Is this true? If I recall correctly, 32-bit to 64-bit doesn't always necessarily mean "end-user performance improvements."
Generally, other things equal, 64-bit makes things slower because pointers suddenly double in size, and you can fit fewer program objects in your caches.
In practice there are a slew of miscellaneous improvements in the new 64-bit revision of an instruction set that makes up for some of the slowdown. This is less pronounced on ARM, but was big on x86 because a big flaw, the register count, was fixed.
This implies there is still a "standard" iPad for sale. In fact, the iPad Air was simply the successor to the iPad 4, and the iPad Pro was the successor to the iPad Air 2. There is no "standard iPad" on sale anymore, and there hasn't been for years.
This won't directly affect any device Apple has sold in some time. The iPhone 5C is the last iPhone they released that was 32bit, and was likely to be dropped for software updates with the release of iOS 11 anyway.
In short, there's nothing to worry about, except if you want to run an app that hasn't been updated in 2+ years
The Apple iPhone 5 was released in 2012. Apple has provided those users with 5 years of updates (assuming September is when they will release the new iPhone and also update the major iOS version number).
5 years is a long time in the mobile handset business... I doubt too many people will be livid about anything.
If you purchased a new device and in less than a year support is dropped, yeah you might be livid.
Yes, such a bad purchase, a far faster phone with a better camera, better wifi and cellular connectivity, a better camera, and perhaps most importantly, far, far better security.
If all this does is help encourage people to get onto Secure Enclave-equipped iOS devices, it's a winner.
