Ask HN: Am I right to be angry about the interview process?
26 minutes ago
I was given seven problems to submit via an online coding service called remoteinterview.io. Three problems included HackerRank style challenges. I was able to solve everything within an hour (though, it take me closer to two hours to code the edge cases for the third one), and the time limit was eight hours. Everything was green; all tests cases were solved, minus any hidden cases I didn't know about. Next day, auto rejection.

How common is this? It's not my first time dealing with this. I find the interview process such bull crap, at the moment.

Note: I did document my entire code, which included my plan of action before writing anything and any necessary comments.






I've had a similar experience. I will now decline all online take-home coding evaluations. I want the process to require a symmetric amount of effort from both sides.

With big companies, it's pretty common. There is probably something about your contact info or education/experience that was auto-flagged as a rejection.

