A chart’s ability to mislead is off the scale
1 point
by
jonathansizz
10 minutes ago
grzm
7 minutes ago
Actual title: "How alternative facts rewrite history"
"A chart's ability to mislead is off the scale" is the subtitle.
SteveWatson
8 minutes ago
paywall
grzm
7 minutes ago
Have you tried the "web" link under the submission title? It worked for me.
