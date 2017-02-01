Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Unlearning descriptive statistics (debrouwere.org)
35 points by stdbrouw 51 minutes ago





It's worth noting that most statistical packages include the ability to generate a five-number summary (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Five-number_summary), which generates many of the described skew-independent descriptive statistics automatically. (R, for example, will generate a five-number summary for each feature of a data frame with a simple summary(df) )

The TL;DR is to just plot everything if possible to visualize skew explicitly (or tricks like the Quartet), and there are a number of tools which can do that without much LOC overhead. (e.g ggplot2)

you can also use the aptly named fivenum() func in R :)

This is a great read. I've been thinking alot about these basic concepts myself lately, especially the idea of central tendency.

Essentially, we can make up any method we want to summarize data and give us a single value that represents the central location of the data i.e. mean vs. least absolute distance vs. distance squared, etc.

I haven't thought much about the difference between "typical case" or "expected value" so that's a very useful distinction to be made, especially when deciding which method you want to pick.

