Show HN: Host your own Go test coverage badges
github.com
1 point
by
johnnycarcin
6 minutes ago
1 comment
favorite
johnnycarcin
6 minutes ago
OP here, this was done as part of my new year theme to start using more self hosted products (drone, gitea, etc) and hacked up in the airport while waiting for my flight so beware :)
