/562369

+ Customer Success Engineer: http://boards.greenhouse.io/hologram/jobs/541597

+ Product Designer: http://boards.greenhouse.io/hologram/jobs/580826

For any questions, feel free to email me directly at derrick@hologram.io

Skyscanner | full-time senior hires | London, Barcelona, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Budapest, Sofia | ONSITE, VISA http://www.skyscanner.net/jobs/

We're one of the biggest travel search products in the world. Recently acquired by CTrip, China's biggest travel services provider, we have a unique position in the market and are continuing our incredible growth as a tech company.

Hiring at an experienced level in lots of disciplines: backend with microservices & distributed systems, big data & data science, full stack (modern frontend + api skills - particularly Node or Python), designers, product, iOS & Android. We're growing in all of our European offices; London and Barcelona in particular.

We want to hire people looking for large-scale challenges and building new products. In short, if you've got good industry experience, know what best practices look like, and have the drive to improve product and people around you, we're interested.

Our current focuses are around high-frequency travellers, data-driven personalization and recommendation, as well as developer enablement and tooling. What should the future look like -- how do we best use our data, our scale and new technologies to our advantage as we grow? Come help us find out.

Please ping me an email at alex.treppass@skyscanner.net for a referral. Happy to answer questions or pass you to someone who can. CV in pdf or word doc format would be ideal.

On a personal note, I see a lot of freedom, responsibility, accountability here. Engineers have room to make decisions, move fast, and the encouragement to make things better. It's exciting.

Amazon New Product Demand Forecasting | Seattle | Full-Time | On-Site ($130-$250+ depending on experience)

Amazon's New Product Demand Forecasting team is responsible for one of the most challenging problems in supply chain optimization: predicting sales for products that have no sales history. This is a uniquely creative space in Forecasting requiring our machine learning models to capture both the nuances of the global consumer marketplace as well as customer behavior on Amazon.

Our team works closely with research scientists to invent new ways to make use of novel data, solve hard engineering problems around scaling and performance in predicting for tens of millions of products, and iterate quickly in order to stay on the cutting edge. I'm looking for an experienced software developer that is comfortable with big data and machine learning and can:

* Design systems that provide a stable base for innovation in a rapidly changing business

* Improve Forecasting algorithms through data-driven analysis and experimentation in our Scala/Spark environment

* Optimize for scalability and performance of both distributed computations and near-metal C++ code

* Learn quickly and keep up with a rapidly changing machine learning and big data landscape

* Communicate their ideas clearly with all members of a diverse team

If this sounds interesting, as the hiring manager I'd love to chat or buy you coffee. Email me (Stefan) at smai@ (amazon.com) with your resume and a brief introduction. (Interview process is 1 phone screen and onsite interview with whiteboard coding and behavioral questions about your experience.)

Kit | Frontend Software Developer | New York, NY | ONSITE, Full time, https://kit.com

Come build an amazing experience that users will love. This is a rare opportunity to work with entrepreneurs with a solid track record on a very early stage product. If the following describes you, get in touch!

  * You work well in a team to build and ship a product that users love
  * You thrive on the challenge of how to build a new product experience from scratch
  * You care about finding and focusing on the right ideas collaboratively with a team
Kit is a platform for product discovery. We are building a service that uses social discovery to recommend products across various categories. We are based in New York City and were recently named as one of Business Insider's Top 15 NYC startups to watch. As a part of Expa we sit in an amazing office in Soho, are surrounded and supported by smart & experienced teams, and get early access to cool new products.

Our small team is diverse, inclusive, and fun. It is not required that you identify with a particular gender, race, orientation, national origin, age range, hobby set or belief in order to be a member of team Kit.

We hail from some of the best companies out there including YouTube, Apple, Google, Gilt, and Foursquare. We even count a professional producer/DJ in our midst.

We are also hiring a designer. You can check out our job listings at https://kit.com/jobs to apply.

As an FYI, I started a who is firing thread here: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13528301

Please feel free to contribute if you know any companies involved in layoffs or want to find out who is conducting layoffs.

IBM Canada | Eclipse OMR Developer | Toronto, ON | Full-time, ONSITE | https://ibm.biz/BdsBQD

The IBM Runtime Technologies team is looking to hire motivated software developers to join our mission to nurture an open source community around the Eclipse OMR toolkit for language

runtimes (https://www.eclipse.org/omr).

We develop the Just-In-Time compiler for various language runtimes (Java, JavaScript, Python, Ruby etc.) built on Eclipse OMR: https://github.com/eclipse/omr. The IBM runtime compiler team

also ports and optimizes industry standard open runtimes such as Google V8 and Node.js. We contribute industry-leading performance and capabilities across multiple hardware platforms

(Intel, ARM, IBM Power and z Systems) and operating systems (Windows, Linux, AIX, z/OS).

We are looking for software developers comfortable in an environment that is predominantly C and C++ based, but also willing to go down to the assembly language level. Polyglot skills are

an asset, as we work in a variety of exhibited scripting languages.

We want to hear from you, please apply here: https://ibm.biz/BdsBQD

This actually sounds like a perfect position for me. Can you help sponsor visas for Americans? It would help me get through Express Entry.

As an active developer for the compiler component of the Eclipse OMR project I'm happy to answer any technical questions you may have in relation to this position.

MLB Advanced Media (BAMTech) | New York, NY | (Sr.) Software Engineer || ONSITE or REMOTE, Full time

Join our team and help us drive the cord-cutting revolution! MLB Advanced Media (now BAMTech) isn’t just about streaming Baseball – we also manage HBO Now, NHL, Twitter NFL, Fox Sports Go, WWE, and several other content providers. You would be helping a team whose services act as the linchpin for video playback, handling new challenges of scale and speed in a rapidly growing industry. The company is aggressively expanding to meet increased demand, and you would be getting in on the ground floor of this new opportunity. You would help the team create new designs to meet our scaling demands, build out services in cloud infrastructure providers with exposure to AWS EC2, S3, Dynamo, and Kinesis, and help the team introduce new processes to scale. If you like tinkering with new technologies, have experience with high scale systems, or simply want to gain exposure to new tools, this team is a great fit. You’d be helping the team embrace microservices architecture with an emphasis on non-blocking, highly concurrent programming. Experience with Scala/Play/Akka is highly preferred, but not a requirement. With strong CS fundamentals and an entrepreneurial attitude, you’d be an asset to our team.

Apply here: http://www.mlb.com/careers/mlbam/?gh_jid=262978

Feel free to PM me for more information.

Top Hat | www.tophat.com | Toronto, ON, Canada | ONSITE Full-time

Top Hat is still hiring!! We are looking for really smart software engineers to join our team! Some of the roles we have available are: iOS developer, Android developer, Mobile Lead and Full stack web developer (Python, Django, Javascript, React.js/Flux, AWS, Ansible). Salary ranges based on experience from $80K to $130K. We're a pretty awesome growth startup in the education space - we make the classroom more interactive, fun and engaging for both students and professors. We've got VC funding from some of the best investors in the world (the same guys that funded Shopify, Salesforce, Box.net etc.) Top Hat helps professors make every lecture count by transforming mobile devices into powerful engagement tools, inside and outside the classroom. Recently, Top Hat has been building out interactive textbooks and creating a way for professors to produce new content and share it through a market place! We have a great dev culture and some really cool problems to work on!

Top Hat is also hosting Hack & Tell: Round 11 on February 7th. If you are in the Toronto area and would like to come out rsvp here: https://www.meetup.com/Toronto-Hack-and-Tell/events/23702478... (There will be free pizza and beer)!

If you are interested in our open positions send your resume/github account to olivia at tophat dot com.

Six to Start | London or REMOTE | Full-time

We make the world's most successful smartphone fitness games with over 3 million players. Every day, we receive emails telling us how our games have literally improved our players' health and, in some cases, even saved their lives. Talk about job satisfaction!

