Ask HN: First potential client basically said no
They said no they wouldnt need my product, but theyd use my product in a different form.

How would you take this






One of two ways. First, they are just trying to be polite and tell you no without making it "no this sucks." Or, they could be genuinely interested in an alternate form.

Your job at this point is to probe further to understand. See if they will share what an alternate form would look like. Now you may find that it is so far afield of what you have currently developed that you are not interested in adapting. On the other hand you may discover a critical customer requirement that you would face over and over as you talk to prospects.

Call 30 more and get more data

