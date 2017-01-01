Q1 2016 5312 units, revenue $6,746m
Q4 2016 4886 units, revenue $5,739m
Q1 2017 5374 units, revenue $7,244m
I hate the USB-C dongle and do miss MagSafe, but I wouldn't trade the new machine for the old one.
After everything I'd heard, particularly about the keyboard, I put off buying a new Macbook. Ultimately, I was forced by circumstance to buy one, or I'd have coasted on my 2-year-old MBP for a few more years. I feel sheepish about that plan now.
1. The price - Personally I don't think it is justified to essentially bump the "actual" MBP (meaning touchbar and 29w processor) by $500 for what we get. The original retina 13" were similar price wise at release, but the display was a massive upgrade. The touchbar not so much.
2. No kaby lake - this is an intel release timing issue, if you want Kaby Lake wait a few more months.
3. Questionable utility of the touchbar - I own one and it is useful for anything with linear editing...so audio or video. Otherwise I just use it for media functions just like I would with physical keys (I don't use the function keys.) It could be more useful in the future given more software support.
4. Dongles - This is another temporary problem until devices are all USB-C.
5. No magsafe - Sad, but there is one advantage in that you can now do power/display/connectivity all over one port...and I can't go back from that. I have an LG 4k monitor with USB-C so I just plug in one cable and get my 4k display, mechanical keyboard, and speakers just from that. And I can rearrange my desk to put my laptop on either side of the screen. For me I'm either plugged in at my desk or wireless elsewhere, so tripping over a cable was never really an issue for me once we hit the 5+ hour battery mark.
6. The keyboard - I love it, and switch off from my Whitefox with Cherry mx blues on my desk. Most mobile keyboards feel squishy to me but the new switches they are using give a lot of stability and a pretty solid click as well, even though they have such little travel.
On TouchBar: Yes, it definitely has its advantages and disadvantages. I dig the touch ID login. Escape key issue only annoyed me a time or two, but I'm not a heavy VIM user, and the ESC key is actually wider than most people realize (space to left of it is actually additional touch target for the key, so you actually have an easier to type ESC key in actuality)
What happens when you trip on your charging cord and destroy a USB-C port?
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B01CQTK6GU/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?ie=...
https://www.amazon.com/Griffin-BreakSafe-Magnetic-Breakaway-...
Q1 2017 sale should've benefited from Mac Book refresh, but Apple essentially sold the same number of units as Q1 2016.
Increase in revenue came from higher pricing strategy in US and Europe.
Don't expect that to stick. Apple is in worse shape than these numbers indicate.
How many other companies sold 18,455,000 PCs and tablets last quarter? Sales of PCs and tablets are declining everywhere, not just at Apple. These results look pretty good in that environment. Microsoft Surface revenue was actually down 2% last quarter YOY.
Q1 2017 should have seen the release of huge pent-up demand with the new MacBook Pro.
Apple has lost everything that made them special, just as Microsoft did a decade and a half earlier. They'll probably remain quite profitable for the mid-term, though... just like MS did under Balmer.
I thought the touchbar was nice, super responsive, looked better than I expected. I thought the keyboard was great for typical typing. I'm a spacemacs/vim user, and yet I found no problem with the escape key on the touchpad. Not really enough time to truly evaluate, but the first impression was "This is really nice." Like walking into a really nice kitchen, or sitting behind the wheel of a high end car.
My expectations had been tempered by all the naysaying about it, so perhaps because of that I was very impressed.
If my mac were a few years older, I'd buy one in a minute. I actually find myself wishing my mac was a few years older to justify upgrading.
That said, I'm not happy about only having USB-C. Mainly because I really like magsafe. My power cable gets kicked out several times a week, and sometimes a day. And on laptops of ages past (HP), the power socket has been the first thing to break on me. There are options out there for magsafe style USB-C cables, so that might mitigate.