Our flagship games, Zombies, Run! and The Walk, combine innovative real-world gameplay with captivating stories and design. We want to find someone who can help us improve our existing games and develop new games and fitness apps that are just as revolutionary and innovative as Zombies, Run! https://zombiesrungame.com

* Senior iOS Developer: http://www.sixtostart.com/onetoread/2017/senior-ios-develope...

* Senior Android Developer: http://www.sixtostart.com/onetoread/2017/senior-android-deve...

* Full Stack Web Developer: http://www.sixtostart.com/onetoread/2017/web-developer/

GitLab | Remote Only | Hiring All Roles

We're hiring VP of Engineering, production engineers, build engineers, Sr. Go + Ruby developers, and more, see https://about.gitlab.com/jobs/ We're a remote only company so everyone can participate and contribute equally. GitLab Community Edition is an open-source Ruby on Rails project with over 1000 contributors.

Something tells me you're going to get quite a few responses this month :D

@Koolba - We hope so! We've had an amazing response from our awesome community. We'd hope that some of those people will submit their resumes!

And a backups specialist ;)

PrepScholar | Boston, MA | Onsite | Full-time | Product Manager | $100,000-$200,000

PrepScholar is hiring Product Managers!

PrepScholar’s mission is to improve education at scale through technology. Our flagship product is an SAT/ACT prep program that automatically learns the strengths and weaknesses of each student and creates an individualized learning program through machine learning. You can think of it as an automated tutor that provides a compelling learning experience at scale. We also have a large web presence with over two million monthly visitors to our free tools and articles.

We believe we have a major advantage over other companies in our space because of our technology-centered and analytical approach to education. We're profitable and bootstrapped, and you'll work on products that impact millions of students worldwide.

As a Product Manager, you'll be launching a brand new product for a graduate exam (GRE/GMAT/LSAT/MCAT). You'll oversee the entire go-to-market strategy, including product development, test content, customer development, marketing, and sales. You'll be responsible for your product's P&L and plan to grow it to be the leading product in its category.

Responsibilities

* Build and manage a product roadmap for product launch and iterations

* Interface with engineers and test content developers to create the product

* Develop effective marketing materials for all our online channels

* Manage P&L and develop a strategic business plan to grow your product to a dominant position

Our ideal candidate has:

* Experience developing and shipping products and technologies

* Demonstrated ability working with technical teams to rapidly produce prototypes and iterations

* Understanding of financial and business metrics, including P&L, conversion rates, customer acquisition costs, net promoter score, viral factor

Please send your resume and cover letter to job.pm+hn@prepscholar.com, and read more at http://www.prepscholar.com

NewYork Presbyterian-Hospital Innovation Center | Full-time Fellowship | NYC

As part of our mission, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital continues to support processes and programs to keep up with advancements in healthcare and stay on the cutting edge. One way we achieve this is through our NYP Innovation Center, comprised of pioneering professionals who use the Hospital's powerful care delivery network (with thousands of micro environments, practices, and workflows) to work with new concepts and technologies, prototype rapidly, and create transformative enterprise-level solutions.

Each year, we select one outstanding individual to be the Silverman Fellow. This Fellow joins the NYP Innovation Center’s startup-like environment, receives careful mentorship, gains unprecedented access to Hospital operations, and connects with senior leadership. Through this experience, he or she learns to take ideas from concept to practice-changing product.

See http://innovatenyp.org/silvermanfellowship/ for more details.

Contact me personally with any questions by PM.

Smartcar API | Frontend, Backend, Business Development, Design | Mountain View, CA | ONSITE | https://smartcar.com

We're a small team (9 people) making a big change in transportation. Technological additions to vehicles are kicking off a new era of better transportation which is affordable, greener, and safer. The automotive industry is undergoing the most disruptive changes since its inception. We believe the future of transportation is Autonomous, Electric, Shared and Connected. Smartcar is building an API platform to solve the "connected" part of it.

The positions we are hiring for:

+ Business Development / Account Manager with 2+ years of experience.

+ Software Engineer with 2+ years of experience. Our stack is Node.js, Postgres, Redis, Docker, AWS.

+ Designer (contract position) to shape the UX and design of our frontends.

If you are interested in helping us modernize transportation and enjoy working in a collaborative environment, we'd like to meet you. $95K to $130K + up to 1.0% equity

If you want to learn more, email me at sanketh@smartcar.com or call me at 530 475 2882. No recruiters.

Google Cloud | The Earth | Full-Time | On-site / Remote

Yo! We are continuing to grow the GCP Solutions Architect team; a bunch of happy folk learning and helping others to use Google's cloud infrastructure for fun and profit. Machine learning, petabytes, OSS, Kubernetes; you bring the smarts we'll supply the hardware :)

Any of these work: https://careers.google.com/jobs#t=sq&q=j&li=20&l=false&jlo=e...

M Science | Data Scientist, Core Infrastructure Engineer, PM Role| Portland, OR : NYC | ONSITE

We’re data-driven explorers, discovering invaluable insights and data about markets and consumers each and every day. Our insights fuel the growth engine inside of the world’s top corporations and financial institutions. We bring together advanced access to data, curious minds and cutting-edge technology. M Science is shaping the future of data and analysis.

We are looking specifically to build out our development team in our Portland Office. Please apply if you have interest

Core Technology : B.S/M.S in Computer Science/Software Engineering or related field. Ability and interest to build and architect large scale production quality systems. Exposure to machine learning / cloud computing / full stack web development a significant plus. Languages : - has written production quality code for school /work projects in any language. - Exposure to C#, Java, python, scala a plus.

Data Scientist : B.S/M.S/PhD in Computer Science, Applied Math, Statistics or related technical field. Superior programming skills, able to write maintainable, well commented code of production quality (not just scripting in R) Good communication skills, able to communicate with researchers to understand concepts and propose better methods. Passionate interest in Data Quality, Transformation and all aspects of the ETL pipeline. Able to work independently.

To apply, send a cover letter and resume to info@mscience.com.

Airtable | Software Engineer | San Francisco | Onsite, full-time, https://airtable.com

Airtable is a collaborative real-time database. Our mission is to expand human productivity by letting people create tools to organize their world. Unlike single-purpose apps, we think of Airtable as a toolkit of building blocks that people can repurpose to create their own applications. Our product roadmap is filled with interesting enhancements and additions to this toolkit that will push the boundaries of Airtable's capabilities.

We're hiring engineers for web (JS, Node, React), iOS (Objective-C, Swift), and Android.

People love Airtable: https://twitter.com/airtable/timelines/566728799115440128

We're a small team, with backgrounds from Google, Facebook, Microsoft, etc. We believe in the power of highly motivated and capable individuals to accomplish great things in small teams, with end-to-end ownership of projects and rapid iteration. We’ve raised over $10 million in funding.

You can apply here: https://airtable.com/jobs

Sounds like the product from Microserfs :) edit: it's also a really nice product!

Oden Technologies | https://oden.io | New York, NY | Full-time | Onsite

We are an IoT startup creating a hardware / software platform for Industry 4.0 factories [1]. We collect data from industrial machinery and analyze, aggregate and display it so that manufacturers can make more product with less material. There's a lot of exciting things happening at the company and now is a great time to get into a small (8-person) team working working on a lofty mission that will revolutionize an underserved industry.

* Data Engineer: responsible for building and maintaining scalable APIs, the secure and timely ingestion of millions of time-series data points daily, building realtime and batch data pipelines and integrating models created by our data scientists into our product in order to generate realtime insights and predictions about production processes.

* Frontend Engineer: We need a solid front-end / JavaScript engineer with React experience, to help us design, build, and deploy the next-generation factory analytics platform.

* Forward Deployed Engineer: You'd be responsible for deploying, installing, monitoring and improving our on-premise devices, as well as building out the code that runs on them. Much of the code is communicating at low level (ex: Modbus) with industrial machinery and reporting back to our analytics platform.

Read more on https://oden.io/joinus or feel free to reach out to us directly: hello@oden.io

[1] http://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/digital-mckinsey/...

