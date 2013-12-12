Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How Australia is stubbing out smoking (bbc.com)
25 points by happy-go-lucky 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 26 comments | favorite





As a German-Australian, and ignoring that this is anecdotal, but I've often noted the big difference in levels of smoking when I visit German cities vs Australian ones.

Smoking just isn't popular in Australia among my age group (late 20's), where it is still way more common in Germany.

Young people just don't seem interested in Australia outside of having a smoke with a beer at a party, it's very much perceived as something poorer people do, and is not considered classy at all.

So yeah, compared with other countries that I've visited, smoking is seen quite differently here and seems like its well on the way out. It'll be interesting to see if it rebounds in future generations though.

The price is one thing, but there is a huge stigma attached now. There has been a long winded information campaign for decades, and it is impossible to ignore the health effects when they are litterally and grotesquely displayed on the pack.

Amongst friends my age, mid to late 20s, most of those who smoke have to do so separated from the group outside as well, as you are not allowed to smoke indoors. So people simply don't. There are enough barriers to make social smoking less prevelant and then if you are by yourself it is harder to justify the health cost and monetary cost.

To smoke a pack a day here you would have to spend $300 a fortnight.

Did you notice any major price difference compared to Australia vs Germany? Consider buying a pack of cig's is damn expensive, not mentioning alcohol too here in Auz.

The cost of smoking in Australia is probably the main thing that has cut smoking rates. At $20+ a pack smoking is so expensive.

It's also worth noting that Nicorette is much cheaper than in the US. The moment you start using that you save money in Australia.

It's curious that the article doesn't mention e-cigarettes. It's funny how harm minimisation is pushed by academic researchers when it comes to most drugs but isn't discussed that much when it comes to tobacco. They have been pretty much banned in Australia.

While I'm both an avid user of e-cigarettes and I'm not eager to use them for harm minimization, their banning would be deeply concerning to me. It has not been demonstrated that they are a health risk, and it is vanishingly unlikely their health profile is anywhere near that of combusted tobacco, so banning it would amount to a dogmatic fear of nicotine.

Which again, might not be so terrible given how little is understood about the drug. It can certainly be life-destroying if you smoke to get it.

In the context of cigarrettes, it's easy to see why they banned it first. Cigarettes hadn't been demonstrated to do harm either. I hope though that the ban would be lifted if studies can show that they are not harmful.

My intuition is on your side though, I imagine they are far less damaging than normal cigarettes.

Certainly far less damaging than cigarettes.

Nicotine itself does have problems. It is, after all, a pesticide.

Came here to say that. It is ridiculously expensive there and that is the reason why smoking has dropped. I know plenty of aussie's who still smoke though. To me, the weirdest bit is how cheap it is a short flight away, say Indonesia; I believe I paid between 2 and 1.5 USD per pack, maybe 10 bucks for a carton. I'm in NYC and even the prices here, about 12 USD a pack, have made me cut down considerably.

I've seen high $30's per pack in pubs around Sydney which really kills the idea of just grabbing a pack for social smoking too.

That's crazy. I dunno what prices are like in the US (I don't smoke), but really...I mean at that price it'd probably be cheaper to smoke weed...

It's definitely not. Illegal drugs are also much more expensive in Australia than in many other places in the world. There is a growing problem with black market untaxed "chop chop" tobacco here. The tax increases have made it more and more attractive to both importers and smokers.

Yeah, but you can't smoke in Sydney pubs any more so that stops it too. As a non-smoker who enjoys the odd drink, I quite enjoy a pub with no cigarette smoke.

Before we get into pack sizes, they're about $1 per cigarette.

And it's a regressive tax that mostly punishes the poor for smoking. Not to mention the ridiculous prices of alcohol. It's no wonder meth is exploding in popularity.

It's an easy way to evaluate the real priorities of politicians though. If cost of living issues were really their number one priority then these sin taxes would be the first to go.

It certainly is a regressive tax, but is it really punishing someone if you make it more expensive to legally purchase something that only damages or kills them, is highly addictive and that only places an overall burden on society? After all, despite its flaws we in Australia have a great, free healthcare system, with an extensive quit smoking program. We tend to find that adequate and free government health services mean that the poorest in our society are looked after far better than in a society that has cheap booze and cigarettes and an incredibly expensive healthcare system.

I guess it depends on the priorities of your wider society. I think ours is pretty right, personally.

These kinds of efforts seem to be having great success not just in Australia but at least in the United States[1] as well.

What I don't understand is -- why isn't a similar education, advertising, and taxation effort being made with alcohol? The negative externalities associated with alcohol are mind-boggling[2].

[1] http://www.vox.com/a/teens [2] http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/politics/201...

Because while social smoking helps in terms of meeting other smokers, it's not a big part of our social culture. Drinking (like it or not) is a huge helper socially, sure it can be a crutch in many cases, but in a whole lot of other cases its a huge boon to meeting friends and getting social.

It certainly helped me in the past, and got me through a lot of social barriers.

I'm not saying alcohol and alcoholism isn't a significant problem in many cases, but it has a well deserved social status, which I don't see as going anywhere soon. Smoking has no such status.

Also, AFAIA, the addictiveness of alcohol varies a lot amongst the population, whereas pretty much everybody who smokes is addicted.

This means that using alcohol like you mention, as an occasional social lubricant, is a very viable strategy for many people. Once somebody starts smoking though, most of them can't just stop at will, they're probably doomed to spending all their breaks standing outside in the carpark, every day...

The most obvious difference is that alcohol isn't directly harmful to other people, whereas smoking is...

This attribute basically makes it very difficult for people to adopt a "well it's their choice, I'll let them dig their own grave" attitude in regard to smoking.

Except that second hand smoke isn't really that bad. http://www.forbes.com/sites/danielfisher/2013/12/12/study-fi...

The negative externalities of alcohol are substantially exaggerated. Public health researchers go crazy inventing externalities for things they don't like.

http://offsettingbehaviour.blogspot.com.au/2009/06/price-of-...

reply


This is one of the reasons why people in Australian were explicitly concerned by the now dead Trans-Pacific Partnership.

http://www.abc.net.au/news/2015-11-05/trans-pacific-partners...

Their concerns were misplaced and the outcome lawsuits against the Australian government (they won every time) show how ridiculous the scare campaign about ISDS was.

I certainly think the concerns were misplaced, but wasn't the Phillip Morris case dismissed because they were found to have a lack of standing, having reincorporated in Hong Kong specifically to make use of the ISDS provision? While I can't see how the tobacco companies could prevail in any case, history has yet to furnish us with a proper example.

I had a conversation with friends who live in LA yesterday about the fact that they thought smoking is more prevalent in Melbourne than in the LA.

Amused by the timing :-)

(If I'd guessed, I would've assumed smoking was less prevalent in Melbourne (because of the reasons mentioned in the article, but mostly the cost), although I've not actually paid enough attention to compare.)

(We all agreed it seemed more common in Europe, very vaguely speaking.)

I don't miss any of the "joys" of having to deal with cigarette smokers. The streets of Melbourne are no longer littered with butts. Waste bins no longer catch fire from careless half-stubbed cigarettes falling inside. I can walk along the footpaths here without having to smell the acrid stench. I can go to a pub and not have to wash my clothes when I get home to get the smell out. It's incredible. Every country should do it.

