What else can a developer do (career change/success/fail stories)?

I'm kind of sick of my line of job (developer in a DevOps role for about 15 years now for various overlords). Never mind why I'm sick of it but let's just say that there are many ways to get there no matter how much you loved it in the beginning. So sick that I'm seeing it as a toxic environment that I need to escape from. The question that's been bothering me for a while though is what else can I do in this economy? To give a little context on that last part, I'm South EU resident (PIGS) so take whatever you know about your economy downturn and multiply by 10. So - what else have developers been doing? What do they do when they get old or when they burn out or they just can't breathe in this job anymore? I wouldn't mind starting over in any field as a junior and I wouldn't mind working a manual job as long as it can sustain me and my family. Thanks in advance