Four Column ASCII
garbagecollected.org
43 points
by
nishs
3 hours ago
Etheryte
36 minutes ago
This is very neat. I've done lots of work with binary text for hardware, but I would've never noticed this on my own. However now that it's written out, it seems very straight forward.
chappar
13 minutes ago
Does this mean that ^; and ^{ are also equivalent to ESC?
