"...prices for lithium-ion batteries have fallen fast — by almost half just since 2014."
"But for the most part, according to a BNEF analysis, the costs of new projects would need to drop by half in order to be profitable on a wider scale in California, and that’s not likely to happen for another decade."
The prices for the batteries dropped by half in 2 years, but it will take a decade for them to drop by the same amount again? What am I missing here?
Also the chart seems to indicate the cost was $273/kWh to build a plant in 2016, but then they say "While Tesla declined to provide its pricing data, the similarly sized Altagas project was expected to cost at least $40 million, or $500 per kilowatt hour." I guess the costs unrelated to the battery cells themselves added another ~$230/kWh in costs?
reply
Manufacture larger self-contained units the size of a standard shipping container?
"...prices for lithium-ion batteries have fallen fast — by almost half just since 2014." "But for the most part, according to a BNEF analysis, the costs of new projects would need to drop by half in order to be profitable on a wider scale in California, and that’s not likely to happen for another decade."
The prices for the batteries dropped by half in 2 years, but it will take a decade for them to drop by the same amount again? What am I missing here?
Also the chart seems to indicate the cost was $273/kWh to build a plant in 2016, but then they say "While Tesla declined to provide its pricing data, the similarly sized Altagas project was expected to cost at least $40 million, or $500 per kilowatt hour." I guess the costs unrelated to the battery cells themselves added another ~$230/kWh in costs?
reply