Blockai | Sr. Backend Engineer | San Francisco | https://blockai.com

We're hiring our first backend engineer to work on a reverse image search engine for the whole web. Our ideal candidate has experience with data intensive systems, web crawling, search/indexing and/or computer vision.

We started Blockai with the simple belief that people who create things should own their creations. As the world continues to change and many jobs get automated, one of the few things that won't be replaced is creativity. Thus, it is an imperative that there be proper infrastructure for creators to manage, monitor and monetize their work. We believe what we are building will enrich the lives of creators and inspire more people to create, making the world a better place.

If you're up for the challenge, send me an email (oli@blockai.com) and mention HN.

Wellframe | Healthcare | Boston, Ma | Onsite/Fulltime https://www.wellframe.com

At Wellframe, we are building an intelligent care-management platform that allows health plans and care-delivery organizations to better manage large populations of complex patients. Because the most clinically complicated cases in a patient population tend to drive a majority of the costs, even seemingly small improvements in these patients’ well-being have dramatic benefits for the care provider. Wellframe focuses on improving patient health by providing personalized and adaptive care programs for people trying to recover from or manage serious health problems. We use the health data we collect in order to intelligently allot care resources to the specific needs of patients, paying special attention to the most-critical patients. Through clinical studies and working with large healthcare payers, we have seen that our platform improves patient outcomes, increases the capacity of care management teams and reduces costs of the care provider. We have a relatively small engineering team at about 10 engineers. What makes us unique is that we have a full time clinical team of doctors that work with us to break down clinical science so that we can build it back up into personalized and adaptive care programs.

We're currently looking for several mid/senior engineering positions (android, iOS, frontend, backend, infra/platform, sre) across our engineering team. More descriptions can be found on our jobs page (below). If you're in the area I'd love to just grab coffee regardless of whether or not you're actively looking to move -- I love talking to other passionate, driven people about what they do.

Our stack is native Android (Java) and iOS (Objective-C), our API is served in a Ruby on Rails monolith and Scala services, on top of MySQL, Cassandra, ElasticSearch and Spark. Our frontend is mostly Backbone + React, although some more complex state we are moving to Redux.

Jobs: https://www.wellframe.com/jobs Also feel free to reach out to me at nam@wellframe.com!

Ontario Institute for Cancer Research | http://oicr.on.ca/ | Toronto | Full time | Onsite

We are looking for a senior backend developer with strong Java skills to join our team working on the International Cancer Genome Consortium (ICGC). You'll get to work on some really hard problems pushing data models and technologies to their limits. You'll get to write modern code in Java 8, play with cool technologies like Elasticsearch and Spark, all while working on open source projects which you can show off. We are talking about working with petabytes of data, billions of documents, and private and public clouds. Plus, you'll be working along side the most talented group of frontend/UI guys around.

You can take a gander at some of the code here: https://github.com/icgc-dcc

Our engineering blog is here: http://softeng.oicr.on.ca

So if you have some skills and/or interests in the areas of Java, Big Data, Cloud Tech, Micro Services, Docker, Python.... please apply!

You can find the posting here: https://www.recruitingsite.com/csbsites/oicr/JobDescription....

PassFort | Front-End Engineer & Mobile Engineer | London, UK | ONSITE | https://passfort.com

PassFort is a young and ambitious start-up— you’ll join a team of 6! We’re a seed stage company (we raised £650k at the end of 2015), based in the centre of London, near Southwark tube station.

We're working to solve the problem of digital identity in regulated markets through new technology, great UX and simple solutions.

We use react, es6, redux, mocha and enzyme.

Salary: £40k - £55k with 0.3% - 0.6% equity

https://passfort.com/about#jobs or jobs@passfort.com

CyVerse | DevOps Engineer | Tucson, AZ

https://uacareers.com/postings/9869

CyVerse is an NSF-funded project building cloud platforms for biosciences research. As a DevOps Engineer on the Core Services team, you'll work with me to build and manage the systems that run Atmosphere (http://www.cyverse.org/atmosphere) -- think "virtual Linux workstations for research scientists". Some technologies you'll work with are GNU+Linux, OpenStack, Ansible, and Python. Our web application is written in Django and React.

We also support one of the world's largest iRODS deployments (http://irods.org), and are in the early stages of implementing Ceph for block storage. We have an exciting feature roadmap for the next year, and need a strong generalist sysadmin/developer to help us deliver valuable tools to our community.

Everything that we build is released to the world under a BSD license -- look up our GitHub orgs (cyverse, iplantcollaborativeopensource, and cyverse-ansible). We sit next to a team of science analysts and have plenty of opportunities to help our users get the most from our services. We work in a beautiful, modern building at the University of Arizona (http://bio5.org/). As university employees we have great benefits and work-life balance. Tucson is a wonderfully livable Southwestern city with a growing tech/software/research community and plenty of things to do outside.

Manzama | Bend, OR | Full-time | Senior Full Stack Software Developer | http://manzama.com/jobs-senior-software-engineer/

Current Tech Stack (ideally familiarity with some of these):

Python Django application hosted on Google Cloud Backed by Postgres, Solr, Google Datastore, and Redis, SendGrid Other tools include Salt, BigQuery, RabbitMQ, Nginx, Celery, Java

Appuri, Seattle WA, http://www.appuri.com/

What we do: Appuri helps online businesses understand, diagnose and reduce customer churn. We provide a beautiful, end-to-end solution that makes it easy for our customers to tackle churn. By removing the need to hire data scientists or data engineers, we offer a very compelling price point. Very few products can bring Big Data and Machine Learning at the scale and price point with the results we offer. We serve both B2B and B2C customers, with strong success in both spaces.

Our go-to-market solution is backed by a world-class ETL pipeline and data platform that makes onboarding, insight-generation and integration with corporate business processes many times faster than competitors or do-it-yourself alternatives. This platform is also a solid foundation for us to build future solutions.

Who we’re looking for currently:

Senior Solutions Engineer (Seattle, Full Time, ONSITE, $100k-140k and 0.1% - 0.3% stock options comp) which is our term for solutions architect, implementation engineer, forward deployment engineer. If you’re familiar with python and SQL you can apply from our AngelList listing https://angel.co/appuri/jobs/75799-senior-solutions-engineer

Booking.com - Amsterdam(Netherlands), Shanghai (China), Seattle, WA (USA), ONSITE Full-time, relocation to Amsterdam, (H1B or its dutch equivalent anyway) is taken care of by the company.

General Interview Process -> Hackerrank test, call with the recruiter, phone interview, onsite interviews

I work at Booking.com, which is a world leader in travel accommodations, as a backend developer. I have only positive things to say about working here. The people are intelligent and helpful, interesting problems to solve and the work hours are unbelievably sane. The company is strongly data driven and very dynamic, which was one of its biggest charms for me. Amsterdam is not a bad place to be either :) The Dutch government also gives a tax break through the 30% ruling to non-dutch people.The work environment is very international and everybody speaks fluent English. The relocation process is also very finely tuned through years of experience of doing this.

If you have any other questions about the company or the hiring process or you would like me to refer you, please feel free to send me an email at siddharthsarda01 at gmail.com (Email also in my profile at Hacker news). To have an idea of the kind of problems being solved here, you can also look at our dev blog:http://blog.booking.com/

We are hiring for our headquarters office in Amsterdam:

- Backend developers - http://grnh.se/g5n6oe

- Frontend developers - http://grnh.se/cxmso8

- Product Owners in various departments - http://grnh.se/edvq2n

- Data analysts - http://grnh.se/al15kt

- Data Scientist(Machine Learning) - http://grnh.se/5uxtdv

- Android Developers - http://grnh.se/1bnljt

- UX Designer - http://grnh.se/e23axu

- Mobile App Designer: http://grnh.se/kxvh8m

Citymapper. London, UK. (ONSITE VISA)

Reinventing the transport app, built for commuters and their daily needs. One single app for all the different use cases and challenges of city life.

