reply
http://www.piskelapp.com/user/5024502723379200/public
Really like the Save options, there's 'save offline to file'; 'save offline in browser' (I presume HTML5 storage); and save online.
Save offline to file is really nice, and I wasn't aware could be done. It got my Googling, and I found this:
https://github.com/eligrey/FileSaver.js
Which I'm guessing is what people use these days when needing 'save as file' from the browser. I wanted this about 3 years ago and gave up, settling on saving the JSON to an Amazon bucket as the only option. I always wanted save as file though, just because I love local storage options in an age of cloud storage. I will now revist my old web app and try to implement this.
I wish I was better at pixel art so I could make something cool. Right now I have a box that just kinda jiggles a bit.
reply