Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
HTTPS adoption has reached the tipping point
(
troyhunt.com
)
21 points
by
dhotson
5 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
ploggingdev
10 minutes ago
IIRC porn sites receive significant traffic and almost all porn sites serve content over http only. The post mentions that https is faster than http and also utilizes resources better than http. Is the statement still valid when streaming video? (Please note that I visit porn sites only to check if it has https enabled or not)
reply
ge96
9 minutes ago
hahaha
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply