Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Use vim as a python IDE (liuchengxu.org)
40 points by liuchengxu 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 21 comments | favorite





Yesterday I've downloaded VSCode and https://github.com/DonJayamanne/pythonVSCode (seriously, look at the GIFs in this repo!) for first time and I had autocompletion (with IntelliSense and documentation lookup), refactoring and code define jumping for Python code out of the box working within 10 minutes in a VirtualEnv. VSCode + one plugin (all opensource) and I had something similar to PyCharm and fast. (nothing against vim, just want to mention how impressed I was)

reply


Nice post.

I also really like you "space-vim" project. Another similarly named project — "SpaceVim" http://spacevim.org/ — was posted recently. "SpaceVim" was really upsetting because it missed so many of the important ideas of Spacemacs, such as pneumonic keybindings. "SpaceVim" is a garden variety vim distribution coopting the "Spacemacs" name, but you stayed true to the "Spacemacs" principles. Nice work!

reply


This threw me for a second but its "mnemonic" not "pneumonic".

reply


I'm glad you like it. That's because I'm both a vimmer and a spacemacs user -_-.

reply


Emacs comes configured with a command called "send-region-to-shell" that will take the current region and send it to a python interpreter. It makes for a great development experience that I haven't seen replicated with other tools and I'm not sure why there's not a bigger interest in it.

reply


https://github.com/jpalardy/vim-slime

https://github.com/epeli/slimux

reply


I would love to download a config file with a curated list of plugins that turns vim into a good Python IDE.

reply


Let me augment that with this: I would love to donate to a project that uses ${INSERT_TERMINAL_TEXT_EDITOR} and turns it into a general IDE.

I'm talking the full shebang.

   * Autocomplete/Autoimporting (Static Analysis backed by compiler output)
   * Formatting
   * Linting
   * Fast or able to run over a slow SSH connection. 
   * Default error resolutions (if test() throws an exception generate a try { })
   * Global refactoring
   * The idea of a project (Creating, building, export/importing, libraries, dependencies)
   * Automatically generated & maintained building system at the click of a run button
   * Documentation at a single click or on hover if possible
   * Integrated console for running a project
   * File and source manager that should be easy to use
   * Binding profiles for Eclipse, NetBeans, JetBrains, VS20XX, ReSharper
Optionally these would be nice:

   * Formal Method Verification? 
   * Coloring/styling of the entire TUI
   * Simple to interact with menus
   * Rust, Go, JavaScript (Browser & Node), Java, Scala, C, C++, PHP, Python support 
   * Pluggable language support that allows the plugin to provide static analysis & compiler data
If that can all be provided that could easily sell for $25 to $50 per user and I'd be happy, happy!, to pay every last dollar of it. It'll never happen. The world will never be that kind to software developers.

reply


There's been "distros" of popular editors like Emacs and Vim aiming to provide this functionality. Spacemacs is one, and there's another one for Vim.

reply


https://github.com/liuchengxu/space-vim Here is the vim configuration.

reply


I keep seeing tmux mentioned recently. Can someone eli5 what it does and why it's useful?

reply


tmux is like structured LSD, opening terminals to the Universe in unlimited instances and recursions of Sessions and Windows and Panes, and Windows and Panes, Panes, Panes ... Panes ... Multiple realities of Sessions can be started, persisted, detached, reattached, and can exist on your local laptop, another machine on your LAN, or school or corporate network, or the Space Station or Mars, all spanned by your one mind and The One Mind.

Man. https://linux.die.net/man/1/tmux

Or if you're not into the whole brevity thing: https://linux.die.net/man/1/tmux

Try it with a friend the first time.

reply


Most of the other comments mention that you can split your screen into tabs and panes. But by far the most important feature of gnu-screen or tmux is the ability to have a shell session running even when you're not logged in. So you can use tmux to start a shell session and run a script(say a command line IRC client) and leave it running. Next you'll just 'detach' from your tmux session and can logout. Your irc client or any number of scripts you started from your tmux session will still be running. You can relogin later and 'attach' to that session and you'll continue where you left off. Infact you can start a tmux session on the server in the office, detach/logout and go home and attach to the same exact screen from home, that you left in the office.

Not to mention you can share your command line shell session/screen with other people!!

reply


This is the best feature of tmux. It's worth pointing out here though (in a post about making the terminal act like an IDE), that you can split the terminal into two panes so you can have an editor and a REPL open at the same time similar to many IDE's. There are even some projects that make it easy to pass code between the editor and the REPL in the other pane, though I have never gotten them to work very well.

reply


this x 1000

tl;dr, use tmux if you ssh into places and hate restarting after losing your connection.

reply


Maybe my favorite feature of tmux, which I don't see mentioned here, is that I can configure it to start up in a certain way.

Using tmuxinator, I might set up a config for a rails project, for instance.

That way when I start tmux I get a vim editor in one window, a bash prompt in the next (for git), a rails server in the third, tests in the fourth, maybe another process in the 5th like sidekiq or something if required. Note, these (tmux-)windows all live inside of one terminal window.

So once you spend about 2 minutes writing that config, you can always start up your environment with tmuxinator start project-name and a few seconds later you're good to go.

reply


It also allows you to "split" your terminal into multiple tabs, panes and windows, which makes it easy to hop back and forth between sessions in multiple environments. As others have said though the killer feature really is that you can run it on a remote machine and attach and detach at will.

reply


A terminal mux. Mux is short for multiplexer, which chooses between different inputs. It is a tool for running keeping multiple terminal sessions open at the same time. These sessions can be attached and detached from, which is often helpful when working on a remote machine you may want to access from different work stations.

Screen is a similar program.

reply


tmux is a terminal multiplexer - if you have ever used the `screen` command you already know what it is.

I use a macbook pro with iterm2, and I prefer to use a terminal multiplexer instead of tabs or the native screen split of iterm2.

If you ssh remote boxes a lot, it is very useful because you will not lose your session in case of an occasional disconnection.

reply


Iterm2 also has a nice tmux integration. You can connect to a session but use native tabs and panes. It even works on remote servers over ssh. You just add a '-CC' arg. (You may also have to enable it in the prefs, don't remember for sure)

reply


In fact I use byobu instead of plain tmux.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: