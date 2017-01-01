Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Apple Reports Record First Quarter Results (apple.com)
65 points by ucha 57 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 66 comments | favorite





Mac sales...

  Q1 2016 5312 units, revenue $6,746m
  Q4 2016 4886 units, revenue $5,739m
  Q1 2017 5374 units, revenue $7,244m
So people are buying more new Macs despite what the press, HN, Reddit crowds are saying?

After having owned a new (non-Touchbar) Mac for the last few weeks, I cannot fathom what the meltdown on HN was about this thing. It's the best Macbook I've ever owned --- and I've used nothing but Apple laptops since the Titanium Powerbook.

I hate the USB-C dongle and do miss MagSafe, but I wouldn't trade the new machine for the old one.

After everything I'd heard, particularly about the keyboard, I put off buying a new Macbook. Ultimately, I was forced by circumstance to buy one, or I'd have coasted on my 2-year-old MBP for a few more years. I feel sheepish about that plan now.

I own one and I agree it is great. These seem to be the issues others have with it:

1. The price - Personally I don't think it is justified to essentially bump the "actual" MBP (meaning touchbar and 29w processor) by $500 for what we get. The original retina 13" were similar price wise at release, but the display was a massive upgrade. The touchbar not so much.

2. No kaby lake - this is an intel release timing issue, if you want Kaby Lake wait a few more months.

3. Questionable utility of the touchbar - I own one and it is useful for anything with linear editing...so audio or video. Otherwise I just use it for media functions just like I would with physical keys (I don't use the function keys.) It could be more useful in the future given more software support.

4. Dongles - This is another temporary problem until devices are all USB-C.

5. No magsafe - Sad, but there is one advantage in that you can now do power/display/connectivity all over one port...and I can't go back from that. I have an LG 4k monitor with USB-C so I just plug in one cable and get my 4k display, mechanical keyboard, and speakers just from that. And I can rearrange my desk to put my laptop on either side of the screen. For me I'm either plugged in at my desk or wireless elsewhere, so tripping over a cable was never really an issue for me once we hit the 5+ hour battery mark.

6. The keyboard - I love it, and switch off from my Whitefox with Cherry mx blues on my desk. Most mobile keyboards feel squishy to me but the new switches they are using give a lot of stability and a pretty solid click as well, even though they have such little travel.

Keyboard mostly a non-issue, as I use a mech, but it's not bad, just different. My Logitech BT mouse disconnects, but that's a Sierra issue, as it happened on my previous machine (and is a documented issue with Logitech apparently). Monitor support is wonky, but not too bad if you stick with only DisplayPort with a DP->USBC cable or use the official Apple dongle with HDMI. Apple's TB display works great with the TB2->TB3 adapter. (Eagerly anticipating the TB3 docks coming out later in the year)

On TouchBar: Yes, it definitely has its advantages and disadvantages. I dig the touch ID login. Escape key issue only annoyed me a time or two, but I'm not a heavy VIM user, and the ESC key is actually wider than most people realize (space to left of it is actually additional touch target for the key, so you actually have an easier to type ESC key in actuality)

How old was your old one. Recent macbooks had HDMI and USB magsafe - you lose all 3 with the USB-C macbook.

What happens when you trip on your charging cord and destroy a USB-C port?

Get a magnet USB-C charging cable.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B01CQTK6GU/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?ie=...

This has been my concern, but you can find magnetic detach USB-C cables.

https://www.amazon.com/Griffin-BreakSafe-Magnetic-Breakaway-...

The ports are on a separate board I think.

What makes it the best Macbook you've ever owned?

It's not as rosy as it sounds on paper.

Q1 2017 sale should've benefited from Mac Book refresh, but Apple essentially sold the same number of units as Q1 2016.

Increase in revenue came from higher pricing strategy in US and Europe.

Don't expect that to stick. Apple is in worse shape than these numbers indicate.

Worse shape? Apple had a record number of phones sold. Mac sales are important but not that important.

How many other companies sold 18,455,000 PCs and tablets last quarter? Sales of PCs and tablets are declining everywhere, not just at Apple. These results look pretty good in that environment. Microsoft Surface revenue was actually down 2% last quarter YOY.

Indeed. There was nothing special about the Mac line-up in Q1 2016.

Q1 2017 should have seen the release of huge pent-up demand with the new MacBook Pro.

Well, yes 5374 is more than 5312, but it's a slower growth rate than boring markets like baking powder, toilet paper or McDonalds meals.

Apple has lost everything that made them special, just as Microsoft did a decade and a half earlier. They'll probably remain quite profitable for the mid-term, though... just like MS did under Balmer.

So I finally got around to an Apple store. We have a couple close by, but I haven't had an opportunity for a casual stop. This was my first chance to see the new touchbar Macs.

