Not coordinating with your ISP and hoster before running a scan? Scanning in a virtual network? ...
It's things like this that hurt real scanning work by serious researchers. All this does is help alienate the involved parties. Nice that masscan includes a link to the project page when the scanner requests headers. If I were Robert, I wouldn't do this to myself.
reply
Not coordinating with your ISP and hoster before running a scan? Scanning in a virtual network? ...
It's things like this that hurt real scanning work by serious researchers. All this does is help alienate the involved parties. Nice that masscan includes a link to the project page when the scanner requests headers. If I were Robert, I wouldn't do this to myself.
reply