Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Pixel Art and Animated Sprites (piskelapp.com)
26 points by dolftax 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





This is a great project. I was pleasantly surprised to discover that you have a Linux offline build as well.

reply


I love this site! I used it to make the graphics for a virtual pet app last year.

http://www.piskelapp.com/user/5024502723379200/public

reply


Impressive web app! Runs fine in my not-recently-updated browser.

Really like the Save options, there's 'save offline to file'; 'save offline in browser' (I presume HTML5 storage); and save online.

Save offline to file is really nice, and I wasn't aware could be done. It got my Googling, and I found this:

https://github.com/eligrey/FileSaver.js

Which I'm guessing is what people use these days when needing 'save as file' from the browser. I wanted this about 3 years ago and gave up, settling on saving the JSON to an Amazon bucket as the only option. I always wanted save as file though, just because I love local storage options in an age of cloud storage. I will now revist my old web app and try to implement this.

reply


Wow. The UI is pretty easy to learn and the whole thing feels really zippy.

I wish I was better at pixel art so I could make something cool. Right now I have a box that just kinda jiggles a bit.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: