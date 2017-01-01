Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Troubling chemicals found in wide range of fast-food wrappers (theverge.com)
14 points by happy-go-lucky 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite





Let's hear both sides before we rush to any judgement about these so called facts about these so called "chemicals". Maybe some people like fluorinated chemicals?

Who needs regulations? Everyone can run their own independent tests in their own privately funded home labs and determine if the chemicals are troubling to them or not.

reply


How about thermal printer receipts? Most are coated with BPA. How many are in your pocket right now?

How about the fact that most McDonalds grill their burgers on grills that are covered with disposable teflon sheets? They don't tell the public that.

reply


At home I cook on cast-iron pans with metal utensils.

Once they are seasoned well they are remarkably non-stick and easy to clean with just hot water and a stiff brush.

reply


I tried cast-iron (mostly for pancakes) but found that it heated very unevenly (to the point of burning food in the center and not cooking food at the edge).

I've found success with a multi-clad stainless steel skillet. Heating it to the Leidenfrost point [1] ensures that nothing sticks.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leidenfrost_effect#Leidenfrost...

reply


Do we have any estimates on how many actual deaths (or sicknesses) occur due to the use of these chemicals? I care because if we can't positively attribute death or sickness to the use of these chemicals, it seems unfair to tarnish them.

reply


Not to mention the primary source of BPA usually being cross contamination from thermal receipts.

reply


I do put my lunch at work on paper 2 plates, then take the lower one and cover the plate hence covering the food, put it into fridge and go to gym. lunch after gym.

When I come from gym, there is not much food left anymore in our cold buffet, by far the healthiest food I can get there).

after reading this, not so sure I want to touch those paper plates anymore, although there is no alternative at work...

reply


The government started the drug war to keep drugs from "destroying" our bodies.

Surely big daddy government keeps bad chemicals out of the products we all use since he is so interested in keeping us healthy and safe. Yup we are all in safe hands.

reply


"Repeal food safety laws, let the Free Market sort it out"?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: