Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why some software companies still make you talk to a salesperson (reifyworks.com)
2 points by mrbbk 6 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Not only do they make you talk to a salesperson before buying their software... a lot of these places make you talk to a "salesperson" (i.e. an internal recruiter) before even referring your resume to someone who can properly evaluate it.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: