Introducing Topics (github.com)
64 points by shayfrendt 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





I hope awesome-list owners all agree with a master topic and each of them will use that!

I tagged a few of my repos. What I'd be excited for is topics that are not simply languages or frameworks but concepts. As an example my feature toggle library in elixir should be tagged with feature-toggle which if you are looking for that kind of tool in that language here it is. I could see this being really helpful for "how have others solved X problem in Y language so I don't have to?"

I like this feature, it's very reminiscent of StackOverflow's tags. I do however think this would be better used as a menu or at the bottom of the page, out of the way, as this information will not be relevant on most repository visits. It adds unneeded complexity to the top and most important part of the page where before it felt simple.

One key feature of Stack Overflow tags (and I do have a "taxonomist" badge on a few Stack Exchange sites :)) is that is it bottom-up, but supervised:

- only power-enough users can create new tags (synonyms are mapped, useless tags are pruned),

- questions are mercilessly re-tagged they don't follow tagging standards,

- there is requirement of at least 1 tag, and a limit of max 5 tags.

Exactly because of that I was able to create a graph from tag coincidences: http://p.migdal.pl/tagoverflow/.

I tried to do a similar thing for many other systems (with wild tags, e.g. Twitter hashtags) and results were never satisfactory.

I tagged my library as SuperAwesomeUltraJavaScriptLibrary. I hope it helps my discoverability :)

In all seriousness I thought tags were like the "old" thing going away. I'm curious how this will help discoverability, if at all.

Why are they calling tags, "topics"?

This is awesome, it's basically just tags for a repo to make GitHub search better. Love this update. I also wonder if they could just make their search smarter, too, or suggest tags based on a repo's readme, wiki, etc. (assuming it was public). But either way, this is a great update. Loving all the stuff GitHub is adding/changing lately.

I went to tag some of my repos and found it suggesting a few useful and a few not-so-useful tags for them. Having a tag that's just my repo's unique name wasn't great, but identifying that some of my repos are Pebble applications was good.

Oh, great to know! That's awesome they are helpful.

I'm skeptical if topics are going to be helpful. They seem very arbitrary and redundant so far.

I think it's too early to say much about how they are actually used (e.g. I just checked a relatively specific keyword and only one guy has started tagging his projects), but yes, I expect the first medium posts on "how we tagged our repo with unrelated cool keywords and got 1000 stars and sooo much attention" next week... :/

I think they are going to be mostly valuable in relatively niche topics, where they'll make it easier to find projects in the same space.

