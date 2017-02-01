http://ccbn.10kwizard.com/cgi/convert/pdf/APPLEINC8K.pdf?pdf...
Any thoughts on what they might bring to market?
There's lots of energy to be saved in better home construction, and factory-made homes can be made more cheaply than on-site built homes.
That's the one I've been hoping for ever since I saw the solar roof.
They already partner with (or own) SolarCity so really their overarching business is as an energy company. They collect it, they store it, and they transport it.
All they need is a logistically easier way to transport it than traditional power lines which I'm guessing would step on some toes. So their next step might be something like WiTricity. That way, they can bypass physical infrastructure.
