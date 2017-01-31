Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Silicon Valley is making plans to move foreign-born workers to Canada (techcrunch.com)
36 points by sply 13 hours ago





I'll say this everytime Vancouver comes up in HN. It's a stunning city, full of modern amenities (including a public transit system that's actually awesome and very well used) and incredible access to nature. None of this is remotely enticing to young engineers when they make 2x-3x as much in SF and only pay ~30-50% more for housing.

Until wages rise in Vancouver, there will be much fanfare about tech companies moving north, but very little actual movement.

2x-3x is excessive, and is changing.

Anecdotally, the Amazon/Microsofts of the world pay "only" 30% less in Vancouver than they do in Seattle. I haven't confirmed but supposedly Salesforce no longer discounts.

And despite what the local fear-mongering suggests, these companies aren't just using Vancouver as an H1B parking lot - they are establishing real centers of excellence and hiring plenty of local talent.

All this to say is salaries take a long time to adjust, but local companies will learn they will need to pay more to compete.

Why doesn't silicon valley throw Mexico a bone?

I'm sure Mexico would be up to taking advantage of the new congress's policies as a means to irk Trump.

Why not contribute to the economic growth of the underachieving neighbor rather than the overachiever? People talk about sympathizing illegal immigrants from Mexico, but when they have a real opportunity to help develop the place, they kind of forget about them altogether, as if it's just an opinion to have.

You want highly-paid people who could live anywhere they wanted in the world to move to Mexico? How many people that get paid bay area salaries but work remotely do you think live in Mexico?

I'd move to Mexico. My purchasing power would skyrocket, and from what I've seen Mexico City is pretty cool.

It's obviously got some downsides, like not being an English speaking country, which is probably why it's not happening

I have no insight into the decision process used by these companies, however there are several issues that would be less appealing to workers. I can only imagine that retaining talent and productivity is their number one concern. The most obvious is the language barrier. Many of these immigrant workers have invested a large amount of their time throughout their lives to learn English, and move their families to an English speaking country. It's a disruption to move, but at least the transition process can eased if the country speaks English.

The primary goal of these companies is to profit. I get the sense that many of the companies doing this are smaller venture backed companies that don't have enormous resources to spare. If they go under, then they won't be helping anyone. That said, Google has offices in Mexico.

I say this as an American born Latino who can speak Spanish.

Many people don't want to live somewhere where the cartels rule and disappearings ending in brutal murder are a thing.

If google can have offices in mdf, so can others --stay out of the illegal drugs business and you'll be fine.

This protest business is strange. We have many Indians here fretting and denouncing the temp refugee ban, but I'd bet most don't care about how the Indian government treats refugees back home (some in UN camps), many not recognized. etc., so it's all political selfishness which is why maybe Americans can be selfish till we get our own poor out of the dumps.

Downtown Vancouver is a bit of a dream (early) retirement destination for me. It's clean, beautiful, close to all sorts of outdoor activities, doesn't get cold, and apartments are actually not that expensive.

This is a reality of technology and remote work. There is no need for most tech workers to have any geographic proximity to an office.

I suspect the H1B situation will cause many that currently use the program for low cost staff augment to just move their whole IT operation to managed services. This yields a loss of American jobs since he majority of work is done off shore. I believe this is happening naturally right now in some companies but a $130k per unit cost might drive that much faster.

Canada, where you make less and pay more

Smart, can US citizens go too?

No. There are plenty of unemployed Canadians. Americans will just steal those jobs and bring down wages.

Wasn't the previous Canadian prime minister at least as xenophobic as Trump? (e.g., they revoked a bunch of dual citizens' Canadian citizenship)

What will prevent Canadians from out-crazying the US in the next major election?

(Honest question; Vancouver is a beautiful city, and presumably much less expensive than SF.)

The previous government was nowhere near the same. Where Trump is openly xenophobic, the Harper Conservatives were more dog whistle stuff, e.g. stripping citizenship from duals who were guilty of terrorist charges and proposing the creation of a hotline to report "barbaric cultural practices".

IMO, the unchanging thing about Canadians is we want to be able to look down our noses at Americans. This is a stupid way to govern, but it runs deep in the Canadian psyche. Trump has caused many people here to realize that our self-righteousness is at risk if we permit such a candidate to run, let alone win, here.

Consequently, the more moderate candidates in the ongoing Conservative leadership race are reaping windfalls from every mean-spirited or xenophobic thing that Trump does. After the shooting at a mosque in Quebec, Michael Chong (a front-runner in the leadership race) denounced demagogues like Trump and Leitch (she of "barbaric cultural practices" fame, also a leadership candidate)--and it was well-received by conservatives and liberals alike.

And, for additional context, the last time my hometown elected a non-conservative was 49 years ago, so if they're rejecting such leaders, I'm reasonably confident the broader country will, too.

WRT citizenship, if I googled it correctly, C-24 requires a terrorism-related conviction, or having obtained the citizenship by misrepresentation or fraud, in order to strip a dual citizen of their Canadian passport. It doesn't seem to be in the same category of things as the sorts of things Trump's doing. I'd say compared with Tories, the Republicans really are in a class of their own.

> It doesn't seem to be in the same category of things as the sorts of things Trump's doing.

Indeed. While we have similar laws regarding denaturalization, Trump did not make them. But you're probably right about the rest; I doubt a Tory PM would demonstrate the same level of sloppy, slapdash, incompetent jackassery we're seeing from the new occupant of the Oval Office.

Tangentially: I get there's a lot of fear going around on the subject of authoritarianism, dictatorship, Nazis, et al. I don't buy it, not least because we had the same with Bush, and the only difference of note in today's rhetoric is that it's as much hotter and faster as the Internet that powers it - remember that Facebook and Twitter weren't a thing back then. (So far we've come!)

Trump is no Hitler, though, any more than Bush was. He's not even a Mussolini. He might be some fraction of a Berlusconi, but most of all, at least to judge his performance so far, he's an utter boob, and not the first we've had in the office. I suppose an appeal for moderation in rhetoric, and awareness of history in one's analysis, is foredoomed to mockery and oblivion in this age of hot takes and clickbait. But it might ease the mind a bit to take, where you can, a somewhat longer view.

Hmm. I know Canadians that have dual US and Canadian citizenship, and they had to jump through all sorts of hoops ~ 6 years ago. They live in the US. Not sure about the details.

House price is about on par with San Fran. You can check it out via mls.ca and look around the Vancouver area. There is and has been a massive amount of money coming into the Vancouver housing market driving things a little crazy.

> Wasn't the previous Canadian prime minister at least as xenophobic as Trump?

God no. They passed a (bullshit) law saying that they could revoke the Canadian citizenship of someone under specific circumstances. You had to be a dual citizen (or eligible?) and commit one of a few crimes.

- obtaining citizenship by fraud (this I think is entirely reasonable) - committing an act of terrorism - treason - taking up arms against Canada

The liberals repealed some of this already (IIRC everything but the portions about fraudulently obtaining citizenship).

> What will prevent Canadians from out-crazying the US in the next major election?

We have a sane electoral system and just generally aren't as crazy.

A correction to what you said: Bill C-6 (which undoes the damage done by the conservatives) has been stuck in the senate for many months. I followed it closely, and it was a bit disheartening. Checkout the forums of the website canadavisa.com to see people's frustrations.

I'm a Canadian and I am very worried about the future of our country. Due to various factors, new laws affecting large swathes of the population can get effected very quickly. What starts off as reasonable laws can get co-opted into something very crazy (any student of history should know this well). I echo the concern made by a few others that we are one election away from craziness. Not sure how things are going to go at this point. As a visible minority, I am scared.

The whole "this is crazy" bit is a matter of opinion only, you understand that, yes?

What tech companies are so upset about is being cut off from their cheap source of exploitable labor. The rest of the huffing and puffing is just a smokescreen to make you forget what they are guilty of.

Yes, it's funny how the wage slaves cheer along with their billionaire idols. Mixture of the lottery player's hope of also winning the jackpot, and fear of losing the job they realistically must expect to be chained to instead (at least until they hit 39, that is.)

Its crazy on a practical level because those tech companies aren't going to lose their cheap source of exploitable Labor..they'll figure a way around it. it's crazy because the country is going to be losing out on so much tax money from these countries Outsourcing and moving their operations overseas or to Canada.

> those tech companies aren't going to lose their cheap source of exploitable Labor..they'll figure a way around it

That's pretty much what we're looking at right here, don't you think?

Will they pay them us salaries?

LOL, no. Don't be naive.

I'm so sick of the "moving to Canada" talk. You get to come if we say so, not because it's your backup plan.

I like living where I am now, and I don't want to leave to go back to Canada and earn drastically less with the same (optimistically) expenses. While working on less interesting stuff.

The idea is that some VC money follows them to Canada, which has always been what you guys lacked in comparison to SV.

So this will be good for native (??) Canadians too.

Will it? I gather not all are fond of what such money has done for San Francisco and the Bay Area in general.