I thought the touchbar was nice, super responsive, looked better than I expected. I thought the keyboard was great for typical typing. I'm a spacemacs/vim user, and yet I found no problem with the escape key on the touchpad. Not really enough time to truly evaluate, but the first impression was "This is really nice." Like walking into a really nice kitchen, or sitting behind the wheel of a high end car.

My expectations had been tempered by all the naysaying about it, so perhaps because of that I was very impressed.

If my mac were a few years older, I'd buy one in a minute. I actually find myself wishing my mac was a few years older to justify upgrading.

That said, I'm not happy about only having USB-C. Mainly because I really like magsafe. My power cable gets kicked out several times a week, and sometimes a day. And on laptops of ages past (HP), the power socket has been the first thing to break on me. There are options out there for magsafe style USB-C cables, so that might mitigate.

That's why it's dangerous to assume the opinion of a particular community is the dominant one.

See also the Brexit and Trump victories nobody saw coming (except everyone who voted for them).

Or even that the opinion that dominates the comment threads on a particular issue represents that community. There is a subset of people who have very strong feelings about Apple and the current Mac lineup, and they tend to be the ones participate the most in these threads.

I'm guessing the pent up demand for a new Macbook Pro contributed greatly.

Agreed, sentiment can be down with sales still going strong. I suspect had Microsoft been able to produce something and strongly market it in Dec/Jan the numbers might be a little different.

It's actually down on the trend line. Your numbers average out to 6,576 per quarter, so lower than the first q. So while there was an uptick it was because of delayed demand (ie, people knew a new macbook was coming out). Looking at the number it looks like the new macbooks have actually hurt their sales.

People where just hungry (read: starving) for any kind of update. That's why.

Have the HN and Reddit crowds been claiming anything about low sales? Disliking a product change and accepting that the product will sell well are not mutually exclusive.

This really confused me at first, but upon looking at the data sheet from Apple [1] it's much more clear -- the units are in thousands and the revenue is in millions.

So for this quarter 5,374,000 Macs were sold generating a revenue of $7,244,000,000.

[1] http://images.apple.com/newsroom/pdfs/Q1FY17DataSummary.pdf

The majority of people do not care about the same things we (HN) do. My friends will by Macs regardless because they are scared of something different.

And not only did they sell more Macs, their average selling price per Mac was up significantly.

Probably due in part to pent up demand for the higher-end Macbook Pros, but since the touchbar models are significantly more expensive, likely due to that as well. Will be interesting to see the ongoing trend, but I would guess that people keep buying these machines.

We bought 3 of these new MacBooks where I work. There is literally tons of issues, way too much to list them all in a single post. The biggest of all being the drivers for external displays over USB being glitchy and greedy as hell. While some of us hope they will fix that in a future software release, we already moved to xps laptops for newcomers.

So, yeah, people/companies are buying the new Macs. But, if it was my own personal machine I would already have returned it to the store.

They have updated for a while. The demand was accumulating before that. One time thing.

There is no year-over-year growth in Mac unit sales.

It took 2-3 years for Nokia's handset revenues to collapse, from when people started noticing warning signs and complaining that they were falling behind.

Did you know that Microsoft's Surface line declined in unit sales last quarter YOY?

If you are you making a prediction that Apple's total revenues are about to collapse, these results really don't support that idea. PC sales have been declining for years overall.

Unit growth was 1.2% - but Apple expanded significantly in other non-US markets. What is growth in number of Apple Stores?

Wonder how much of that is enterprises refreshing their Macbook lineups. And compared to Q1 2016, it is just 1% increase.

I think the elephant in the room is that the Q1 2017 number reflects a quarter when they refreshed the Macbook product line for the first time in years. That should have resulted in a big infusion of growth.

Aren't the people complaining about the new Macs mostly geeks?

That's a very vocal but ultimately tiny sliver of their customer base.

It's a 'Pro' laptop and it's people who use their Macs to earn a living that that particular line has typically catered to. So yes, geeks.

Pro label means nothing, it's just marketing. Self-described "pros" need to get over that.

You mean technical people who generally know the topic they are speaking about?

Of course the average person is not complaining, in reality the average person can use a 10 year old PC for what they do with it. Facebook, stream music, maybe email....

Or technical people who obsess over details that most people don't actually care about?

In reality, most people can use pretty old PCs these days but laptops in particular do get beat up over time and eventually they get outdated enough that it may be time for something newer. I could use my 6 1/2 year old MacBook but I definitely prefer my 2 year old one.

> You mean technical people who generally know the topic they are speaking about?

Technical people have a tendency to say stuff like "No wireless. Less space than a Nomad. Lame." when the iPod is announced.

