|Show HN: Infrastructure as Code (Iac) maturity model – seeking feedback
1 point by jph 13 minutes ago
|I'm seeking feedback on Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and a maturity model for it.
IaC typically includes many Hacker News tools of interest (e.g. AWS, Docker, Kubernetes, Mesos) and areas (e.g. agile, devops, lean).
A maturity model is typically a simple assessment for how well an organization is doing in an area of interest.
Here's my work in progress so far-- feedback and constructive criticism is much appreciated.
https://github.com/joelparkerhenderson/maturity_models/blob/master/examples/infrastructure_as_code/infrastructure_as_code_maturity_model_by_joel_parker_henderson.md
