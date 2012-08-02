"AI beats top 10 hedge fund managers"
to
"AI run hedge fund blows up due to black swan event"
regardless it's an incredible feat. It really casts questions into what our edge as humans are which is slowly disappearing and we didn't even need to put a brain in a jar and hook it up to a computer....it's deep learning reinforced algorithms that is appearing to outlearn, outthink the best of humans.
I just can't emphasize what a monumental period in history we are at. Humans are producing specialized algorithms that learn and hold information about the deep web of relationships between myriads of parameters to produce superior performance than humans.
It's almost like we've uncovered ways to automate our intelligence very much like we've been automating human and animal labor in the past couple centuries.
So the question is, how does an average joe hacker like me exploit and leverage this wonderful thing called deep learning? I'm not interested in reading PHD papers with advanced calculus.
I want to have a map of what AI, ML, DL, NN methodologies to use and when and who to hire based on that. This is no time to be a luddite and don't count on basic income from appeasing the masses anytime soon. Much like people took the most hit in the early rise of industrial revolution, our generation and immediate generation will be hit the hardest.
reply
Why's this an argument against AI run hedge funds? Funds run by humans also blow up due to black swan events.
Knight Capital, 2012:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2012-08-02/knight-sh...
Knight was an high frequency trading company, meaning their trading was automated, but the strategies were designed by humans (as far as I know, they may have been running ML systems too but that wasn't the cause of the failure). Their blow-up was process/sysops failure, not a failure of their strategies or AI.
I'd think one would make a lot of money shorting such outfits.
https://www.reddit.com/r/IAmA/comments/5qi3i9/we_are_profess...
Find the right balance, and your opponent can't exploit you. With no-limit hold'em this is extremely complicated, and until recently the best humans have always beaten the best bots.
"AI beats top 10 hedge fund managers"
to
"AI run hedge fund blows up due to black swan event"
regardless it's an incredible feat. It really casts questions into what our edge as humans are which is slowly disappearing and we didn't even need to put a brain in a jar and hook it up to a computer....it's deep learning reinforced algorithms that is appearing to outlearn, outthink the best of humans.
I just can't emphasize what a monumental period in history we are at. Humans are producing specialized algorithms that learn and hold information about the deep web of relationships between myriads of parameters to produce superior performance than humans.
It's almost like we've uncovered ways to automate our intelligence very much like we've been automating human and animal labor in the past couple centuries.
So the question is, how does an average joe hacker like me exploit and leverage this wonderful thing called deep learning? I'm not interested in reading PHD papers with advanced calculus.
I want to have a map of what AI, ML, DL, NN methodologies to use and when and who to hire based on that. This is no time to be a luddite and don't count on basic income from appeasing the masses anytime soon. Much like people took the most hit in the early rise of industrial revolution, our generation and immediate generation will be hit the hardest.
reply