An Email Thread Between a Developer and Gigster – It's Not Developer-Friendly (andychase.me)
51 points by mfts0 11 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





This is especially troubling since it appears that Gigster is directly aimed at software development, not generally connecting people with contract jobs.

I wonder if they even have a lawyer familiar with software development on-board.

More training data for that bullshit detector that was on Show HN the other day.

My first thought: WTF is gigster?

