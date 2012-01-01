Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The future of iOS is 64-bit only: Apple to stop support of 32-bit apps (computerworld.in)
42 points by intuzhq 53 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 18 comments | favorite





> Since a 64-bit processor processes more data at a time than a 32-bit processor, you get faster performance.

Is this true? If I recall correctly, 32-bit to 64-bit doesn't always necessarily mean "end-user performance improvements."

reply


It's false - if you want to process many bits at once, you use SIMD instructions, which you have on 32-bit too.

Generally, other things equal, 64-bit makes things slower because pointers suddenly double in size, and you can fit fewer program objects in your caches.

In practice there are a slew of miscellaneous improvements in the new 64-bit revision of an instruction set that makes up for some of the slowdown. This is less pronounced on ARM, but was big on x86 because a big flaw, the register count, was fixed.

reply


However, ARMv8 also increased the power of the SIMD portion of the chip, going from a 64 bit wide set of registers to one that's 128 bits wide. So SIMD-heavy code will see a decent speedup because you can process more data per clock.

reply


I think 128-bit NEON has been available on 32-bit ARM for a long time, since Cortex-A8 or so. It's possible that Apple didn't enable it in their 32-bit ARM cores though, perhaps to reduce the number of supported ISA targets?

reply


Yep. If it's just 32->64 there may even be a slow down as you need to pull bigger things through the various busses. However, Armv8 also brought a huge improvement to the instruction set, so recompiling with the proper optimizations will bring performance increases in a lot of programs.

reply


"This includes the iPhone 5, 5c, and older, the standard version of the iPad (so not the Air or the Pro), and the first iPad mini."

This implies there is still a "standard" iPad for sale. In fact, the iPad Air was simply the successor to the iPad 4, and the iPad Pro was the successor to the iPad Air 2. There is no "standard iPad" on sale anymore, and there hasn't been for years.

This won't directly affect any device Apple has sold in some time. The iPhone 5C is the last iPhone they released that was 32bit, and was likely to be dropped for software updates with the release of iOS 11 anyway.

In short, there's nothing to worry about, except if you want to run an app that hasn't been updated in 2+ years

reply


My dad still uses an iPhone 5. Will he be unable to download any app updates until he gets a new phone?

reply


Yep. Nor will he be able to get the latest version of iOS. So just like any other upgrade that removed older devices from the supported list.

reply


I can only presume part of a long ramp up for an iOS Macbook play.

reply


If you have no 32 bit processes on the system, then 32-bit shared libraries don't have to be loaded (saving RAM), can be omitted from the system entirely (saving disk space), and don't have to enter into the test matrix (saving engineering time). I suspect it's as simple as those optimizations.

reply


Yep, it really is that simple. It reduces an entire category of issues. This is also why some people entirely disable multilib in their Gentoo systems.

reply


With hardware SO cheap, and the amount of RAM or disk space these take up it would be self destructive for Apple to ostracize so many customers over something that is literally dirt cheap to accommodate.

reply


UIKit and AppKit are pretty different, I don't see them convereging anytime soon.

reply


iPhone 5 users are plentiful and will be pretty livid if they are locked out of a future major version over this issue. Apple just can't get out of their own way these days. If I were an iPhone 5 user and was forced into a twinked device like the iPhone SE or iPhone 7 I would probably leave the entire ecosystem and hundreds of dollars worth of DRM purchases behind.

reply


The iPhone 5 was likely to be dropped with iOS 11 anyway, regardless of 64-bit support. It'll be 5 years old at that time. It will still be able to run apps that were compiled with 32 and 64 bit support. It's not necessarily going to be any different to when any previous iPhone stopped getting software updates. I don't see any restriction here on Apple allowing devs to still support 32 bit, they just have to support 64. Someone correct me if I'm wrong.

reply


Do you have stats for how plentiful iPhone 5 users are?

The Apple iPhone 5 was released in 2012. Apple has provided those users with 5 years of updates (assuming September is when they will release the new iPhone and also update the major iOS version number).

5 years is a long time in the mobile handset business... I doubt too many people will be livid about anything.

reply


You assume everyone purchased the iphone 5 in 2012. The iphone 5c was still selling new in India less than a year ago.

If you purchased a new device and in less than a year support is dropped, yeah you might be livid.

reply


"twinked device like the iPhone SE"

Yes, such a bad purchase, a far faster phone with a better camera, better wifi and cellular connectivity, a better camera, and perhaps most importantly, far, far better security.

If all this does is help encourage people to get onto Secure Enclave-equipped iOS devices, it's a winner.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: