Build a program that runs on a Linux OS (x86 64-bit architecture) (i.e. contract agents that compile requirements to binary code):
1. Hello World (https://marketplace.codevalley.com/pilot.html#hello-world-da...)
2. Text reverser (https://marketplace.codevalley.com/pilot.html#linux-text-rev...)
3. Fibonacci calculator (https://marketplace.codevalley.com/pilot.html#linux-fibonacc...)
Build a program that runs in a browser (i.e. contract agents that compile requirements to js):
2. Text reverser (https://marketplace.codevalley.com/pilot.html#browser-text-r...)
3. Fibonacci calculator (https://marketplace.codevalley.com/pilot.html#browser-fibona...)
You can also take a more in-depth (interactive) tour of emergent coding here (https://marketplace.codevalley.com/use-it/module0-step1).
reply
Build a program that runs on a Linux OS (x86 64-bit architecture) (i.e. contract agents that compile requirements to binary code):
1. Hello World (https://marketplace.codevalley.com/pilot.html#hello-world-da...)
2. Text reverser (https://marketplace.codevalley.com/pilot.html#linux-text-rev...)
3. Fibonacci calculator (https://marketplace.codevalley.com/pilot.html#linux-fibonacc...)
Build a program that runs in a browser (i.e. contract agents that compile requirements to js):
1. Hello World (https://marketplace.codevalley.com/pilot.html#hello-world-da...)
2. Text reverser (https://marketplace.codevalley.com/pilot.html#browser-text-r...)
3. Fibonacci calculator (https://marketplace.codevalley.com/pilot.html#browser-fibona...)
You can also take a more in-depth (interactive) tour of emergent coding here (https://marketplace.codevalley.com/use-it/module0-step1).
reply