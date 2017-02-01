Hacker News
GitLab.com melts down after wrong directory deleted, backups fail
(
theregister.co.uk
)
4 points
by
cryo
16 minutes ago
pmontra
5 minutes ago
Is anybody using a procedure to automatically perform restores and check that they match production data? I guess it's not easy for complex systems and non trivial amounts of data. Do you want to share the details and give us an idea of the costs? Thanks.