Read our blog at https://medium.com/@Citymapper

Please apply at https://citymapper.com/jobs/

Contact me at emil at citymapper dot com

Some keywords: Python, Go, golang, C++, Web, React, iOS, Android, data science, site reliability(SRE), DevOps, AWS, EC2.

Solworks | Full-stack Developer Node.js | Leicester UK, Nottingham UK | ONSITE | Full time

We: Are a small startup creating beautiful SaaS applications to help companies manage employee time and holiday in a simple and consistent manner.

You: Are an enthusiastic developer who loves all things JavaScript, including its quirks, and wants to write modern, clean code. You are able to learn new things but also aren't afraid to teach what you know.

Using:

* React

* Sequelize

* Semantic-UI

* Hapi, Nginx

* Swagger / OpenAPI

* Babel & Gulp & Mocha & ESLint

Bonus Points:

You can spin your own VMs or Containers, you know all your IDE shortcuts, you have existing open-source contributions.

Benefits:

* Exciting challenges.

* Free pizza Friday every month.

* Staff social events including coastal sailing and barbeques.

* Working with passionate, like-minded people.

* Great tea and coffee.

* Relaxed atmosphere and great facilities including our new table football

* As many monitors as you want!

* On-site parking.

If this sounds like your sort of opportunity, drop us a line at hello@sol.works

Uber | Transportation & Software | San Francisco, CA | Onsite

At Uber, we're building the future of transportation.

My team is hiring two senior, standalone mobile engineers (iOS, Android) for Uber Beacon (https://newsroom.uber.com/beacon/) a BLE hardware device that functions together with the rider and driver apps. The ideal applicant would have extensive consumer-facing mobile experience, as well as experience with Bluetooth-enabled devices. Unfortunately this position is only for senior engineers with at least 2-4 years of experience.

I'm also looking for a PM for Uber Elevate (http://www.uber.com/elevate), our initiative to accelerate the future of urban, on-demand air transportation.

Please email me directly at ngoel@uber.com if interested, with a PDF copy of your resume.

Haplo -- London, UK -- Full time, ONSITE

Would you like to write high quality software, for users in universities who love your work?

We're looking for developers to join our team, especially those who are early on in their career. Here's how we support your learning: http://www.haplo-services.com/blog/2017/working-with-early-s...

The Haplo platform is open source, and we're working on open sourcing everything else we do: http://haplo.org

On top of the platform, we've built a suite of products for higher education, and are rolling them out to universities across the UK. Our flagship product is PhD Manager: http://www.phd-manager.co.uk

Like a startup: Small dedicated team. No barriers to doing your best work. Opportunity to get involved with everything, should you want to. Lovely office, great espresso. Ambition to change the world in a small but significant way.

Not like a startup: Sensible working hours. Quiet environment away from the hustle. No random pressure from investors. Quality product without hacks.

http://www.haplo-services.com/jobs

ZeroCater | San Francisco | onsite https://zerocater.com/careers

Help bring people and ideas together through food. Our engineers appreciate good design, whether it’s clean API or good UI. Enjoy working with Python or Ruby and have worked with Django or Rails. Here are our technical roles we currently looking for:

Sr. Full-Stack Engineers Head of Product

The work we do is bringing tens of thousands of people together every day. Shared meals are a fundamental human experience. To us, food fosters relationships and new ideas. We’re obsessed with improving our customers’ lives by making every meal count.

Contact recruiting@zerocater.com or https://zerocater.com/careers

Spiceworks | Austin | Full time | Onsite with relocation assistance available

Spiceworks helps millions of IT pros do their jobs with free tools and connect through our online community. Come help us transform IT. We are looking for the following:

- Site Reliability Engineer

- Security Engineer

- Data Engineers and Scientists

- DevOps Automation and Tools Engineer

We have an awesome culture with full benefits, an onsite gym, free drinks & snacks (with breakfast tacos on Monday and bagels on Friday), a weekly development lunch-n-learn and more. We're also ranked as one of the best places to work by Fortune (http://fortune.com/best-medium-workplaces-in-technology/), Glassdoor (http://www.glassdoor.com/Best-Small-and-Medium-Companies-to-...) and have been ranked at a top work place by the Austin American-Statesman six years running (http://www.topworkplaces.com/frontend.php/regional-list/comp...).

Find out more about Spiceworks and see the current openings at http://www.spiceworks.com/jobs

Tulip | https://tulip.co/careers.html | Boston, MA | Full time, interns | Onsite

Do you want to help realize the next industrial revolution? Tulip is transforming manufacturing processes by bringing the latest technological advances from the lab to the shop floor. We have multiple Fortune 500 customers and are already enabling production lines building the things you interact with everyday.

Whereas most factories are still using state of the art technology from the mid 19th century, we come from the future to bring them a rich, realtime web app, modern tablets, IoT systems, in-depth analytics, and more. Our products are already (measurably!) helping our customers, so we're rapidly expanding our number of customers and size of deployments.

We’re looking for people to join our core team who are excited about working across our software stack: Meteor-based web development, IoT/embedded software, computer vision, data engineering, technical operations / DevOps, web-based UI design, and anything else we need to make the best product possible. E-mail us at jobs@tulip.co.

FreeAgent, Edinburgh and REMOTE (UK-only)

http://www.freeagent.com

At FreeAgent we help freelancers and micro-businesses be more successful by putting them in control of their company finances.

We have built an award-winning online accounting product that offers full end-to-end compliance, from time tracking to tax return filing. We're based in beautiful Edinburgh and we're growing from strength to strength with over 55,000 paying customers and strong YoY growth. Our NPS is off the charts (76!) - customers love what we do!

We're a growing team of over 115 people, and recently became a public company listed on AIM ($FREE.L). The majority of our team are based in Edinburgh but we have staff distributed across the UK. If you want to help us make small businesses awesome at doing their finances, we have great new opportunities in our product and engineering team. Our stack is currently Ruby/Rails, JavaScript, React.js, MySQL, RabbitMQ, Elasticsearch.

Here's a condensed list of current vacancies in our engineering organisation:

* Team Leads

* Full-stack engineers

* Data engineers

You can apply directly via the website – https://www.freeagent.com/company/careers – or feel free to get in touch with me (VP Engineering) directly: maria [at] freeagent [dot] com.

(We are looking for UK-based full-time staff only right now)

The Practical Dev | JavaScript Developer | New York City

We are @ThePracticalDev on Twitter. That's the fastest way to get to know what we're about. Our site is https://dev.to

We're on the lookout for a disciplined developer who likes writing tests and docs, and enjoys our content. Email ben@dev.to if you're interested. Local is a bonus, but remote is cool too.

Quividi | Python DevOps | Paris | REMOTE FULLTIME http://www.quividi.com/jobs-python-devops/

Quividi, founded is 2006, has become the world leader in measuring attention in public places, by developing and commercializing a video analytics solution. Using image processing algorithms, our software is able to detect and label faces. The data is then stored and displayed in a back-office hosting billions of anonymous audience events. We are looking for someone to join the Web / Data team. We are a lean and autonomous team, with a lot of freedom in our projects and in the solutions we choose. In the past few years, we have been facing an important growth of the data flux to ingest, store and analyse, both on the infrastructure and software side.

Our technical stack consists of Python / Django / MySQL / Elasticsearch. Experience with Linux administration and these technologies will be appreciated!

Our interview process will start with a phone call, then a more technical interview on-site, and an on machine technical test.

The position comes with extensive medical benefits, competitive compensation and stock options. Send your resume / Github profile / Bitbucket profile / MySpace account at jobs-web@quividi.com

Time to polish my MySpace account. Would you consider mygale.org instead (with a rocketmail email address, of course) ?

Viking Education | Course Mentor | Remote | Part Time | http://www.vikingcodeschool.com

Viking Code School is a 100% online development bootcamp driven by the mission of launching a million high-growth careers around the world regardless of a student’s location, prior experience or economic standing.

