- How is this different from a regular collaborative spreadsheet?
- What attacks am I protected against if I use this product?
- Is the attack a real risk to my business, or largely theoretical?
- What problem does this solve that encrypting and emailing a .xlsx doesn't?
Overall it's quite hard to catch the value proposition.
If I wanted a secure spreadsheet my instinct would be to use LibreOffice on an airgapped system and store it in an encrypted container of some kind... I'm not sure any sort of cloud solutions would even enter into my deliberations if I had truly sensitive stuff to work with.
I had to stare at the animated gif for a quite a long while before I realized the two spreadsheets were different, and I still don't get quite what's happening here. Computations are not automatically updated when input data changes like they usually are in spreadsheets? Do both sides have to agree to compute the cell before the operation is performed?
