Smoking just isn't popular in Australia among my age group (late 20's), where it is still way more common in Germany.
Young people just don't seem interested in Australia outside of having a smoke with a beer at a party, it's very much perceived as something poorer people do, and is not considered classy at all.
So yeah, compared with other countries that I've visited, smoking is seen quite differently here and seems like its well on the way out. It'll be interesting to see if it rebounds in future generations though.
Amongst friends my age, mid to late 20s, most of those who smoke have to do so separated from the group outside as well, as you are not allowed to smoke indoors. So people simply don't. There are enough barriers to make social smoking less prevelant and then if you are by yourself it is harder to justify the health cost and monetary cost.
To smoke a pack a day here you would have to spend $300 a fortnight.
It's also worth noting that Nicorette is much cheaper than in the US. The moment you start using that you save money in Australia.
It's curious that the article doesn't mention e-cigarettes. It's funny how harm minimisation is pushed by academic researchers when it comes to most drugs but isn't discussed that much when it comes to tobacco. They have been pretty much banned in Australia.
Which again, might not be so terrible given how little is understood about the drug. It can certainly be life-destroying if you smoke to get it.
My intuition is on your side though, I imagine they are far less damaging than normal cigarettes.
Nicotine itself does have problems. It is, after all, a pesticide.
It's an easy way to evaluate the real priorities of politicians though. If cost of living issues were really their number one priority then these sin taxes would be the first to go.
I guess it depends on the priorities of your wider society. I think ours is pretty right, personally.
What I don't understand is -- why isn't a similar education, advertising, and taxation effort being made with alcohol? The negative externalities associated with alcohol are mind-boggling[2].
[1] http://www.vox.com/a/teens
[2] http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/politics/201...
It certainly helped me in the past, and got me through a lot of social barriers.
I'm not saying alcohol and alcoholism isn't a significant problem in many cases, but it has a well deserved social status, which I don't see as going anywhere soon. Smoking has no such status.
This means that using alcohol like you mention, as an occasional social lubricant, is a very viable strategy for many people. Once somebody starts smoking though, most of them can't just stop at will, they're probably doomed to spending all their breaks standing outside in the carpark, every day...
This attribute basically makes it very difficult for people to adopt a "well it's their choice, I'll let them dig their own grave" attitude in regard to smoking.
http://offsettingbehaviour.blogspot.com.au/2009/06/price-of-...
With cigarettes the damage and causation is much clearer. Something like 1 in 2 people who smoke will die early from a smoking related cause. With alcohol the figure is an order of magnitude lower at least.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2015-11-05/trans-pacific-partners...
Amused by the timing :-)
(If I'd guessed, I would've assumed smoking was less prevalent in Melbourne (because of the reasons mentioned in the article, but mostly the cost), although I've not actually paid enough attention to compare.)
(We all agreed it seemed more common in Europe, very vaguely speaking.)
