Show HN: The Secure Spreadsheet: The Holy Grail of Secure Computation (calctopia.com)
14 points by davidcerezo 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





Closed-source "patent-pending" cryptography technology and absolutely no contact info other than an e-mail? Sounds like the kind of place where I would input my most secure data.

what is this meant to do? The demonstration video just looks like a regular interaction with excel, with some coloured cells. My immediate questions as a clueless user (one with a cryptographic background nonetheless) are:

- How is this different from a regular collaborative spreadsheet?

- What attacks am I protected against if I use this product?

- Is the attack a real risk to my business, or largely theoretical?

- What problem does this solve that encrypting and emailing a .xlsx doesn't?

Overall it's quite hard to catch the value proposition.

I'm not exactly sure what is being sold here. Is it an ostensibly-secure spreadsheet as a service?

If I wanted a secure spreadsheet my instinct would be to use LibreOffice on an airgapped system and store it in an encrypted container of some kind... I'm not sure any sort of cloud solutions would even enter into my deliberations if I had truly sensitive stuff to work with.

This needs more explanation of what's going on and what the benefit is. Don't tell us it's big deal ("the holy grail of secure computation"), show us why it is.

I had to stare at the animated gif for a quite a long while before I realized the two spreadsheets were different, and I still don't get quite what's happening here. Computations are not automatically updated when input data changes like they usually are in spreadsheets? Do both sides have to agree to compute the cell before the operation is performed?

I assume this is using some form of Secure Multi-party Computation. Where is the source-code?

