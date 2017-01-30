Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Tesla – Lithium-ion storage is ready to power the grid (bloomberg.com)
29 points by djrogers 1 hour ago | 5 comments





There seems to be some conflicting information in the article, I don't understand how these quotes line up:

"...prices for lithium-ion batteries have fallen fast — by almost half just since 2014." "But for the most part, according to a BNEF analysis, the costs of new projects would need to drop by half in order to be profitable on a wider scale in California, and that’s not likely to happen for another decade."

The prices for the batteries dropped by half in 2 years, but it will take a decade for them to drop by the same amount again? What am I missing here?

Also the chart seems to indicate the cost was $273/kWh to build a plant in 2016, but then they say "While Tesla declined to provide its pricing data, the similarly sized Altagas project was expected to cost at least $40 million, or $500 per kilowatt hour." I guess the costs unrelated to the battery cells themselves added another ~$230/kWh in costs?

It says the cost of the project needs to drop by half not the cost of the batteries. It could be that the cost of batteries is only a small amount of the overall cost. That is what you see with solar, most of the cost comes from installation.

the cost of the project needs to drop by half not the cost of the batteries

Manufacture larger self-contained units the size of a standard shipping container?

If it's just 50% away from profitability with the ridiculously cheap cost of electricity in California and the US in general, it will do just fine for vast swaths of the developed world.

It will be interesting to see the old v new businesses powerplay with technologies like these coming up so fast.

