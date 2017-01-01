Hacker News
Ask HN: Is Front-end harder to learn than Back-end?
I'm asking this because Front-end seems to be changing so rapidly it's hard to keep up with all these new technologies especially with so many devices being used in 2017.
I'm talking let's PHP or Javascript which would be harder to learn in 2017?
