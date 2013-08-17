Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Japan Workers Are Sent to the Boredom Room (2013) (nytimes.com)
Strong laws that aim to protect labour seem to end up being contra-productive. I've seen it in Germany, for example, where it's pretty difficult to fire full-time employees. Berlin startups therefore either force their workforce to be self-employed, or, routinely hire people with a 6-months probationary period just to fire them the week before.

