Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
6.S191: Introduction to Deep Learning
(
introtodeeplearning.com
)
41 points
by
seycombi
4 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
6 comments
|
favorite
mrcactu5
37 minutes ago
we are discussing Deep Learning at the math meetup @ BuzzFeed!
https://www.meetup.com/Math-and-Algorithm-Reading-Group/
reply
tempw
35 minutes ago
Duplicate
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13500957
reply
anondon
34 minutes ago
That story had no comments, so this would not be considered a duplicate.
reply
tempw
32 minutes ago
What does classify a story as duplicate? Besides having been posted exactly the same content before?
reply
anondon
28 minutes ago
If a story was posted earlier and got significant attention (comments and upvotes) and the same story is posted again, it would be considered a duplicate or [dupe] the second time around. The timeframe to repost a story that got significant attention is one year i.e you can repost a story one year after it got significant attention and it won't be considered a dupe.
reply
tempw
19 minutes ago
Got it. ty
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
https://www.meetup.com/Math-and-Algorithm-Reading-Group/
reply