See also the Brexit and Trump victories nobody saw coming (except everyone who voted for them).
So for this quarter 5,374,000 Macs were sold generating a revenue of $7,244,000,000.
[1] http://images.apple.com/newsroom/pdfs/Q1FY17DataSummary.pdf
Probably due in part to pent up demand for the higher-end Macbook Pros, but since the touchbar models are significantly more expensive, likely due to that as well. Will be interesting to see the ongoing trend, but I would guess that people keep buying these machines.
So, yeah, people/companies are buying the new Macs. But, if it was my own personal machine I would already have returned it to the store.
It took 2-3 years for Nokia's handset revenues to collapse, from when people started noticing warning signs and complaining that they were falling behind.
If you are you making a prediction that Apple's total revenues are about to collapse, these results really don't support that idea. PC sales have been declining for years overall.
That's a very vocal but ultimately tiny sliver of their customer base.
Of course the average person is not complaining, in reality the average person can use a 10 year old PC for what they do with it. Facebook, stream music, maybe email....
In reality, most people can use pretty old PCs these days but laptops in particular do get beat up over time and eventually they get outdated enough that it may be time for something newer. I could use my 6 1/2 year old MacBook but I definitely prefer my 2 year old one.
Technical people have a tendency to say stuff like "No wireless. Less space than a Nomad. Lame." when the iPod is announced.
"How could they remove legacy USB...."
"How could they remove the headphone jack..."
"Steve Jobs would never ..."
"I need an escape key..."
Funny how some of you make the quintessential part of the free market - customer feedback - sound like a bad thing.
Finally Apple is capitalising on its install base to sell more addons after sale. This offsets slowing hardware upgrade rates, although not sure if it is enough to offset iPad declines.
The narrative often heard is that if they want to shift to being a services company, Apple would need to dramatically change its org structure. I may be wrong, but no one has ever monetised consumers with recurring monthly revenue as successfully as Apple has (utility companies and mortgage brokers excluded!). And it didn't even need an org restructure!
But the new macbook pro's are pretty revolting to me -- I used one at the apple store for a few minutes and could barely type on the (horrible) keyboard. I played with the touchbar and immediately found myself trying to touch the screen -- something that as a fan I definitely knew would not work.
Even with just a few moments use, it was immediately utterly clear to me that to the extent that the touchbar is a good idea, a touchscreen would have been a better idea ... The good idea within the touchbar is the attempt to 'augment' the keyboard/mouse user interface with touch -- augment, not replace. Microsoft tried to make touch/keyboard-mouse interchangeable but in real-life not all elements on the screen should be touchable -- the touchbar realizes this and deserves props for getting that much right. But even after acknowledging that success, the touchbar is just ... wrong -- its not any easier to lift your hands from the keyboard and use the touchbar than it would be to touch the screen -- its actually harder because you have to take your eyes from the screen and look somewhere you would not normally look to aim your fingers.
I hope the idea of 'augmenting' the macOS user interface introduced with touchbar evolves to the main display -- where it might be a good idea ... I don't know how this would be accomplished though -- maybe the api's created for touchbar could be re-targeted towards user interface elements on the main touch display ...
Programs are always crashing, has issues waking up, and has connection issue with the new LG monitor.
It seems that the geekerati have very different priorities from the rest of the world, and maybe Apple still knows what's it's doing.
https://www.macstories.net/news/apple-q1-2017-results-billio...
Net income shrank year over year
Operating income shrank year over year
China sales imploded by another 12%
Margins contracted
Sales growth was a piddling 4% (it didn't contract granted, I don't see how that's "dynamite")
iPad sales continue to implode, down 19%
And there's Cook cheering on the results. It reminds me of the Steve Ballmer days under Microsoft. The profits were there, the sales were there, and yet you could easily spot the icebergs on the horizon.
Imagine! If the US Federal government were able to find a way to take half of that money, they'd be able to struggle along for almost two more whole weeks!