Our mentor-led Flex Program pairs students with industry veterans who perform weekly code reviews as part of the learning process. It is a great chance to pass on your knowledge without leaving your day job (or your house). As a mentor, you work with your mentee(s) during their full time in the course, which typically takes between 6-12 months to finish. You meet with your mentee 1-3 times per week for code review and can work with anywhere from 1 to 10+ students, depending on desire and ability.

Our back end has two tracks (Ruby/Rails or Node/Express) and our front end covers JavaScript/React/Redux. As a mentor, you have access to the course materials so you can get up to speed on anything you aren't firm on.

Check-ins are compensated.

Requirements:

* 4+ years of professional development experience as part of an engineering team.

* Strong grounding in CS fundamentals like Data Structures and Algorithms.

* Relevant experience with CS, Ruby/Rails, SQL, JavaScript/React etc.

Email careers@vikingcodeschool.com with your CV, links and anything else that would prove your development or teaching ability and general awesomeness.

Curious Media | Boise, ID | Full Stack Software Engineer | Full-time, onsite

Curious Media is a interactive agency devoted to creating ridiculously fun experiences for children and adults alike. We create everything from kids movie websites to games, apps and connected toys. Our regular clients include Disney, Hasbro, Warner Bros., PBS Kids, Scholastic, Dreamworks and a host of other kid focused companies. http://www.curiousmedia.com

We’ve been around since 2004 and have a team of 35. We are extremely stable and have many employees who have been with the company for 6-12 years now. We are very mindful and focused on being a family friendly workplace, both in the type of jobs we take and our expectations of employees time. We rarely work more than 40 hours a week and when we do, we give PTO at a 1:1 ratio (any hours over 45 in a week).

We are more specifically located in Nampa, about 14 miles west of Boise. Many employees commute from Boise/Meridian and its rarely more than a 25 minute commute as all the traffic is going towards Boise (and the opposite on the way home). This area is amazingly affordable and provides easy access to a wealth of outdoor activities. The closest respectable ski mountain is only about 30 minutes from downtown Boise and there are some world class resorts within 2-3 hours (Sun Valley, Tamarack, Brundage). If you are from one of the larger cities and looking for a change of pace, you should check Boise out!

More details here: http://www.curiousmedia.com/assets/content/curious-media-web...

Apply: jobs@curiousmedia.com

Q | Data Engineer and Platform Engineer | Millbrae, CA | ONSITE, Full-time, https://q.bio

We are an a16z and FF backed company building technology that quantifies, digitizes, and simulates human physiology.

Data Engineer: https://jobs.lever.co/qbio/2131dbb9-f673-453f-81cc-58f474696...

Platform Engineer: https://jobs.lever.co/qbio/c18f77ae-156a-4cbb-bfed-cd13d882f...

https://q.bio

Sun Nuclear Corp | Melbourne, FL | ONSITE (Madison, WI also an option)

Looking for a full-stack software engineer working with: C#, JavaScript (currently using knockout), Entity Framework, MS SQL Server, HTML/CSS. The product is a SPA for the medical industry. Great work life balance, and every engineer is empowered to make technical decisions to improve the product and tech stack.

Interview process: phone call with technical questions, then one on-site interview (~2 hours).

https://www.sunnuclear.com/careers#job-4212 You can also email me your resume: dominicfoti at sunnuclear.com

Amazon | Edinburgh, UK | Full Stack Engineers - On-site Only | Relocation Assistance Available | Full Time | Visa Sponsorship available

Amazon development Centre (Scotland) is looking for experienced software developers with strong technical ability, a focus on the customer experience, great teamwork and communication skills, and a motivation to achieve results in a fast-paced environment.

Our development centre in Edinburgh is responsible for devising and growing innovations for Amazon around the world. Small teams of developers, designers and leaders run major parts of Amazon’s business, technology and operations. From interactive UI design to large-scale distributed systems and machine learning, we do whatever it takes to deliver great products and experiences for our customers.

Our work is characterised by high scale, complexity and the need for invention. We offer great opportunities to work on big data, machine learning and high-scale, low-latency distributed systems. We use a wide variety of languages including Java, Python, Ruby, and JavaScript; Open Source technologies including Linux, Ruby on Rails, and AngularJS; and we build on top of Amazon’s world-leading AWS platform.

For more information take a look at our microsite - http://www.amazondc.com

Feel free to get in touch with me – contact details in my profile - if you are interested in having an informal chat about roles here.

(Please note, I only recruit for the Edinburgh Dev Centre, so cannot help you with other roles/locations)

Gambit Research Ltd (http://gambitresearch.com) | London, UK | ONSITE | Full time

At Gambit we research and manage automated sports betting algorithms on behalf of our clients. Their algorithms run on our proprietary execution platform which interfaces with a large variety of bookmakers and exchanges, enabling access to the best prices and massive liquidity.

Our distributed, concurrent system has a core written in Erlang, which interacts with a wide variety of Python processes across the rest of the business. Some of the other technologies we use are: Linux (Ubuntu, CentOS), Docker, Kubernetes, Ansible, C, C++, Julia, R, Go, JavaScript, AngularJS, ReactJS, Django, PostgreSQL, Redis, Apache Spark, Apache Kafka, RabbitMQ, Celery, Elasticsearch, Logstash, Kibana, Graphite, Sentry, Git, GitLab.

We have a very flat hierarchy and an emphasis on employee freedom. We encourage our team to work on projects that interest them, as we believe people are happiest and most productive when intellectually stimulated. You don't need to be interested in sports or betting.

We're actively hiring for the following positions:

  - Software developer
More information can be found at http://gambitresearch.com/jobs.html

Relayr | Berlin/Munich, Germany | ONSITE | Full time

Who we are? relayr is a well-funded and rapidly expanding start-up based in Berlin and Munich. We have an extremely international and very friendly team, who build and maintain a full IoT technology stack. We are shaping the IoT world and building the future! Let’s do it together!

We are actively hiring for the following positions:

NodeJS Developer / Scala Developer/ QA Engineer/ DevOps/ Full Stack Developer/ UX UI Designer/ JavaScript Engineer/ Agile Coach/ Security Specialist

Check out our career page for more details. You can also apply there directly, if any position sparks your interest! https://relayr.io/jobs/

Any questions? Don’t hesitate to get in touch! julia.rovnik@relayr.io

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory | Livermore, CA | Full-Time | Onsite

Come work at one of the world’s largest HPC centers, and join our world-class team

http://computation.llnl.gov/livermore-computing

Big Data Infrastructure System Engineer http://careers-ext.llnl.gov/jobs/search?q=101971 apply your knowledge in the development and improvement of our high performance and Big Data Intensive compute infrastructure and parallel file system environment.

Sr. Linux Administrators http://careers-ext.llnl.gov/jobs/search?q=101912 provide advanced support for systems in a heterogenous environment.

Sr. Middleware Administrator http://careers-ext.llnl.gov/jobs/6196916 provide advanced diagnostics, system administration, and operational support for our complex IT infrastructure, including Linux servers, Window servers and Oracle Enterprise Manager.

To see all postings: http://careers.llnl.gov/

DTU Biosustain | Software Engineer (Web) | Copenhagen, Denmark | Full-time, ONSITE, VISA, http://biosustain.dtu.dk

We are seeking a developer to join our team developing a web platform that supports genetic engineering of microbial strains for sustainable chemical production at our center. We write services and UIs for storage, analysis and visualization of experimental data produced by our scientists.

Our stack in no particular order: JavaScript, TypeScript, Angular, Angular-Material, Python, Flask/aiohttp/gRPC, Redis, PostgreSQL, NumPy/SciPy, Biopython, Docker

You would be expected to have strengths in developing single-page web applications, development using Python or both. A collaborative attitude, interest in science and willingness to learn matters more than knowing specific tools.

To read more about the position and apply, visit:

http://stackoverflow.com/jobs/132915/developer-for-scientifi...

