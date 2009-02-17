Lowering calorie intake is one of the few well known ways that lifespan can be increased. Will have to see if there's any research correlating low calorie diets and telomere length.
In the NASA article they say that it could be attributed to the lower caloric intake and increased exercise
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/how-stressful-will-a-trip-to-ma...
"Once Scott returned to the ground, the length of his telomeres returned to his pre-flight levels relatively quickly. "
That said, being exposed to a lot of high-energy ionizing radiation and lengthening one's teleomeres doesn't sound like a good combination...
Quoting wikipedia:
> During chromosome replication, the enzymes that duplicate DNA cannot continue their duplication all the way to the end of a chromosome, so in each duplication the end of the chromosome is shortened [...] The telomeres are disposable buffers at the ends of chromosomes which are truncated during cell division; their presence protects the genes before them on the chromosome from being truncated instead.
> Telomere shortening is associated with aging, mortality and aging-related diseases. In 2003, Richard Cawthon discovered that those with longer telomeres lead longer lives than those with short telomeres. However, it is not known whether short telomeres are just a sign of cellular age or actually contribute to the aging process.
Another really interesting result was in DNA methylation, a gene activity regulation process [1].
Scott's DNA methylation decreased during flight while his Earthbound twin's methylation increased during that time. After Scott's return to Earth, DNA methylation in both twins returned to baseline level. The last result puzzles me.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DNA_methylation
Bailey found Scott’s telomeres on the ends of chromosomes in his
white blood cells increased in length while in space.
This could be linked to increased exercise and reduced caloric
intake during the mission.
