An Email Thread Between a Developer and Gigster – It's Not Developer-Friendly
(
andychase.me
)
51 points
by
mfts0
11 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
dsr_
4 minutes ago
This is especially troubling since it appears that Gigster is directly aimed at software development, not generally connecting people with contract jobs.
I wonder if they even have a lawyer familiar with software development on-board.
majewsky
0 minutes ago
More training data for that bullshit detector that was on Show HN the other day.
orian
2 minutes ago
My first thought: WTF is gigster?