You are also welcome to email me directly at lays@biosustain.dtu.dk

Aclaimant, Inc | Software Engineer, Clojure | US | Full-time, REMOTE, aclaimant.com

Aclaimant is looking to expand it's development team. We're a small team that is looking to grow significantly this year. We work remotely from the comfort of our own homes. Our current stack consists of Clojure for our servers and ClojureScript on our front end. If you're interested in learning more, contact us at jobs@aclaimant.com

  AdGear - ONSITE - Backend Engineer (Erlang, C) - Montreal - FullTime
  AdGear - ONSITE - Data Engineer (Scala, Java, Bash)- Montreal - FullTime
  AdGear - ONSITE - Javascript Application Engineer (ES6, Knockout.js) - Montreal - FullTime
  AdGear - ONSITE - Ruby Application Engineer (Ruby, Rust) - Montreal - FullTime
AdGear is a digital advertising technology company providing platforms and services for digital media innovators such as publishers, advertisers, and media agencies. We operate a full-stack advertising platform enabling our customers to innovate with formats, audience data, reporting, pricing and distribution strategies.

For more information, complete description of roles, and details on applying, please see http://jobs.adgear.com/

Pararius | Amsterdam | Onsite, full-time, https://www.pararius.nl

We're looking for a full-stack developer to lead our products' development.

For details (Dutch): > http://stackoverflow.com/jobs/132632/full-stack-ontwikkelaar...

Nava | Washington DC & San Francisco SF | DevOps/Infrastructure/Systems Engineers, Software/Fullstack Engineers | Product and Project Managers | On-site - Full-time | $100k-$160k+ + equity + benefits

We're a small team of engineers, designers, and product builders that were brought in to help fix Healthcare.gov in the winter of 2013. Our revamped application is used by millions, converts 35% better, and halves the completion time.

It turns out there’s a lot more to reimagine within government services, which is why we’re partnering with both the Department of Veterans Affairs and Medicare. With the VA, we are working to modernize their appeals system, making millions of veteran’s lives better through the process. Today, the average appeal takes 5 years to process; we can fix this. For Medicare, we are designing and building the architecture for Medicare's historic transition towards value-based care.

It’s surprising how much can be done by a small group of empathetic people with a Silicon Valley mindset, deep technical experience, working closely with dedicated civil servants in government. We’ve started Nava as a public benefit corporation to radically improve how our government serves its people, and we believe that the services our government provides should be clear and reliable. If you feel the same way, we'd love to hear from you at jobs@navahq.com

Learn more about working here: http://navahq.com/careers

Job descriptions: http://jobs.lever.co/nava

Our blog: https://blog.navapbc.com/

PlanGrid (YCW12) | San Francisco | Full-time, On-Site | Visa

  We’re building software that is changing the construction industry (think GitHub for construction, but our ambitions are bigger). Our users love our app because it helps them build real things more efficiently.
  By joining our team you can influence product decisions and work on interesting technical challenges (our client apps work with GBs of data). Our engineering teams are small; whatever team you work on, your impact will be huge!
  We’re looking for new team members on our client teams: Android, Web, iOS, Windows.

  We’re also looking for QA Automation engineers, data scientists and engineering managers. You can see our job postings and apply here: http://grnh.se/8fcutd

Dispatch | http://dispatch.ai/ | San Francisco Bay Area, CA | Full-time, onsite

We are Dispatch (dispatch.ai), a well-funded startup that is creating a platform for local delivery powered by a fleet of autonomous vehicles designed for sidewalks and pedestrian spaces.

We're bringing together a team with deep domain expertise in robotics, autonomous vehicles, and artificial intelligence. If you're interested in joining us for work on this exciting technology and help create the future of autonomous vehicles, we'd love to hear from you.

Roles we are hiring for include:

Software Engineer - Motion Planning and Controls

Software Engineer - Perception

Software Engineer - Mapping and Localization

Software - Generalist

Hardware - Electrical

Hardware - Embedded/Firmware

Contact us at jobs-hackernews@dispatch.ai!

Or apply through our listing on AngelList (https://angel.co/dispatch-6/).

Pornhub | Adult content | Montreal QC | On-site | pornhub.com (NSFW)

Come work at the 22nd highest trafficked website in the world.

We are looking for:

-Senior PHP developers

-Senior front-end/javascript developers

Must be willing to relocate to Montreal.

Email me your CV: jobs@pornhub.com

Uken Games | http://uken.com | Toronto | Full time | Onsite

Uken is looking for talented developers to help us build amazing mobile games. In particular, we have positions available for:

Backend Developers

Help us scale our backend to enable a million concurrent players by creating the infrastructure and services (SOA) that underly all of our games. Primary tech is Rails and MySQL, but you'll be working with many more such as Docker, Redis, NSQ, websockets, Hadoop, Spark and InfluxDB.

Software Developers

Join one of our game teams to build something that millions of people will play and love. Primary tech is Unity.

About Uken

We are one of the largest independent game studios in Canada, with hundreds of thousands of players a day across mobile and Facebook.

More info including full job postings at http://uken.com

Powerley | Data Scientist, Android Developer, iOS Developer, NodeJS Engineer | Royal Oak, MI | Full-time | http://www.powerley.com/

Powerley is connecting the smart grid to the smart home and building the next generation of home energy management.

Here are some of the things we do:

- Real-time energy use visualization and personalized feedback

- Energy signal disaggregation to understand of how individual appliances drive aggregate usage in the home

- Home automation and control using key smart home protocols (ZigBee, Z-Wave, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Thread)

- Identify problems with appliances before they occur

We're looking for experienced Data Scientists, Android & iOS Developers, and NodeJS Engineers to help us build the platform that provides both the utility and the homeowner a new level of connectivity and intelligence.

If you have any questions feel free to send me a PM or comment. You can apply at http://www.powerley.com/about/careers/

Recent new articles

[1] http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170131006068/en/Powe... [2] https://techcrunch.com/video/detroit-hustle-with-tome-powerl... [3] http://www.einnews.com/pr_news/361508874/parks-associates-dt...

PromptWorks | Software Engineer | Philadelphia PA | ONSITE https://promptworks.com/

We are a development shop that focuses on software craftsmanship. Our calling is to help companies create amazing, intuitive web & mobile applications, APIs, products, and services.

Pair programming, continuous integration & delivery, kaizen, and TDD/BDD aren't just ideas we pay lip service to, but core practices of our day-to-day work.

We love polyglots. We use lots of Ruby, Python and JavaScript (mostly React and React-Native), some Elixir and Go.

https://www.promptworks.com/jobs/software-engineer

Apple, Inc. | Cupertino

Apple’s Siri is looking for exceptional engineers, designers, and project managers well versed in machine learning, natural language, speech recognition, server automation, and/or mobile software development. Siri is used on countless iOS, tvOS and watchOS devices and handles over a billion requests per week.

If you’re passionate about media, home automation, automated testing, building tools, or one of a variety of our open positions, you’ll be right at home!

Apply online or send a resume and a feature request to brittanyd@apple.com.

Aha! (http://www.aha.io) | Rails & Front End Engineering | REMOTE

Aha! is looking for experienced Ruby on Rails, Javascript and front-end engineers to develop rich interactive experiences in React with a Rails backend. Aha! is the #1 tool for product managers to plan strategy and roadmaps.

Aha! is profitable, you can work from anywhere in North America and we offer excellent benefits.

We use our own product to manage our work (which is especially rewarding), we deploy continuously and we are developing in Rails/CoffeeScript/React/d3. Our entire team is remote - primarily in US and Canada.

http://www.aha.io | email: amy@aha.io

eShares | Palo Alto, San Francisco, Seattle | Engineering & technical roles | Full time | Onsite

eShares is the platform and network for tracking and managing private asset ownership. Many of the companies you see on this page use eShares to manage their equity. We're looking for a wide range of people to join us.

