Hacking Printers Advisory 1
packetstormsecurity.com
1 point
by
bradleybuda
14 minutes ago
1 comment
bradleybuda
11 minutes ago
In summary: Researches upload valid PostScript programs that capture all pages printed indefinitely in the future, and provide a facility to download them. They then show how this can be exploited by any website via some clever tricks with WebRTC and CORS.
