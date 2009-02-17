Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Off the top of my head: I wonder if astronauts are on lower calorie diets than usual.

Lowering calorie intake is one of the few well known ways that lifespan can be increased. Will have to see if there's any research correlating low calorie diets and telomere length.

I'd characterize the research so far as suggestive, but not conclusive. It's fairly well supported that caloric restriction extends the lives of many rodent species. There have been two primate studies, both finding health benefits but only one finding longevity. No human trials have produced results yet to my knowledge.

Correct

In the NASA article they say that it could be attributed to the lower caloric intake and increased exercise

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/how-stressful-will-a-trip-to-ma...

Aren't both of those activities more endemic in generally healthy people anyway (tend to live longer)? It'd be a bit of a stretch to say that it'll improve the genetic variables affecting your lifespan.

Scott and Mark are great. Interesting note:

"Once Scott returned to the ground, the length of his telomeres returned to his pre-flight levels relatively quickly. "

So if my intuition is applicable (which it's probably not)- it's longer because it stretches out, not because it's accumulating material? I assume that's not really possible though...

Telomere length is not measured by physical length. It is measured by the actual number of repeats of the sequence.

This would bring another reason for the billionaire in the 1997 movie Contact, to go to space to live just a little longer :P

A bit more like Elysium[1], I'd say...

1: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elysium_(film)

That said, being exposed to a lot of high-energy ionizing radiation and lengthening one's teleomeres doesn't sound like a good combination...

I have no idea what the significance of telomere is (googled it but really want a TL;DR version). Can someone explain this preliminary result in layman's terms?

Telomeres protect your DNA from degeneration during cell division. As you age, your telomeres get shorter and shorter, and ultimately lead to cell division not producing viable cells anymore.

Quoting wikipedia:

> During chromosome replication, the enzymes that duplicate DNA cannot continue their duplication all the way to the end of a chromosome, so in each duplication the end of the chromosome is shortened [...] The telomeres are disposable buffers at the ends of chromosomes which are truncated during cell division; their presence protects the genes before them on the chromosome from being truncated instead.

> Telomere shortening is associated with aging, mortality and aging-related diseases. In 2003, Richard Cawthon discovered that those with longer telomeres lead longer lives than those with short telomeres. However, it is not known whether short telomeres are just a sign of cellular age or actually contribute to the aging process.

This slide might be useful: https://image.slidesharecdn.com/telomerelength-a21stcenturyb...

If telomere length reduction correlates with aging, then the flight twin (Scott) aged less rapidly. Not everyone agrees that telomere length is a reliable aging indicator.

Another really interesting result was in DNA methylation, a gene activity regulation process [1].

Scott's DNA methylation decreased during flight while his Earthbound twin's methylation increased during that time. After Scott's return to Earth, DNA methylation in both twins returned to baseline level. The last result puzzles me.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DNA_methylation

Shorter telomeres are correlated with aging, stress, and a higher incidence of cancer. We're no entirely sure whether short telomeres can increase the chance of cancer or whether other things that can cause cancer tend to decrease telomere length or what but whichever way it goes short telomeres are a good sign in terms of health.

It means he didn't age as much.

on top of the time disparity caused by space travel, so not only did he not experience as much time as someone on earth, he also didn't age as much?

The time dilation from a year on the ISS would only be around 0.014 seconds [1][2], so sadly it's not the fountain of youth just yet.

[1] http://ideonexus.com/2009/02/17/how-much-does-time-dilate-fo...

[2] https://spaceflight.nasa.gov/station/crew/exp7/luletters/lu_...

Time dilation should be negligible at low speeds; the effect is gamma = (1-(v/c))^(-.5)

Well I bet I can guess what Silicon Valley billionaires will be doing within a decade!

Surprised the article didn't bring up radiation hormesis as a plausible explanation. Maybe I'm misunderstanding the observed effects?

The NASA article [1] gives a little more background, and offers another explanation:

  Bailey found Scott’s telomeres on the ends of chromosomes in his
  white blood cells increased in length while in space.
  
  This could be linked to increased exercise and reduced caloric
  intake during the mission.
[1] https://www.nasa.gov/feature/how-stressful-will-a-trip-to-ma...

Interesting results. But were twins needed for this discovery? I would imagine the the telomere length change could have been discovered by pre-mission, in-mission, and post-mission sampling. I'm guessing this was discovered in this study because of the in-depth DNA sampling, not due to having a twin to compare to.

The twins were used because they are doing a wide variety of genomic testing. One serves as a baseline. So twins will give a low variance between candidates.

I'm not sure of the exact details in this case, but having a twin as a baseline will likely to useful in a number of ways. Things change over time - how much did Scott's telomere length change in comparison to before he went to space and in comparison to his brother?

My understanding (https://www.ucsf.edu/news/2013/09/108886/lifestyle-changes-m...) is that telomeres can lengthen due to diet, exercise, etc., so having a twin on earth with a similar diet and exercise regimen would be worthwhile to account for as many variables as possible.

Could it be radiation hormesis?