* Full stack engineers (Python, Django, APIs, PostgreSQL, AWS, React)

* Front end engineer (Javascript, ES6, React, APIs)

* Dev-ops (AWS, Ansible, Jenkins, - or - what are we missing?)

* Android

* Internal tools, business ops, growth ops (vague on purpose; we're huge fans of tooling. Come help us build the next generation working environment.)

* Security engineer

* Product design (HTML, SCSS (BEM), UI/UX)

* Interns for any of the above (based in Palo Alto or San Francisco only)

Our Seattle presence is coming early 2017, so if you're in the Bay area and are interested in moving to Seattle later this year, let's talk.

What's eShares like (aka, what's different)? https://blog.esharesinc.com/eshares-101/

How do we hire at eShares? https://blog.esharesinc.com/how-to-hire/

What do eShares offer letters look like? https://blog.esharesinc.com/a-better-offer-letter/

eric+201702@esharesinc.com

Airtame (https://airtame.com) | Copenhagen, Denmark | Full-time, Onsite or Remote

Airtame is an early-stage startup in the heart of Copenhagen. Our wireless streaming solution helps people work better.

We're currently hiring:

* Embedded Linux Engineer (https://airtame.com/jobs/embedded-linux-engineer)

* Senior C/C++ Software Engineer (https://airtame.com/jobs/senior-c-software-engineer)

* Senior Full-Stack Engineer (https://airtame.com/jobs/senior-full-stack-engineer)

* Senior Frontend Engineer (https://airtame.com/jobs/senior-frontend-engineer)

* Senior QA Engineer (https://airtame.com/jobs/senior-qa-engineer)

Our talented engineers are given significant ownership and responsibility over projects. We value rapid iteration, continuous integration and testing, and we are serious about producing high-quality, maintainable software (http://blog.airtame.com/code-quality-at-airtame/). Frequent code reviews, linting, and pairing are all integral components of our engineering culture. We encourage experimenting with new technologies and constantly challenge ourselves to improve our code, processes, and systems.

You can read a bit about our values on our Company Culture Trello Board: https://trello.com/b/ZXs2YYy6/culture-airtame

Send an email to tech-jobs@airtame.com if you're interested. We can sponsor work visas for non-EU applicants.

BrightWork | https://brightwork.io | Portland, OR | Full time | Onsite

BrightWork is a serverless API micro services platform making it easier for Developers and Teams to build their applications faster using the skills they already have. They write a small amount of javascript to a manifest and they can have a RESTful API up and running within minutes. This enables the Developer to focus on their frontend without having to worry about infrastructure in a serverless environment. The platform is scalable, reliable, and the pricing is predictable for the customer and recurring for BrightWork.

You’re a developer that loves Javascript, NodeJS and web frameworks (Angular, React). One who is passionate about building tools that make the lives of other developers easier. You must be able to follow the direction of the senior management team and turn the roadmap into a reality. Ideally you are good at both backend and frontend development, are a ninja coder with aspirations to be a leader. Willing to take direction and provide direction and leadership to junior team members. You have an entrepreneurial mindset and take ownership of projects and/or tasks to see them through to completion. You also have opinions and aren't afraid to bring them to the table.

Requirements The position will require that you have experience with NodeJS, RESTful API, MongoDB or similar database. At least 3 years of development experience. Unit testing with Mocha/Chai or similar. Understanding of good software engineering patterns and practices, OOP vs functional, etc. Experience using Git for source control is required.

Bonus Points - MEAN stack, HTML, CSS, SASS experience is preferred. - Experience with ES6. - Agile development experience and continuous integration/delivery practices desired. - DevOps tools experience (Docker, Chef, Puppet, Vagrant) is desired.

Please no 3rd party recruiters or agencies

This is on site in Portland, Or. Local candidates or persons willing to relocate to Portland only (no relocation compensation included).

May be required to travel

Apply at https://angel.co/brightwork-1/jobs/146020-full-stack-javascr...

DuckDuckGo | Site Reliability Engineer | Paoli PA | REMOTE, VISA

We're looking for candidates that will join us in raising the standard of trust online.

https://duckduckgo.com/hiring/

Viking Education | JavaScript Instructor | SF or Remote | http://www.vikingcodeschool.com

Viking Code School is a 100% online development bootcamp driven by the mission of launching a million high-growth careers around the world regardless of a student’s location, prior experience or economic standing. Our core program is the only online 12-week Immersive where students only pay tuition when they get a job.

We are looking for an experienced and opinionated full stack web developer who will lead instruction in that program and spearhead the ongoing development of our curriculum. You will work with students and assistant instructors to lead the Immersive Program while architecting changes to the curriculum and supporting materials which are used by all of our programs.

We cycle instructors through our development team (as desired) so you don't have to give up building in order to teach.

Because we are 100% online, this is a REMOTE OK position which allows for a high degree of lifestyle flexibility while giving you a chance to potentially affect millions of lives with the lessons, demos, projects and posts you create. Just note that program hours are based on US time zones.

As the leader of the Immersive Program instruction, you will also be eligible for incentive-based compensation when the students are successful in their job search.

Requirements:

* 5+ years team-based development experience, 3+ in JavaScript and relevant frameworks (e.g. Angular, React...). Strong CS, testing and data fundamentals. Passion for exploring, learning and teaching new and current technologies.

* Significant experience with writing, sharing and educating (e.g. blogging, delivering conference talks, podcasting, teaching, or committing to OSS). Great communication is prized over specific teaching experience.

* Experience running a team

* A legitimate passion for education and, preferably, also a quirky weird sense of fun.

Apply with your CV, a description of why you are a good fit, and any relevant links to Github, conference talks, blog posts etc. to careers@vikingcodeschool.com

Namely | Senior Product Designer | New York, NY - Full Time

As Senior Product Designer, you will work collaboratively with engineers, product managers, stakeholders, and other designers. You’ll have direct impact on Namely’s business through design ownership of every aspect of Namely’s platform (think payroll, benefits, performance, mobile, social, and many more ways to build a better HR platform). You will be integral in solving problems and building tools for our clients that innovate and improve the user experience on our platform.

Responsibilities: * Collaborate with Product Managers, engineers, and other members of the design team to create user-centered design solutions for Namely’s products * Conduct user research, testing, analysis to drive design decisionsOwn the end-to-end design process, from wireframes to high-fidelity mockups, and the implementation of those designs with front-end engineers * Execute simple and beautiful design that combines intuitive UX with fine visual details into a cohesive product that’s so good, you can’t help but brag about it (even though you’re typically a pretty humble person) * Help define and execute a style guide for the entire platform’s UI * Demonstrate and communicate designs across departments and stakeholders with clarity and conviction. And other cool words that start with “C.” * Grow your design chops in a collaborative team bursting with talented product designers

Requirements: * A strong understanding of user-centered design methods and principles * Ability to prioritize and work effectively on multiple projects in a collaborative team of designers, product managers, and developers * Fluency in Sketch, Zeplin, and prototyping with a tool such as Invision * 3-5 years of experience as a user experience designer, interaction designer, or similar UX-related role with accompanying experience in visual/graphic design * Strong ability to communicate your design vision through verbal and written explanation, sketching, or quick mock ups to small or large groups, from designers to executives * A tendency to roll your eyes when job descriptions use words like "rock star designer", "intuitive design sensibility”, or "expert in Photoshop" since, you know, duh

Nice to Have: * Experience working on SAAS products, or products in the HR space * Experience designing analytical dashboards and/or data visualizations

If you have a natural inclination to simplify and bring order to complex data sets this is your chance.

Please feel free to reach out to me directly at john@grayscalable.com

https://www.namely.com/jobs/?gh_jid=564142

MORSE Corp | Software engineer | Boston, Cambridge | ONSITE | www.morse-corp.com/jobs

MORSE is an employee owned company based in the technical hub of Kendall Square, Cambridge MA. We develop algorithms and software for operational systems, implementing leading edge technologies for robotics, autonomous air and undersea vehicles, and coordination of human teams.

