6.S191: Introduction to Deep Learning (introtodeeplearning.com)
41 points by seycombi 4 hours ago | 6 comments





we are discussing Deep Learning at the math meetup @ BuzzFeed!

https://www.meetup.com/Math-and-Algorithm-Reading-Group/

Duplicate https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13500957

That story had no comments, so this would not be considered a duplicate.

What does classify a story as duplicate? Besides having been posted exactly the same content before?

If a story was posted earlier and got significant attention (comments and upvotes) and the same story is posted again, it would be considered a duplicate or [dupe] the second time around. The timeframe to repost a story that got significant attention is one year i.e you can repost a story one year after it got significant attention and it won't be considered a dupe.

Got it. ty

