Fake News 'Vaccine' Inoculates Against 'Alternative Facts'
(
psychologytoday.com
)
1 point
by
Dowwie
16 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
Dowwie
15 minutes ago
direct link to the mentioned study:
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/gch2.201600008/ab...
reply
basicplus2
9 minutes ago
Or is this in fact fake news?
reply
