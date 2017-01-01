Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
H1B draft with proposed changes [pdf] (house.gov)
17 points by vemkiran 2 hours ago





Looks like a good move, aimed at reducing H1B misuse by the outsourcing companies that arbitrage wages for large employers like Microsoft, while enabling move visas for other employers.

Curious to see how this bill would prevent the major outsources from forming a load of subsidiaries and gaming the system anyway. Maybe it's more of a bill for show, than to actually solve anything.

Also, for those jobs with lower income potential, the question still stands - can the employers find enough US citizens to take on those jobs (and do them well), given the the low salary.

Other relevant discussion here: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13529792

