Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A chart’s ability to mislead is off the scale (ft.com)
1 point by jonathansizz 10 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Actual title: "How alternative facts rewrite history"

"A chart's ability to mislead is off the scale" is the subtitle.

reply


paywall

reply


Have you tried the "web" link under the submission title? It worked for me.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: