Ask HN: Is There a Tool to Know Which Companies Are Using Your Web Service?
I have a site that I run that gets about 55,000 visitors a month. I want to know if anyone knows of any web services that I can track if employees at companies like Amazon, Apple, and Facebook are using my product?





