Tesla Motors, Inc. Is Now Officially Tesla, Inc (techcrunch.com)
40 points by pearlsteinj 2 hours ago | 11 comments





"On January 9, 2007, Apple Computer, Inc. (the “Company”) amended Article I of its Restated Articles of Incorporation solely to change the corporate name from “Apple Computer, Inc.” to “Apple Inc.” The name change and amendment were completed pursuant to Section 1110(d) of the California Corporations Code through a merger of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Apple Inc., with and into the Company. A copy of the Company’s Certificate of Ownership, as filed with the Secretary of State of the State of California, amending Article I of the Company’s Restated Articles of Incorporation solely to reflect the Company’s new corporate name, is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated herein by reference."

http://ccbn.10kwizard.com/cgi/convert/pdf/APPLEINC8K.pdf?pdf...

You guys ever think SpaceX should have been called Starbucks?

Either that or SpaceSex.

Will be interesting to see what product categories they enter in the future. Currently they have cars and batteries, but there's got to be a good change they're planning on entering a new product category soon.

Any thoughts on what they might bring to market?

I'm hoping homes.

There's lots of energy to be saved in better home construction, and factory-made homes can be made more cheaply than on-site built homes.

That's the one I've been hoping for ever since I saw the solar roof.

Also looking at the German standards for low or even positive energy homes I see a huge potential for energy efficient homes in the US (but also other markets).

I don't think of tesla as a "car and battery" company but as a "portable battery (the supposed car) and a home battery" company.

They already partner with (or own) SolarCity so really their overarching business is as an energy company. They collect it, they store it, and they transport it.

All they need is a logistically easier way to transport it than traditional power lines which I'm guessing would step on some toes. So their next step might be something like WiTricity. That way, they can bypass physical infrastructure.

Any chance they're rolling SolarCity into Tesla?

So what are people's expectations of what industry Tesla expands into next? I am curious as outside their space operations the rest is highly tied to battery technology. Is there room for new products there?

Space operations? Sounds like you're thinking of SpaceX, which is a separate company (albeit one also run by Elon Musk).

A hint: SolarCity merged with Tesla.