Mac unit sales increases were negligible but revenue was up significantly showing that it was likely MacBook Pros that contributed to the growth. Unit growth was 1.2% while revenue was up 7.4%.

reply


reply


Of course they are. Regular people don't listen to nerds piss and moan. The never ending cacophony of Apple complaints:

"How could they remove legacy USB...."

"How could they remove the headphone jack..."

"Steve Jobs would never ..."

"I need an escape key..."

Except that it was us "nerds that piss and moan" that actually waited for a refresh and ordered them in batches.

Funny how some of you make the quintessential part of the free market - customer feedback - sound like a bad thing.

The interesting takeaway for me is that services is now the equal second biggest revenue centre at 9%. It is still way behind iPhone, but it is growing at a phenomenal rate. By all accounts Apple is just getting started with services (e.g.: rumoured original video content, video streaming service) so we can expect this to grow even more.

Finally Apple is capitalising on its install base to sell more addons after sale. This offsets slowing hardware upgrade rates, although not sure if it is enough to offset iPad declines.

The narrative often heard is that if they want to shift to being a services company, Apple would need to dramatically change its org structure. I may be wrong, but no one has ever monetised consumers with recurring monthly revenue as successfully as Apple has (utility companies and mortgage brokers excluded!). And it didn't even need an org restructure!

I bought into apple after falling for osx during college right around the financial crisis. I've been a fan of their approach to products since then.

But the new macbook pro's are pretty revolting to me -- I used one at the apple store for a few minutes and could barely type on the (horrible) keyboard. I played with the touchbar and immediately found myself trying to touch the screen -- something that as a fan I definitely knew would not work.

Even with just a few moments use, it was immediately utterly clear to me that to the extent that the touchbar is a good idea, a touchscreen would have been a better idea ... The good idea within the touchbar is the attempt to 'augment' the keyboard/mouse user interface with touch -- augment, not replace. Microsoft tried to make touch/keyboard-mouse interchangeable but in real-life not all elements on the screen should be touchable -- the touchbar realizes this and deserves props for getting that much right. But even after acknowledging that success, the touchbar is just ... wrong -- its not any easier to lift your hands from the keyboard and use the touchbar than it would be to touch the screen -- its actually harder because you have to take your eyes from the screen and look somewhere you would not normally look to aim your fingers.

I hope the idea of 'augmenting' the macOS user interface introduced with touchbar evolves to the main display -- where it might be a good idea ... I don't know how this would be accomplished though -- maybe the api's created for touchbar could be re-targeted towards user interface elements on the main touch display ...

My new laptop is the buggiest Apple product I've owned.

Programs are always crashing, has issues waking up, and has connection issue with the new LG monitor.

reply


reply


reply


It seems that the geekerati have very different priorities from the rest of the world, and maybe Apple still knows what's it's doing.

I've been very pleased with my iPhone 7 - yes requiring the headphone adapter is mildly annoying but that's all. I tried my previous iPhone, a 5S which I had donated to a relative, again recently and thought my 7 was well worth the upgrade.

If you want more graphs and comparisons, MacStories created some nice visuals for the new data

https://www.macstories.net/news/apple-q1-2017-results-billio...

From the first paragraph, record results mean the company keeps growing. How does the YoY growth compare to other years, and to other tech companies?

I fail to see how this was a dynamite quarter, in Cook's words.

Net income shrank year over year

Operating income shrank year over year

China sales imploded by another 12%

Margins contracted

Sales growth was a piddling 4% (it didn't contract granted, I don't see how that's "dynamite")

iPad sales continue to implode, down 19%

And there's Cook cheering on the results. It reminds me of the Steve Ballmer days under Microsoft. The profits were there, the sales were there, and yet you could easily spot the icebergs on the horizon.

I think the most interesting category to watch is going to be services: 2 straight years of 20% growth, and it's now virtually tied for second largest revenue source with Mac.

I can't even fathom that amount of money.

reply


Imagine! If the US Federal government were able to find a way to take half of that money, they'd be able to struggle along for almost two more whole weeks!

reply


reply


The good news is that the Irish government uses Euros, which are made of cotton fiber, not wood pulp.

US dollars are made of cotton and linen.

I almost mentioned that too (basically nobody makes money out of paper, it's too fragile), but it ruined the snappiness of the quip.

you know you are in trouble when we start having electron shortages resulting in not enough electrons to erase flash chips so we can program in the large bank balances :-)

$AAPL has requested the mint start making them 1 trillion dollar coins

One was quoted, saying "The paper shortage due to Apple's enormous cash reserves are overblown; that's why they have Apple Pay."

That dude on Reddit must be having a melt-down.

I just checked because I remembered something about that. It turns out the guy was faking having taken those AAPL short positions, as expected.

Fake. Pretty sure he's taking the opposite side. He's actually really good at predicting the market if you take the inverse.

It's fake.

Terrible news for developers.

