Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Fake News 'Vaccine' Inoculates Against 'Alternative Facts' (psychologytoday.com)
1 point by Dowwie 16 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





direct link to the mentioned study: http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/gch2.201600008/ab...

reply


Or is this in fact fake news?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: