Why some software companies still make you talk to a salesperson
reifyworks.com
kafkaesq
0 minutes ago
Not only do they make you talk to a salesperson before buying their software... a lot of these places make you talk to a "salesperson" (i.e. an internal recruiter) before even referring your resume to someone who can properly evaluate it.