We are hiring for several positions, including:

Full Stack Web Developer

Robotics Software Engineer

Vision Navigation & Estimation Engineer

Machine Learning & AI Engineer

Senior Software Architect

Visit us at http://morse-corp.com/jobs to learn more and apply.

Spondool Ltd | Dublin, Ireland | ON SITE | Application Developer | C++ * Minimum 5 years experience of C++ programming on a Linux platform

* Strong proficiency in C++ with thorough knowledge of the standard library

* Familiarity and experience with templating in C++

• Experience in the design and implementation of highly performant, scalable, distributed and resilient systems

It's a small team, an interesting product and nice people. scandox@gmail.com

littleBits | Software Developer | NYC onsite | http://littlebits.cc

littleBits is a company aiming to get the world inventing. We make an award-winning system of modular electronics. Our kits have been integrated heavily in STEAM education programs and we are dedicated members of the maker movement. We aim to teach kids of all ages about systems thinking, empathy, and curiosity.

Our roots have been in hardware, but we are starting to rely more and more on software to enhance the system, and this is a position with that software team. We recently launched an iOS and Android app to allow you to control our Bluetooth LTE bits wirelessly. We also make a small internet-connected bit and run our own internet-of-things cloud to back it. Right now we are working on a programming-based kit that runs on top of our Arduino bit, and a new app that will communicate over BLE.

As a small team of software developers, we choose sharp tools and aim to keep our stack small. We enjoy a services layer written in Scala. Our main client is a Rails application that powers our community invention platform. Most UI work is done in React. Our IoT cloud is Java and a bit of Go. The responsibilities of this software team are 80% web/mobile product work, with the remaining 20% to support our ecommerce site, brand site, sales/marketing efforts, and enterprise system integration. The positions we currently have open are:

Senior Full Stack Engineer (Ruby)

Full Stack Engineer (Ruby)

Frontend Engineer (Javascript / React)

Mobile Engineer (Android)

Our interview process consists of a one-hour phone screen followed by a more extensive coding project with a 5-day deadline, and an in-person meeting of a half to a full day with the whole team.

If any of this sounds interesting to you, don't hesitate to get in touch at [paul.degnan@littlebits.cc]. There's a tremendous amount to do; ideally you have experience. Most of all though, we hope you're warm, understanding, funny, and committed to the cause.

ion interactive | Cambridge, MA | Full Time | ONSITE or REMOTE

ion interactive empowers marketing and design teams to produce data-driven, interactive experiences that engage, generate and profile higher quality leads.

OPENINGS

Site Reliability Engineer / DevOps: https://ioninteractive.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=29

Product Designer: https://ioninteractive.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=28

Yup | iOS, Android, Full-Stack Web Engineers | SF | ONSITE | https://www.yup.com

Private on-demand tutoring for high school kids. You help us build the infrastructure, our tutors teach the kids, the kids get better grades[1], relieve anxiety, and become better humans.

Here's how it works:

Imagine you're a high school kid and you can't do your homework. Take out your phone, snap a pic of the problem, and within 20 seconds a tutor will help you out via chat. You talk to the tutor for however long it takes[2], and by the end of the session you've learned how to solve those kinds of problems. Your life is now better.

Here's where you come in:

We need engineers to help us build the product. It's been just four of us so far and we need help. I've personally built large swathes of the infrastructure, primarily the tutor side, and I need your help. On the immediate, you can help me move the rest of our codebase from Backbone to React. We're halfway there :)

Another imminent project is rebuilding the messaging infrastructure, making student/tutor matching smarter, moving the backend to a microservice model. All the things you'd expect to do in a startup moving from small to bigger.

Why Yup:

We're not just a Silicon Valley startup trying to get big fast and loose. Our goal is to build a product that helps people, has sound unit economics, and generates real revenue, not just users. Our BD branch is finding ways to bring Yup to underprivileged youths whose families couldn't afford it on their own by selling it to schools.

I've worked with many startups before and, honestly, this is the only one that's made me feel really good about what I'm building every day.

If you have questions, I'm on twitter and here as Swizec. If you wanna join us, email the CEO -> nag@yup.com

[1] we've had parents send us really nice emails saying their kid went from a D to a B+.

[2] some of our longest sessions so far have been north of 2 hours.

Recruiters and job-posters: any entry level positions?

Pivotal | Worldwide | Engineers, Designers, Product Managers, Pre/Post-Sales Engineers, Ops, Sales, Admin | ONSITE

Pivotal's goal is to transform the way the world builds software.

We mean it.

We value aptitude over alma mater, empathy over a list of APIs. It doesn't matter whether your resumé says PHP or PhD: if you're smart, empathetic and know some stuff, we want to work with you.

We have many offices worldwide including SF, NYC, Toronto, London, Palo Alto (pivotal.io/locations) and more coming.

We're broken into three main divisions: Pivotal Labs (yes, that Pivotal Labs), Cloud R&D and Big Data.

-- Pivotal Labs helps clients to become better at product development. For engineering we are religiously lean and agile. We pair program and TDD every line of code from the outside. Our product managers are fantastic at keeping products sharply focused, our designers are masters from users to pixels.

-- Cloud R&D is where we build the best cloud platform available: We're the majority contributors to the Cloud Foundry project. Our distribution has the fastest-growing sales of any opensource product ever and it's still zooming up and to the right.

Except for upstream code, every line is pair programmed and TDD'd. We dogfood the cutting edge of the technology on our own commercial cloud (Pivotal Web Services).

Cloud R&D is also responsible for Pivotal Tracker and Spring.

-- Big Data is our suite of battled-hardened products, now open sourced. Greenplum tackles massive datasets with the comfort of PostgreSQL. Apache HAWQ (incubating) brings Greenplum's distributed query planner to Hadoop. Gemfire, donated as Apache Geode, is an in-memory distributed grid with years of high performance in high-stakes systems.

-- Generally

At our offices we have free breakfast, weekly tech talks, excellent benefits and competitive pay. Ping pong isn't mandatory, but it's popular. I think west-coast ping pong is harder to beat, but east-coast style is more entertaining to watch. The NYC beer fridge has more IPAs than I prefer but I guess that's life in paradise.

-- Applying

To see open jobs and apply, see: http://grnh.se/xiy346

You can also email me at jchester+hn-feb17@pivotal.io if you have questions. I won't reply to copypasta. I may not be able to reply immediately, as I am just an engineer here (and will be traveling).

These help me earn a referral bonuses, which I appreciate. I can give the non-referral link upon request.

Distil Networks | SF, DC (Arlington) NC (RDU), London, Stockholm | ONSITE (with a few exceptions) | We block bots on the internet.

Hey y'all - Distil Networks is a growing startup in the web application security industry. We build SaaS that blocks automated threats, like bots and scrapers, from attacking our customer’s websites and APIs. This reduces fraud, content theft, spam, and helps eliminate lots of security issues. We have a global network that actively blocks web traffic based on human/ non-human signatures. Our customers love us, our investors love us, and we’re growing and hiring. We have offices in SF, DC, North Carolina, London, and Sweden! I’m a data scientist / engineer here and still have a great time. Closing in on 3 years for me. I really like all my coworkers (physical and remote) and we have a near-zero jerk count.

What we’re looking for (https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks?lever-via=3TYvimYmGi):

Specifically we need:

- Data Engineer (please oh please!) (https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/b81d473f-b69b-4050-a481...)

- Front end engineers (https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/85ecd904-11db-4444-91bf...)

- Engineering Manager (https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/38019be7-7d8a-4d70-83af...)

- Senior full stack devs (https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/b8ee33fb-5a15-400c-a51a...)

- Product manager - Data Vis (https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/d278ca16-8256-449e-a0dd...)

- Support engineer (Arlington) https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/b53c1890-d4e7-4149-bea6...

- Software engineer (https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/c2a5db5c-12ce-40f2-949c...)

Many of these jobs have openings in multiple locations.

We’re also hiring for Marketing, Recruiting, Finance, and Sales! Basically everything.

