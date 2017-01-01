Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Quantum Bayesianism
(
wm.edu
)
15 points
by
abrax3141
3 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
jerf
58 minutes ago
To those who check the comments before reading, note this article says nothing about what Quantum Bayesianism is. It's an announcement of a presentation and apparently a book, and a sales job on how important the idea is, but has no trace of the idea. I'm not saying there's anything wrong with that per se, but it's probably not what an HN reader is expecting.
reply
WhitneyLand
27 minutes ago
Yes but is has some interesting talk about theory vs. meaning, science vs. philosophy, and other aspects of QM interpretations.
Btw to address your concern:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_Bayesianism
reply
philipov
1 hour ago
The article is an announcement of a lecture. I couldn't find a recording of it or any previous physics lectures by him. It looks the only recordings are of him giving religious sermons.
reply
abrax3141
1 hour ago
A book just came out.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply