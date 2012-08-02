Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
AI Beats Four Top Poker Players (bbc.co.uk)
28 points by jeremyleach 50 minutes ago





it won't be long before we hearing more headlines like:

"AI beats top 10 hedge fund managers"

to

"AI run hedge fund blows up due to black swan event"

regardless it's an incredible feat. It really casts questions into what our edge as humans are which is slowly disappearing and we didn't even need to put a brain in a jar and hook it up to a computer....it's deep learning reinforced algorithms that is appearing to outlearn, outthink the best of humans.

I just can't emphasize what a monumental period in history we are at. Humans are producing specialized algorithms that learn and hold information about the deep web of relationships between myriads of parameters to produce superior performance than humans.

It's almost like we've uncovered ways to automate our intelligence very much like we've been automating human and animal labor in the past couple centuries.

So the question is, how does an average joe hacker like me exploit and leverage this wonderful thing called deep learning? I'm not interested in reading PHD papers with advanced calculus.

I want to have a map of what AI, ML, DL, NN methodologies to use and when and who to hire based on that. This is no time to be a luddite and don't count on basic income from appeasing the masses anytime soon. Much like people took the most hit in the early rise of industrial revolution, our generation and immediate generation will be hit the hardest.

> "AI run hedge fund blows up due to black swan event"

Why's this an argument against AI run hedge funds? Funds run by humans also blow up due to black swan events.

> "AI run hedge fund blows up due to black swan event"

Knight Capital, 2012:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2012-08-02/knight-sh...

I believe the poster meant a blow-up due to a black swan event that a machine-learning system performed terribly under, as the conditions were not in it's training set.

Knight was an high frequency trading company, meaning their trading was automated, but the strategies were designed by humans (as far as I know, they may have been running ML systems too but that wasn't the cause of the failure). Their blow-up was process/sysops failure, not a failure of their strategies or AI.

How many of these hedge funds running on AI are out there in America?

I'd think one would make a lot of money shorting such outfits.

That would only work if you'd expect these events to be frequent enough that you wouldn't have to short for very long or else the costs of your short would outpace any possible profit very quickly.

Not quite. This was merely a simple deployment mishap due to repurposing a flag which triggered deprecated code paths that should have been gutted out.

Unfortunately this fails to impress me, merely because you could theoretically build a terrible AI and still win.

Hmm, why is it surprising that AI is good at poker? The way I see the game is that a bad poker player will just hold a model of his hand in mind. A slightly better one will also hold a model of his opponent's hand. Even better one will also model his opponent's model of himself... and so on recursively. And who's really good at recursion? Computers.

Reddit AMA from the live match:

https://www.reddit.com/r/IAmA/comments/5qi3i9/we_are_profess...

Andrew Ng posted a comment about this on facebook: "I'm thrilled about Libratus' Poker triumph--this is a huge step for AI. Othello/Checkers/Chess/Go were theoretically solvable with minimax tree search and sheer computation; but poker, which requires bluffing, needs sophisticated modeling of your opponents and new algorithmic principles. CMU's Tuomas Sandholm has also (in a private email) promised to publish their algorithms, which I look forward to. Congrats CMU!!!" https://www.facebook.com/andrew.ng.96/posts/1260889373966967

Surely nobody is surprised? Perfect knowledge of probabilities, no emotion and immune to bluffing.

It's not immune to bluffing, it's just better at it than humans are. Bluff too much, and your opponent can just call you whenever he has a strong hand, winning more often than not. Don't bluff enough, and your opponent can fold whenever you bet, knowing you probably do have a strong hand.

Find the right balance, and your opponent can't exploit you. With no-limit hold'em this is extremely complicated, and until recently the best humans have always beaten the best bots.

Uh... that's a very dismissive comment for quite the breakthrough! Congrats to the human players and the AI team for a great showmatch.

Nothing is immune to bluffing.

"Capable of bluffing" would perhaps be the surprising thing.

