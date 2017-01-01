Hacker News
Time to Upgrade Your Python: TLS v1.2 Will Soon Be Mandatory
pyfound.blogspot.com
17 points
by
trurl42
1 hour ago
esseti
38 minutes ago
the article points to
http://docs.python-guide.org/en/latest/starting/install/osx/
which tells you to "You do not need to install or configure anything else to use Python." However, it suggest to install python via homebrew. Just for reference, if you install it with `brew install python` then you may also need to do a `brew link --overwrite python` then it works.
