I also really like you "space-vim" project. Another similarly named project — "SpaceVim" http://spacevim.org/ — was posted recently. "SpaceVim" was really upsetting because it missed so many of the important ideas of Spacemacs, such as pneumonic keybindings. "SpaceVim" is a garden variety vim distribution coopting the "Spacemacs" name, but you stayed true to the "Spacemacs" principles. Nice work!
https://github.com/epeli/slimux
I'm talking the full shebang.
* Autocomplete/Autoimporting (Static Analysis backed by compiler output)
* Formatting
* Linting
* Fast or able to run over a slow SSH connection.
* Default error resolutions (if test() throws an exception generate a try { })
* Global refactoring
* The idea of a project (Creating, building, export/importing, libraries, dependencies)
* Automatically generated & maintained building system at the click of a run button
* Documentation at a single click or on hover if possible
* Integrated console for running a project
* File and source manager that should be easy to use
* Binding profiles for Eclipse, NetBeans, JetBrains, VS20XX, ReSharper
* Formal Method Verification?
* Coloring/styling of the entire TUI
* Simple to interact with menus
* Rust, Go, JavaScript (Browser & Node), Java, Scala, C, C++, PHP, Python support
* Pluggable language support that allows the plugin to provide static analysis & compiler data
Man. https://linux.die.net/man/1/tmux
Or if you're not into the whole brevity thing: https://linux.die.net/man/1/tmux
Try it with a friend the first time.
Not to mention you can share your command line shell session/screen with other people!!
tl;dr, use tmux if you ssh into places and hate restarting after losing your connection.
Using tmuxinator, I might set up a config for a rails project, for instance.
That way when I start tmux I get a vim editor in one window, a bash prompt in the next (for git), a rails server in the third, tests in the fourth, maybe another process in the 5th like sidekiq or something if required. Note, these (tmux-)windows all live inside of one terminal window.
So once you spend about 2 minutes writing that config, you can always start up your environment with tmuxinator start project-name and a few seconds later you're good to go.
Screen is a similar program.
I use a macbook pro with iterm2, and I prefer to use a terminal multiplexer instead of tabs or the native screen split of iterm2.
If you ssh remote boxes a lot, it is very useful because you will not lose your session in case of an occasional disconnection.
