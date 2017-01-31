Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Four Column ASCII (garbagecollected.org)
43 points by nishs 3 hours ago





This is very neat. I've done lots of work with binary text for hardware, but I would've never noticed this on my own. However now that it's written out, it seems very straight forward.

Does this mean that ^; and ^{ are also equivalent to ESC?

