Milky way pushed around by invisible force (nature.com)
5 comments





Is this perhaps evidence of a higher rate of cosmic expansion in low-density "void" regions?

Invisible force? Aren't all forces invisible?

Oh, I see. The title of the HN submission has been creatively edited and is not the title of the original Nature article.

Clickbait.

Yes, clickbait. The "invisible force" here is gravity.

This is the key bit of context:

> When describing the gravitational dynamics in co-moving coordinates, by which the expansion of the Universe is factored out, underdensities repel and overdensities attract.

So it's basically a coordinates transformation thing.

> Oh, I see. The title of the HN submission has been creatively edited and is not the title of the original Nature article.

Well yeah, they seem to have put it into laymans terms, but as a layman it appears to be an accurate representation of the article. It's certainly more descriptive than "The Dipole Repeller", so not click bait.

Isn't this playing a bit fast and loose with physics?

Isn't the the same thing as saying, wow, I'm heavy on the planet earth. The sky is putting a force on me, by not having enough mass to counter the gravity of the earth.

Our galaxy is being pushed by a lack of mass on one direction?

